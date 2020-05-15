Friday, May 15, 2020

Legal help for elderly available at no cost

Legal Services for the Elderly is a nonprofit organization that has provided free legal help for Maine residents ages 60 and older since 1974.

Call the Legal Services for the Elderly Helpline at 1-800-750-5353 for assistance.

Services are free and confidential.

To get free help for limited-income Mainers of any age who are having trouble getting or affording their medications through Medicare, call Legal Services for the Elderly’s Medicare Part D Appeals Unit toll-free at 1-877-774-7772. <

