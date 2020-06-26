Friday, June 26, 2020

Windham High School salutes underclass Book Award recipients


By Ed Pierce

Graduating seniors at Windham High School recently received well-deserved recognition for their classroom accomplishments, but a group of other students cannot be overlooked for their focus on academics as well.

The school has announced its list of Collegiate Book Award recipients, a distinction that Windham High Assistant Principal Philip Rosetti said is presented each year to the top-achieving students in the junior class.

Windham High School has announced Collegiate Book
Award recipients for the year from the Class of 2021.
PHOTO BY ED PIERCE
“Windham High School would like to recognize the following 2020 Junior book award winners,” Rosetti said. “Each college or university establishes rigorous criteria and seeks feedback from high school faculty and administration to identify the worthy recipient of each award.” 

He said that every year a select number of universities and colleges in America partner with secondary schools such as Windham High to recognize exceptional high school juniors and underclass students.
According to Rosetti, each award pays tribute to a specific area of achievement and excellence, such as service to the community, music and the arts, academic distinction and advocacy.
The awards recognize distinguished students at Windham High, giving them a chance to gain a wider look at the world they live in and to connect outstanding students with schools of higher learning.
Each Collegiate Book Award recipient is presented with a book from the university or college and is intended to foster their willingness to grow and learn.
Here are this year’s Windham, High School 2020 Collegiate Book Award Recipients:
Bates College - Book Award – Elizabeth Savard

Bowdoin College - Book Award – Alexis Hirning

Brandeis University Book Award for Social Action and Civic Engagement – Holden Anderson

Clarkson University Leadership and Achievement Awards – Achievement Award: Drew Mathieu; Leadership Award: Octavian Anghel

Elmira College: Key Award – Ashley Arnold and Brandon Cummings

George Washington University - Book Award – Katelyn Smith

Harvard Club in Maine - Harvard Prize Book – Haley Thebarge

Maine College of Art - Book Award – Kiana Webster

Phi Beta Kappa Association of Maine - Academic Achievement Award – Noah Newman

Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute - Rensselaer Medal Award – Sophie Phipps

Sage Colleges - Student Sage Award – Connor Cummings and Niall Gushe

Saint Michael’s College Book Award for Academic Achievement with a Social Conscience – Dianne Ingalls and Landon Leclerc

Smith College Book Award – Riley Beem

Suffolk University - Book Award – Gianna Stevens

University of Maine Book Award – Ryan Abbotoni

University of Rochester - Bausch + Lomb Honorary Science Award – Anna Becker

University of Rochester - Frederick Douglas & Susan B. Anthony Award –Haley Thebarge

University of Rochester - George Eastman Young Leaders Award – Ethan Wert

University of Rochester - Xerox Award for Innovation and Information Technology – Dustin Noonan

Universiy of Southern Maine - Book Award – Theodora Hassapelis and Nicholas Yeaton

Wellesley College Book Award – Emma Yale

Wells College 21st Century Leadership Award -  Vania Murch and Molly Cochrane  

Williams College Book Award – Nicole Snow  <



Posted by at
Labels: , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)