FOOD4Vets program has first distribution in Windham

|David Horne, American Legion Field-Allen Post 148
Americanism Officer, places a box of food into a
waiting vehicle during the FOOD4Vets distribution on June 17
at the WIndham Veterans Center.
SUBMITTED PHOTO BY DAVE TANGUAY
About 35 boxes were distributed in Windham for those who registered for the program.
Each box of food is sufficient to support two individuals for seven to 10 days.
For a first-time offering in Windham, Bob Jones, president and organizer of the 222cares non-profit, said he felt that the project was successful.
He said that based on needs, there could be a follow-on delivery of food.
The key, he said, is to have local veterans who may be food insecure to register on the website, 222cares.org.
VA outreach personnel also were available in their mobile office truck to sign up veterans for other programs and benefits that veterans are entitled to receive.
For additional information or assistance in registration, please contact Dave Tanguay at 207-892-1306 or by email at dtanguay46@aol.com
