Music with a Mission features Kelly Caufield in concert Saturday, Aug. 1

|Kelly Caufield will perform
Judy Garland classics virtually
on Saturday, Aug. 1. The live
stream will be available
for 48 hours. SUBMITTED
PHOTO
Singer Kelly Caufield along with pianist Camille Saucier will perform a Judy Garland tribute show at 7 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 1 as part of the North Windham Union Church’s Music with a Mission series.
Best known for her seven previous summer appearances with Broadway and Beyond, Kelly Caufield is a seasoned Maine singer and voice teacher. Thrilled to be back solo this year, she brings you a night of Judy Garland classics from the stage and screen! It will be a free concert (donations encouraged), delivered directly to your living room.
The concert will be broadcast on YouTube and will be available one-time only on Saturday, Aug. 1 at 7 p.m. A link to the concert will be posted to our website Mwamconcerts.com and the church’s FaceBook page. If you can’t join them Saturday night, the stream will be free for 48 hours.
The Music of Judy Garland is a selection of songs from Kelly’s one-woman cabaret that she performed many years ago at dozens of venues while on tour in Maine and New Hampshire. Kelly and her pianist, Camille, will engage the audience with their renditions of the songs that Judy made famous. There will be selections from the movies, the musicals and all the mayhem in between. Sprinkled with anecdotes about the famous performer, Kelly’s passion for this music will shine through and take you on a journey back in time.
The Music with a Mission concert series is sponsored by the North Windham Union Church, which donates a portion of the proceeds to area non-profits. Now in its eighth season, Music with a Mission has provided more than $69,000 for mission support to the church and other community organizations. Kelly Caufield will once again support Special Olympics Maine with the community proceeds from this concert.
The concert is free, but donations are gladly accepted with a suggested minimum contribution of $10 per person. Donations may be made before, during or after the concert either on-line at mwamconcerts.com or by mailing a check to Music with a Mission c/o NWUC 723 Roosevelt Trail, Windham, ME 04062.
For more information please call 892-6142 or email MWAMconcerts@gmail.com.
