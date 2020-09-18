RSU 14 obtains grant for school violence prevention

The COPS School Violence Prevention Program Recently has announced the 160 awardees of the 2020 SVPP Grant, and RSU 14 (Windham and Raymond) is one of only two Maine school districts to receive funding.
According to Lanet Hane, Director of Community Connections for RSU 14, this competitive award program is designed to provide funding to improve security at schools and on school grounds through evidence-based school safety programs.
Lane
said that RSU 14 was awarded just over $475,000 to be disbursed over a three-year
time period.
RSU 14 has been awarded a $475,000 grant by
the COPS School Violence Prevention Program.
COURTESY PHOTO
The
school district will use these funds to provide increased training and to make
building modifications to improve emergency response time during critical
incidents, she said.
Specific
improvements include the addition of external public address systems, external
warning lights, improved room numbering systems, a district-wide risk
assessment, and full-scale police trainings on-site, Lane said.
In
addition to the SVPP grant, Lane said that Windham Police Department also has
received a grant to fund a second school resource officer position in the
school district.
All states, units of local government, Indian tribes, and public agencies such as police and sheriff’s departments and school districts are eligible to apply for SVPP grants.
The Students, Teachers,
and Officers Preventing School Violence Act of 2018 (STOP School Violence Act
of 2018) gave the COPS Office authority to provide awards directly to states,
units of local government, or Indian tribes to improve security at schools and
on school grounds in the jurisdiction of the grantee through evidence-based
school safety programs.
Up to a total of $50
million in funding was available for grants during the FY 2020 SVPP cycle. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.