History on the move: Windham Historical Society relocates storied Old Grocery museum

Building move changes landscape at Windham Center
By Walter Lunt
Windham’s landmark Old Grocery museum has a new address. For the
second time in its 182-plus year history, the wood frame structure, adorned
with historic ornaments, one of Windham’s oldest commercial buildings, was
plucked from its granite stone foundation on the southwest corner of route 202
and Windham Center Road and moved north about 1,000 feet, presumably to its
last neighborhood inside the Windham Historical Society’s Village Green history
park.
The process of transporting the 36-foot by 20-foot building
involved the use of steel I-beams and wheels. “We literally built a trailer
under (the building),” said Cole Watson, who coordinated the move. The
procedure took about two hours with minimal interruption of traffic.
|Once a tailor shop, grocery and grain store and
headquarters for a garden club and community
theater, the historic Old Grocery museum gets
its move on to a new location in the Windham
Historical Society's Village Green History Park.
PHOTO BY WALTER LUNT
The move has been in the making for a long time. Windham
Historical Society President Sue Simonson says traffic and congestion prompted
the decision to relocate the building.
“The Old Grocery’s current location is too close to a very
busy intersection with little room to park a vehicle or safely hold tours (or
do) building maintenance,” she said.
An attached shed, or annex, which was not part of the original
structure, did not travel with the museum, but instead was razed several days
ago due to its deteriorating condition. The annex had housed the town’s
historic horse-drawn hearse (dating back to the late 19th century)
which was moved to the Village Green.
Asked if any relics or artifacts were found during the
relocation process, Simonson announced the discovery of a former cemetery
headstone associated with the Hunnewell family of Windham. The brick, granite
and cast-iron stone had been replaced with a new one and the original donated
to the society. Also found was a section of charred remains from Babb’s covered
bridge, which burned in 1973.
Spectators, many wearing winter coats and hats, watched the move from the Route 202 sidewalk and from lawn chairs at the home of Norma Rogers next to Corsetti’s store. All said they favored the building’s move because the museum would be more accessible to visitors. Store owner Donato Corsetti observed that from every angle at the intersection visibility is improved for drivers and pedestrians.
“It’s a major, major improvement. It makes it a lot safer for
the kids walking here from school,” he said.
The cost of the building’s relocation, one of the most
ambitious Windham Historical Society projects in recent history, exceeded
$40,000. That was not an amount, according to Simonson, for which the
non-profit could just write a check. It was the result of fundraising.
“One of our wonderful members, Dorothy Samuelson, came forward
and offered to head the fundraising project,” Simonson said. “Her love and
enthusiasm for history, the society and this building is just what we needed.
She raised (the money) from generous individuals from our community.”
The vacant lot at Windham Center is owned by the historical
society. Its Board of Directors has indicated no use for the space and will
probably sell it.
Next time, the Old Grocery building has had multiple owners and functions in its over 182-year history. We’ll examine its fascinating history. <
