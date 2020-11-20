Windham High’s Restorative Learning Program assists students in getting back on track

|Windham High School's Restorative Learning
Program assists students who have been
suspended or expelled to remain engaged and
learning while also helping them take
steps to repair the damage of their actions.
Often, when high school students are suspended or expelled, they fall behind in their academics because of time spent out of school. The Restorative Learning Program at Windham High School is an innovative approach that keeps these students engaged and learning while helping them take steps to repair the damage of their actions.
WHS Assistant Principal
Phil Rossetti said the program began as part of a grant program several years
ago, with several area schools involved in similar work. Windham is the only
high school that still has the program, he said, which demonstrates the
district’s commitment to helping students succeed.
“School is not a one-size-fits-all system. It fits most but there is a group of students that need alternate pathways,” Rossetti said. “RSU 14 lives by the motto “Success for all”. This is exemplified in the many ways the district support’s our high school programing. The Restorative learning program is one of several that are designed to support students that are struggling to find success.”
Jill Tank and Dr. Leisl
Johnson staff the RLP at the high school in a typical year. This year, due to
COVID 19, the program isn’t functioning normally, so the two are providing
academic support for students and coverage for staff who need to
quarantine.
In a regular year, students can enter the RLP when they have made a mistake that leads to suspension or expulsion. Typical suspension or expulsion doesn’t result in repairing the damage or help keep students engaged academically.If students are home, Rossetti said, they may continue making the poor decisions that led to those consequences.
Time may also be spent in unproductive ways, like playing
video games, Tank said.
“They don’t play games in my class,” she said.
Expulsion isn’t the “old school” idea that once you’ve been
asked to leave, you’re gone forever,
Rossetti said.
What it means, instead, is that a student is removed from
their program and enrolled in RLP to help them discover what they need to get
back on track, he said. Once that hard work is completed, they have an
opportunity to return and continue working towards graduation.
Students enrolled in the RLP are picked up at their homes by
a staff person in a district van. The program operates from 9:30 a.m. to 1:30
p.m. Monday to Thursday.
Once at school, students spend their day with RLP staff
keeping up with schoolwork and finding ways to repair the damage of their
actions, such as reflective work around what prompted their choices or
restorative letters to others impacted by their behavior. RLP staff coordinates
with the teachers to determine the work that needs to be completed for each individual
student.
The RLP is a different way to connect with students, Tank
said.
This approach helps keep students on track academically and
allows students to build important relationships. Typically, one to four
students are participating in the program at a time.
“The success of many students is based on the relationships
they form,” Rossetti said. “The [RLP] staff
do a great job building these relationships with students. Knowing that they
have a place that is safe where they can be themselves and seek out advice
helps foster success.”
Tank said the relationships formed is evident in the number
of students who leave the RLP but continue to return to connect with the staff.
“The RLP Program provides students an opportunity to not only
remain engaged academically and not fall behind, but form relationships with
staff who are there for them even after they leave the program,” she said.
Although the pandemic has put a temporary stop to
the program due to the challenges of this school year and transportation
difficulties it remains one of many ways in which students can reach graduation
in RSU 14.
“There are many ways for students to be successful in RSU 14 and Windham High School that include not just RLP, but the Katahdin Program, JMG and the APEX program as well. I think that’s what makes us special and unique,” Tank said. <
