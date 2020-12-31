Keep home networks secure with these simple steps

Working and learning from home is the new norm for millions of
American families. They’re engaged in a daily juggling act, making sure
everyone has the bandwidth and privacy to complete their work, whether it’s the
latest algebra assignment or the monthly all-staff meeting. Add in streaming
services, online shopping and an assortment of other digital activities and
it’s easy to see why cybersecurity might become an afterthought.
Unfortunately, that’s exactly what cybercriminals and hackers
are counting on. The FBI has reported a rise in the number of online fraud
schemes related to the coronavirus with the intent to steal money, personal
information or both.
“The digital nature of everything we do makes it essential for
all of us to understand the basics of cybersecurity and to put some simple
practices in place to keep our families safe,” said Todd Thibodeaux, president
and CEO of CompTIA, the Computing Technology Industry Association.
Experts recommend that everyone should take
regular inventory of everything that's connected
to your home digital network to prevent hackers
from accessing important information.
According to cybersecurity experts at CompTIA, a good first
step is to check how old your equipment is, whether it’s your own, rented or
leased from an internet service provider. Routers, modems, switches, access
points or any other device hooked up to the home network should be less than
five years old. Anything older should be replaced because its built-in security
protections are woefully outdated.
Strong passwords are critical throughout your home, starting with your Wi-Fi network. Don’t name your home network “try and hack me” or include personal information in the network name. You don’t want to call any attention to yourself via the network name. Be sure to check the encryption level for your home wireless network. At the very minimum you want the encryption option set to WPA2.
Factory-installed default passwords and settings on digital
equipment are an open invitation to hackers. This information is often found
online, making it easy for hackers to access your network. If any of your home
network equipment still relies on the password it had when installed, change
the password.
Creating passwords is always a matter of balancing security
and convenience. While simpler passwords are easier to remember, they’re less
secure. On the other hand, you don’t want to make them so complicated you’ll
have trouble remembering them. Set passwords to something that’s a little
challenging, but that you’ll remember.
Whenever you receive notification about a security patch or
software update, make sure you install them right away. Companies make these
updates available when they discover bugs to fix or security holes to fill.
It’s a good practice to have your router and other devices set to automatic
updates so the latest security patches and software updates are installed soon
after becoming available.
To learn more of the basics of cybersecurity, visit The Future
of Tech at futureoftech.org.
With the widespread use of digital devices, it’s easy to lose
track of everything that’s connected to your home network. Take a regular
inventory and if you see something that shouldn’t be there, block it or remove
it from the network.
Finally, review your security settings at least once a year.
Take the time to look at all of the settings to make sure everything is in
order. With the uptick of online fraud, beefing up your home cybersecurity
measures is more important than ever. (StatePoint)
