Diamond announces MDOT work plan for state projects in district

|In the newly released MDOT Three-Year Plan,
light capital paving for Falmouth Road will run from
0.03 of a mile south of Stevens Road and extend south
0.79 of a mile to Route 202 in Windham. FILE PHOTO
The plan is released annually with an outline of the Maine Department of Transportation’s strategy for road, bridge and other transportation upgrades and maintenance projects.
“Safe and easy-to-use roads, bridges, rail and ferries are essential to daily life for the people who live here and for the millions of people who visit Maine every year,” said Diamond. “As senate chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, I know there is always more work to be done in improving our infrastructure. I’m thankful to the MDOT for all the work that they have done in creating this three-year plan.”
According to the MDOT, the work plan covers about $2.71 billion worth of construction and maintenance, which includes 2,180 work items. The three-year plan estimates MDOT will invest in 100 miles of highway construction and rehabilitation; 893 miles of pavement preservation; 2,175 miles of light capital paving for roads and highways; 222 safety and spot improvements; and 166 bridge projects.
The following breakdown is the planned capital and maintenance work for the communities in Senate District 26 in 2021:
Bridge Work:
In Windham, replacing joints, applying sealer to wearing surface, and repairing abutment on Narrows Bridge over Ditch Brook located 260 feet west of Running Brook Road.
Drainage Maintenance:
In Buxton and Standish, drainage improvements along Route 35 beginning at Long Plains Road in Buxton and extending east 3.19 miles to Standish compact line, located 0.24 of a mile west of Apple Lane in Standish.
In Casco, improvement of the large culvert on Route 302 located 0.1 of a mile north of the Bramble Hill Road.
Highway Paving:
In Gorham and Windham, 1 ¼-inch overlay of Route 202 beginning at Route 25 and extending north 3.76 miles, not including Deguio Mill Bridge.
In Gray and Raymond, light capital paving of Egypt Road beginning at North Raymond Road and extending west 4.00 miles to Route 85.
In Raymond, light capital paving of Route 121 beginning at Route 35 and extending north 2.07 miles.
In Raymond, light capital paving of Route 85 beginning at Route 302 and extending northeast 3.78 miles to Raymond Hill Road.
In Standish, light capital paving of Saco Road beginning 0.17 of a mile north of Cape Road and extending north 1.79 miles.
In Windham, light capital paving on Falmouth Road beginning 0.03 of a mile south of Stevens Road and extending south 0.79 of a mile to Route 202.
Highway Safety and Spot Improvements:
In Windham, installation of adaptive traffic signaling systems at various intersections along Route 302, beginning at Route 115 and extending northwest 1.14 miles to Trails End Road. Municipal Partnership Initiative Program.
Policy, Planning and Research:
In Windham, feasibility study of Route 302 beginning at Route 202 and extending north 6.32 miles. Planning Partnership Initiative Program.
In Windham, planning for Varney's Bridge over Pleasant River. Located 0.44 of a mile northwest of Route 4.
Ferry Service
Capital improvements to the Frye Island Ferry Service between Raymond and Frye Island.
The entire MDOT three-year work plan can be viewed here. <
