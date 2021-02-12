Raymond club crafts warm hats, mittens for local students

|Members of the Raymond Community Knitting
and Crocheting Club made and donated 25 pairs
of mittens and hats to students at Raymond
Elementary School. SUBMITTED PHOTO
When the pandemic arrived in Maine last March, a devoted group
of Raymond knitters and crocheters just weren’t ready to put down their needles
and find another hobby. In fact, they saw the pandemic as an opportunity to
continue doing what they love while helping others at the same time.
While practicing social distancing and wearing masks, the
dozen or so members of the Raymond Community Knitting and Crocheting Club have
kept on meeting twice a month at the Raymond Village Community Church, sharing
camaraderie, cups of tea and a love for the craft of creating projects that
keep others warm in the winter. The club started three years ago and not only
is an outlet for creativity, but also to keep friends and neighbors busy and engaged
in life.
The club is open to anyone with an interest in knitting or
crocheting in the Raymond and Windham communities and meets from 2 to 4 p.m. on
the second and fourth Tuesdays of every month.
“I really like crocheting,” Olsen said. “It keeps my hands
busy and I’m able to make small projects fast. All of the projects I make I
then give away as gifts.”
According to Olsen, even though the Raymond Community Knitting
and Crocheting Club meets at Raymond Village Community Church, it’s not a
religious organization.
“Everyone is invited, regardless of skill,” she said. “It is
nice to meet and get new ideas and help with projects.”
She said that some club members are experienced at knitting
and crocheting while others are just learning.
“We can teach you how to do it if you would like to learn,” Olsen said.
After decades of decline, knitting and crocheting is enjoying
a revival in popularity as the internet has made it easier to share patterns
and connect with others worldwide who are passionate about making items by hand
and crafts in general. Yarn and craft shops are rebounding as sources for
material and interactive ideas for new projects.
In
case you were wondering, knitting and crocheting are vastly different
activities. Knitting uses a pair of long needles to form loops, moving a set of
loops back and forth from one needle to another while the stitches are held firm
on the needle. Crocheting is a bit simpler, using a single hook to hook yarn
loops together directly, making crocheting a great deal easier to perform
than knitting.
Olsen herself became interested in knitting and crocheting
after attending a beginner’s class at Rosemary’s Yarn Shop in Windham a few
years ago.
“Knitting and crocheting is sort of an underground activity,
she said. “Many people first hear about it through word of mouth. I tried it
and was hooked. It’s a great pursuit.”
Last year club members made several hats and gave them to the
Seafarer’s Mission, which were then distributed to sailors from all over the
world, who come to Portland or other ports along the coast of Maine.
“This year an idea was presented from a member of our group,
Sarah Allen, who told us about her friend, a teacher in Norway, who said that children
were coming to school last fall without hats and mittens.
“We realized that this probably happens a lot in our
communities,” Olsen said. “We checked with the Raymond Elementary School and
they were delighted to have us make hats and mittens for the young school
children.”
Last week the club presented the school with 25 sets of hats
and mittens for students with most made from donated yarn.
“On average it takes about an hour to make a hat,” Olsen said.
“It runs about an hour to make a pair of mittens.”
She said club members were happy to work on such a meaningful
project and see their handiwork be used to keep children warm.
“Everyone who worked on these hats and mittens had fun doing
it and we’re pleased they will be used by the children,” Olsen said.
Raymond Elementary School Principal Beth Peavey said that the
school is appreciative of the donation.
It's heartwarming to have a thoughtful community
organization such as the Raymond Community Knitting and Crocheting Club donate 25
handmade hats and mittens,” Peavey said. “Each student who has picked out a hat
or mitten walks out of the office with a big smile and is ready to brave the
winter air. We are so thankful and grateful for the generous donation.”
For more information about the Raymond Community Knitting and
Crocheting Club, call 207-655-7749 or send an email to office@rvcc.org. <
