Top female loan officer in Maine for 2020 works for Windham’s Northstar Mortgage Group

By Ed Pierce
|Kate DiBiase of Northstar Mortgage
Group in Windham has been recognized
as the top female loan officer in Maine
for 2020 by the real estate data collection
agency The Warren Group.
Officially ranked as the top female loan officer in Maine for
2020, Kate DiBiase of Northstar Mortgage Group in Windham says it is quite an
honor to be recognized as such but prefers being known as someone who
tirelessly goes above and beyond to help her clients complete the home
financing experience as smoothly as possible.
DiBiase was recently ranked by The Warren Group as the number
one female loan officer in the state and said she’s humbled, however it’s not
going to change how she approaches her duties one bit.
“I just like helping people,” DiBiase said. “Those going through the process of buying a home can experience such mixed emotions and some nerves along the way. Sometimes I have to help them overcome the anxiety that can occur. But being there for them at the end of the process makes it all worthwhile.”
As a senior loan officer with Northstar, DiBiase helps
homebuyers complete mortgage applications and then works with partners to try
and find the best possible fit for them.
Originally from Hollis, DiBiase joined Northstar Mortgage
Group because of her best friend, Northstar owner Leigh Gagnon. She attended
Bonny Eagle High School and graduated from Thornton Academy before going on to
earn a degree in business from Husson University.
She’s been with the company for 10 years now and says she’s
constantly reviewing changes that can affect her clients.
“You have to stay up to date on guidance changes because they
are always evolving.” DiBiase said.
According to DiBiase, her job occupies most of her time.
“It does seem like all I do is work. I’m always on from the
time I wake up until when I go to sleep,” she said. “In my job, there is no
shutting off.”
All the hard work and long hours pays off for DiBiase though
and she believes it’s been the basis for her being ranked as the number one
female loan officer in Maine for 2020.
“I’d say I achieved this rank because I’m passionate about
what I do,” DiBiase said. “I have a large referral base of people I have helped
and based upon their good experience, they tell others and refer them to me.
Word of mouth is so important, and I’m blessed that so many people refer me to
their friends and family based on what I’ve been able to do for them.”
Gagnon said that DiBiase is well deserving of this
recognition.
“Kate is the hardest working person I know,” she said. “What
sets her apart is she is passionate about what she does; this isn’t just a job
to her. Her clients become friends and are not treated as transactions, they
are treated like family.”
DiBiase said that she truly owes thanks to her team, partners,
community, friends and family.
“That’s what’s helped me to reach my goals,” she said. I don’t
take that for granted.”
DiBiase lives in Windham with her three dogs and when she’s
not working, she enjoys going to spin class, traveling and spending time with
family and friends.
Based in Peabody, Massachusetts, The Warren Group is the
premier provider of real estate data in the nation’s housing market. For more
than 150 years, The Warren Group has been a trusted collector and distributor
of regional real estate data. Our comprehensive approach provides accurate and
timely real estate sales information updated weekly to help identify new
opportunities to expand your bottom line. Warren Group collects and compiles
data on real estate sales and ownership. <
