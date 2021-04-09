RSU 14 explores adding in-person instruction days for students

Students in RSU 14 could soon be back in the
classroom two or three additional days a week if school administrators and
school board members approve a plan to return in-person instruction four days a
week.
Last August, RSU 14 Schools Superintendent Christopher Howell recommended that the school district adopt a hybrid model for the start of the school year for students in Windham and Raymond. Since last September, RSU 14 students have been grouped alphabetically with last names from A to K having in-person classes in school on Mondays and Wednesdays and those with last names from L to Z attending in-person classes in school on Tuesdays and Thursdays. On days when students are not in school, they have been expected to be following up online with their teachers to the best extent possible.
Along with students, the pandemic has been hard on families, teachers, school staff members and school custodians, who have been putting in long hours because of the associated additional cleaning requirements for schools as a result of COVID-19. School cafeteria workers have also been challenged to provide different scenarios for student lunches, ranging from eating in the classroom to finding larger spaces in the schools for lunchrooms to accommodate social distancing mandates.
Using the hybrid schools plan, Howell said many CDC social distancing mandates were met by reducing the number of students in RSU 14 schools daily.
If the district increases in-person instructional days, Howell said that RSU 14 also is planning to continue to offer students a remote-only learning option if families do not feel comfortable with the proposed in-person plan for the remainder of the school year.
Information posted on the RSU 14 website earlier
this week said that parents would need to have children attend school following
whatever schedule model is directed by the board.
The information says remote options are
possible, however, it is important to understand that any additional remote
requests will be set up with online software and not added to the current remote
teams. Students currently using remote learning are free to return to classroom
instruction, but do not have to make the transition if their families wish to
keep using the remote option through the end of the school year.
“We will work to ensure that all students’ needs are met,” the info reads. “The district will provide transportation for families who are unable to transport.”
A survey was sent out to all
students, families, and staff on April 1 to gather information to help the RSU
14 board reach a consensus about how to proceed.
The website information
also details that if additional in-person instructional days are approved for
RSU 14 schools, building administrators will work with staff to ensure
appropriate social distancing guidelines are met and that spaces are conducive
to engaged learning. And it further explains that building administrators will
work to ensure adequate staff coverage for all classrooms.
Whether the proposal adopted
by the board is for four days of in-person instruction or for five days, the
web statement says teachers would have their duty-free lunch and prep time in
any of the proposed options.
“We understand that this has
been an extraordinarily challenging year for all: staff, students,
administrators, and community members. These are difficult decisions. It is
important that we maintain a focus on student needs and then respond to
challenges that staff are facing as we collaboratively problem solve the myriad
of issues that this year has presented,” the statement reads. “Building
administrators will work with teachers on a plan to support the transition. Any
hourly staff who are asked to work additional hours will be compensated
accordingly.”
It says that the proposed increase to in-person instruction at this time is in
response to expressed community needs for children to return to schools for as
much in-person instruction as possible while maintaining adherence to social
distancing and health/safety guidelines, as well as academic, social, and
emotional needs of students.
“As more educators are
vaccinated, school districts are examining possible schedule shifts to meet the
needs of students and the community,” the web statement reads. “The RSU 14 Board of Directors has been kept abreast of building-level
needs and challenges in response to COVID social distancing guidelines
throughout the 2020-2021 school year. The RSU 14 Administrative Team would
provide necessary updates to the full Board of Directors in response to any of
the proposed options. Classroom spacing, furniture needs, social distancing
protocols, instructional shifts, social emotional and academic planning, etc.
are all being carefully examined and would be presented to the board for their
input and consideration, as well. Every decision made by the RSU 14 Board of
Directors is made following a thorough review of multiple perspectives. The
board appreciates the feedback they’ve received regarding the proposed options
to increasing in-person instruction and is reviewing survey data, emails, and
other communication/feedback very carefully in order to make a decision.”
The RSU 14 Board of Directors was scheduled to make a final determination about additional in-person instruction days during a meeting on Wednesday evening.
This article will be updated when information becomes available. <
