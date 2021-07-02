Family operated hot dog stand thrives in Windham for 40 years and three generations

For the past 41 years, generations of Windham residents have
made one family’s dream of the perfect lunch a bonanza of extraordinary taste and
value while enjoying great conversation with cherished friends.
It was in May 1980 that John Bennett of Windham, a retired inspector for the city of Westbrook, launched a simple seasonal hot dog business near what is now Aubuchon Hardware on Route 302. John Bennett is no longer with us, and the stand’s location has changed, but John’s Hot Dogs may be even more popular today than when he started slapping mustard onto Kahn’s hot dogs decades ago.
John Bennett’s family continues to follow in his footsteps and
operate the stand using his old converted 1974 Mazda pickup truck to pull it to
its spot for the past 15 years in the parking lot of Planet Fitness off Route
302 in Windham.
John’s widow, Joyce Jaynes, ran the stand for many years right
up until she was 79 and still offers guidance and input about the business, but
the daily operations of John’s Hot Dogs today are managed by John and Joyce’s
daughter, Corinna Jackson.
“It was always my father’s dream to have a hot dog stand once he retired and it’s hard to imagine that here we are all these years later,” Jackson said. “We’re even still using his old truck to bring the stand here. Originally, he used a pushcart but then he stripped his old truck down to the frame and built the cart into it. He was quite ingenious.”
Jackson started helping her mother with the business after John Bennett died 30 years ago.
“When John passed away, my mother had never run a business
before,” she said. “I had been in the restaurant business for much of my life
and I was able to help her along the way. I taught her simple things like how
to order ice and other goods in bulk instead going to the store to buy it every
day.”
Depending on the weather, John’s Hot Dogs can be found between
10:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Tuesdays through Fridays and they only serve lunch. They
offer inexpensively priced Kahn’s hot dogs, an array of condiments, chips, bottled
water and sodas. For some longtime customers, Jackson is a beloved friendly
face serving up an affordable meal and a laugh.
“All of our ingredients are made fresh daily,” Jackson said.
“Of everything we sell, the most requested item is a hot dog with onions,
relish and mustard.”
Business at the stand ebbs and flows. According to Jackson, on
some days they sell out and other days are slower, but after 41 years of
summertime operation for John’s Hot Dogs, that’s par for the course.
“You just never really know what people are craving that
particular day,” Jackson said. “Some days everyone wants sauerkraut, on other
days they’ll want a chili dog. We try to prepare as best we can, but you just
never know.”
“It takes a lot to keep the stand running,” Jackson said. My
husband, Warren Jackson, is a key part of the business too. He does all of our
maintenance, works on the truck and keeps our freezer at home working and the
refrigeration and warming systems.”
Preparation for next day’s lunch at John’s Hot Dogs typically
begins the night before with cleanup of the cart, onions being chopped,
mustard, ketchup, chips, water, and sodas being replenished, and a pot of
homemade chili cooked on the stove using Joyce’s original chili recipe.
Customers of all ages continue to flock to the stand.
“I think that people came originally because there just
weren’t very many good places to have lunch in Windham,” Jackson said. “Through
the years that has changed a lot, but many of those same people continue to
visit us for our hot dogs. They have brought their own kids here for lunch and
now those kids are bringing their grandchildren here. We’re hoping this little
family business goes on indefinitely.”
She said about 85 percent of her customers are repeat business
and come back time and time again because the food is good, they can get their
lunch quickly, it doesn’t cost a fortune and they can either take it to go or
eat it right there.
“We’re original to say the least and are true to the day this
business started,” Jackson said. “Everything is exactly the way it was on the
day my father first opened John’s Hot Dogs.” <
