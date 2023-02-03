Cub Scout Pack 805 exhibits teamwork at Pinewood Derby

It’s a Cub Scout tradition that goes back many years and is something the dens of Windham’s Cub Scout Pack 805 look forward to every year. On Saturday, Jan. 28 at Windham Middle School, assisted by Boy Scout Troop 805, there were cheers and celebration as the Pinewood Derby gave scouts a chance to see how their cars stacked up against other scouts from within the pack.
What begins as a block of wood with two axles and four wheels can end up having any shape and design that a scout can come up with; and there were a variety of very cool and very fast cars that competed in this race.
“The scouts really root each other on,” said Cub Scout Pack 805 Cubmaster and Webelos Den Leader Casey Melanson. “Even if they don’t win their heat, they’re still rooting for each other. The day went really well; the boys were very excited. There was a lot of enthusiasm and we set some records with some speeds.”
Pinewood Derby participants construct and paint the tiny cars from fabricated blocks of pine and then attach them to small plastic wheels and flexible metal axles. The cars are placed on a wooden track and entered in races powered by inertia and gravity.
Racing in the Pinewood Derby is a fundamental part of scouting and a tradition whereby each Cub Scout is given a block of pine and they must meet some general guidelines about weight, height, and length. They then spend the next few weeks designing, carving, and painting all while using artistic expression and developing a basic understanding of physics.
Participants also work with their parents in planning, cutting, sanding, and painting the cars.
Winners from these Windham races advance to the District Pinewood Derby races featuring participants who won community races in their packs last month.
Results of the 2023 Pinewood Derby at Windham Middle School are as follows:
Fifth place, second-grader Drew Foxe, Wolf
Fourth place, kindergartner Isaac Littlefield, Lion
Third place, first-grader Kye Fowler, Tiger
Second place, first-grader Owen Conroy, Tiger
First place, third-grader Jackson Bennett, Bear – who set a record of 191.60 miles per hour.
Bennett said he and his dad built the car. His design for it was to make it a little round at the edge so it could go the fastest down the track; they also put the weight in the back.
He said he thought he did his best and when asked why he simply held up his first-place trophy. He said that he definitely had fun at the event.
According to Melanson, the biggest lesson of the Pinewood Derby is teamwork. The scouts and their parents build their cars, they work with other scouts and when it comes to racing everyone cheers everyone on.
The Cub Scout motto of “do your best” is highly embodied during the annual Pinewood Derby. The Cub Scouts build the best cars they can and use their creativity to turn a simple block of wood into something spectacular. It shows both good spirit and is a good learning experience, Melanson said.
Best in Show results:
Fifth-grader Zach Welch, Arrow of Light
Fifth-grader Tyler Buck, Webelo
Third-grader Leo Bernard, Bear
Second-grader Henry Chartier, Wolf
First-grader Kye Fowler, Tiger
Kindergartner Thomas Johnson, Lion
Best in show overall was fourth-grader Logan Gay, Webelo
Gay’s car was shaped like a pirate ship, complete with removable mast. His dad helped him, but he stained it.
“I feel very happy for all the people, even if they didn’t win awards; I feel like everyone did their best,” said Gay.
He is so excited to compete in the district championship and is happy he got ‘best in show.’
All money raised during the Pinewood Derby will go toward the Spring Fling in May.
The top five fastest racers and the ‘best in show’ winner will compete at the district race in April at Camp Hinds in Raymond hosted by Cub Scout Pack 805. <
