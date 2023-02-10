Volunteers exhibit kindness in stepping up to help homeless

The late Coretta Scott King once said that the greatness of a community is most accurately measured by the compassionate actions of its members. Bearing that in mind, a group of Windham volunteers stepped up to assist those in need when a blast of arctic air dropped the temperature outside to -18 degrees last weekend and asked for nothing in return.
“When the temperatures dropped to unprecedented levels, this started a frenzy about how to best help many people in Windham,” said Carol Walsh of Windham. “First, it was asked how can we help the needy so they will be warm while they weather out the two days? Secondly, how can the needy be helped with a place to warm up and also get a hot meal?”
The group of Windham volunteers chose to join others at the First Parish Church Warming Center in Portland to lend a hand on Saturday, Feb. 4 and then began collecting winter items and meals to take with them to the church that day.
“Starting with the first thing on the list, warm clothes and blankets, a friend who volunteers for Maine Needs, Amy Weickert, sent our friend's group a quick text stating the dire straits of getting enough warm items for people who would be encountering the low temps,” Walsh said. “I sent out an email to some of my neighbors and friends, and boom, I had hats, gloves, mittens, blankets, boots and jackets, and some items were bought at Reny's. The multiple bags were delivered to Maine Needs the very next day. I then saw the huge donations from American Roots, a Westbrook company who produce ‘Made in Maine’ items, and said yikes, talk about generous.”
Walsh said that the volunteer group from Windham then discussed how to help those coming that day to the Warming Center at the First Parish Church.
“Kristen Harris, the co-founder of Maine Meal Assistance, saw the need for help there,” Walsh said. “She contacted the church, then she went and saw the space and knew our group would help. I called out to friends and they were happy to volunteer for whatever was needed.”
Among volunteers agreeing to pitch in and help at the church were Walsh, Ellen LaChapelle, Cheryl Alterman, Judy George, Marilyn Pierce and Kristen Harris.
“We saw firsthand the people from the frigid cold coming into a warm and welcoming center where a hot meal was being offered to those in need,” Walsh said. “People with frost-bitten hands, everything they own by their sides and then we saw the complete satisfaction on their faces with the delicious food.”
The volunteers gathered and served the homeless at the church a meal made up of donated foods, including ziti with beef, ziti with sausage, vegetarian ziti, roasted turkey, roasted potatoes, gravy, stuffing, squash risotto, mashed sweet potatoes, lasagna from Lasagna Love of Windham, a vegetarian ziti with tons of vegetables and hundreds of homemade cookies and brownies baked by the Windham volunteers.
Walsh said that serving utensils were donated by Hannaford in Windham and Amatos of Windham. Gift cards were donated by various Windham businesses to help defray the expenses for buying plates, utensils, and napkins.
In helping out at the church, the volunteers met Harry Bailey, who has opened a shelter at 160 State St. in Portland for about 40 residents. These are mostly young adults who have aged out of foster care and individuals recently from incarceration. Walsh said the Windham volunteers are talking about ways they can help Bailey and the residents of his shelter too.
Returning to Windham, Walsh said all of the volunteers were grateful for the opportunity to serve those in need on the coldest day in years.
“Every person getting a plate was so grateful, kind and came back before leaving to say thank you,” Walsh said. “My reason for helping is I just can't stand by and not do something. It warmed my heart, serving hot food to people who were so grateful. After being a volunteer cook for three years with Maine Meal Assistance, it's just in my blood to help.”
She said that anyone can help.
“The help can be making something. Have someone pick it up and deliver it or complete the whole process. The people you meet make you remember that any one of us could be a step away from what we take for granted. This is a very fulfilling experience. I have had friends who donate gift cards to me so in turn I can buy the ingredients for the home-cooked meals. They recognize my passion, and I am so appreciative to them for their support.” <
