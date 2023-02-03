Windham student wins state VFW 2023 ‘Voice of Democracy’ award

Accolades continue to roll in for Hunter Edson, a Windham Christian Academy senior whose audio essay has been judged as the best in the state in the 2023 Voice of Democracy contest.
The “Voice of Democracy” competition is open to all high school students, grades 9 to 12, including those who are home-schooled. For this year, students were asked to write and record a 3- to 5-minute essay on an audio CD about this year's theme "Why is the Veteran Important?"
In winning the Maine Voice of Democracy contest, Edson also qualifies for a four-day, all-expense paid trip to Washington for the national competition. The annual competition was established in 1947 and encourages students to examine America’s history, along with their own experiences in modern American society and provides students with a unique opportunity to express their own thoughts about democracy and patriotism with a chance to win college scholarship money.
The national first-place scholarship prize is $35,000, with second- and third-place national winners taking home $21,000 and $15,000 respectfully. Each year more than 25,000 students across America submit audio essays for the competition.
Windham VFW Post 10643 Commander Willie Goodman said that Edson’s presentation is worthy of the awards and attention it has received.
“I think Hunter Edson’s Voice of Democracy presentation is so powerful for two reasons,” Goodman said. “First, throughout his speech, Hunter posed questions directly related to the topic which engaged the listeners, and secondly, he provided specific examples and thoughtful, interesting answers to those questions. He gave factual answers about veterans but also went beyond those to give his personal reflections on what the term veteran means to him.”
Goodman said that VFW Post 10643 members are extremely proud that Edson will represent Windham and the state of Maine in the national contest this year.
“Not only is Hunter’s content exceptional, but his delivery is top-notch,” he said. Hunter definitely has a voice for radio and/or television and this is a definite plus for him. It is clear the Lakes Region students know about, and care about, our veterans and I attribute this to both the values instilled in them by their parents at home and recognizing the honor and sacrifice of military members being taught at some schools.”
Edson says he is humbled by winning the state’s Voice of Democracy Award.
“This entire thing has been one of the greatest experiences of my life,” he said. “When I wrote my essay last fall, I had no intention of winning, I just wanted to write a good essay and do an overall good job on it. I never thought I would make it this far, but I am so glad that I did. I am very thankful for my wonderful school and the VFW for making this experience a reality for me.”
He says that he’s optimistic about his chances to win the national contest but realistic in that his audio essay will be judged along with 53 deserving finalists in the national competition.
“The national contest is predetermined before you arrive meaning that all judging and awards are based on the first audio recording when you submit your essay,” Edson said. “At this point it is only a waiting game to see who wins the national level. In my opinion I believe winning the national level would take a great deal of thought and effort in the essay and a truly patriotic writer whose passion for our county stands above the rest.”
Edson says that he wanted to compete in this contest because it gave him a chance to voice his opinions and stand up for our country’s veterans who have and always will be the greatest heroes of our country.
“They are the men and women who are willing to put it all on the line for our safety and to ensure a better future for our great nation,” he said.”
Edson, who is in the process of determining where he would like to attend college, said that he hopes that his win at the state level encourages more students to take part in the VFW essay competition to boost their understanding of our country and its history as well as honor those who paid the ultimate sacrifice to ensure our country’s freedoms will be protected.
“It is an amazing experience and you get to meet many wonderful people at the VFW and I would recommend this to any high school student,” he said. <
