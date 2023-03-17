Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing gears up for spring and summer housing repairs

The Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing is getting ready for spring. With its mission to repair homes for older adults and veterans in the Sebago Lakes region who want to age safely in-place, fundraising efforts are in full swing to make those efforts happen successfully. The National Fuller Center refers to this time of year as March Madness.
John was diagnosed with ALS (Lou Gehrig’s Disease) 15 years ago and he is confined to a mobile chair and makes his living room his year-round living space with no safe exit out of their home in case of an emergency.
“We built a farmer’s porch with the help of local volunteers and cyclists who came to our community in July,” Bruni said. “John and Linda can enjoy more space and see the beautiful outdoors.”
As a recipient of the Fuller Housing projects Linda Gregoire expressed her gratitude for the work completed at her and her husband’s property.
“I don’t just speak for John and myself, but I hope I speak for everyone you helped,” she said. “I want to start with a quote that epitomizes the spirit of volunteerism by a woman who dedicated her life to helping the unseen. In the words of Mother Teresa, ‘You have not truly lived until you have done something for someone who can do nothing to repay you.’”
Gregoire said that serving the unseen, the elderly, the disabled, and veterans (who are often both), is a worthy calling.
“We should remember the unseen weren’t always unseen,” she said. “They were productive members of our community. So, to have a group of caring people come into your life to fix or build and repair something you used to be able to do but can no longer do is an unbelievable experience and blessing.”
This year, the local Fuller Center has many more projects coming up.
“We need continued funds to ensure we can continue our efforts,” Bruni said. “Labor is free unless we need specialized services and materials are bought at the lowest cost possible.”
One of the ways the organization does fundraising is by cycling. William Turner, a local cyclist, and Bruni are raising money through their cycling efforts. You can find them at Fuller Center Bike Adventure at https://www.fullercenterbikeadventure.org
“We certainly could not fulfill our mission of providing adequate shelter and a safe living space for our older adults, like the Gregoires, without the help of area volunteers and businesses,” Bruni said. “Your donations help us help others. Won’t you consider donating to make others stay safely at home?”
To donate go to www.sebagofullerhousing.org, the Fuller Center Bike Adventure or contact them at sebagofullerhousing@gmail.com.<
