A salute to local veterans on Memorial Day

By Dave Tanguay
Field-Allen Post Adjutant
Special to The Windham Eagle
No, I’m not morbid or morose. I do read the local newspaper obits
online each day for a good reason. The
Field-Allen Post makes a point of recognizing each veteran from the Town of
Windham during their Memorial Day Celebration with the tolling of a ceremonial
bell after reading of their names to the assembled community.
This recognition has been going on for over 20 years. Any veteran
who has had any connection to Windham by birth, work, schooling, residence or
retirement is acknowledged. It is
sometimes a daunting task, particularly when not everyone gets an obituary.
There is one common theme, obits short or long almost always
make a statement about the military status of the individual whether they
served a brief time or made a career of the service. There is a deep sense of
pride that goes along with that one item in the obit. Those that you leave
behind consider your veteran’s status a great accomplishment often listing it
in the first paragraph or so.
Two thoughts come to mind. One, If that service was
important to the family, then it should be recognized by the veteran’s organizations
in the community whether it be by an annual community ceremony or, if the post
has an Honor guard, by making themselves available for appropriate honors at
the funeral, wake, celebration of life, or internment.
That one, short investment of time on the part of the Honor
Guard member pays untold dividends in the community and for many Honor Guard members
instill a sense of pride and worth in being able to support a fellow veteran
and their family. This is a win-win
situation.
Second, as a veteran, you have the opportunity now to
support other veterans. There may come a point in your life when after years of
family and work there is a void or a need to affiliate with something new, a
new challenge. Serving other veterans
and the youth of your community is a viable, rewarding option that may be found
with your local American Legion Post.
As noted, for the last 20 years, the American Legion
Field-Allen Post in Windham has been honoring the town’s veterans who had
passed away the previous year. If the
veteran was born and raised in Windham, schooled in Windham, worked in Windham
or lived here later in life, the post recognized them on Memorial Day. That is why the obits are scrutinized daily.
Unfortunately, the list may not be complete.
This year, unfortunately, due to the Covid-19 situation the
Memorial Bay bell tolling ceremony that honors these veterans will not take
place. I have provided a list of all the
veterans that I have been able to find who passed away this year. It is hoped that a ceremony might take place
later in the year. In the interim, the Post will keep these veterans in their
collective thoughts and prayers.
If a Veteran has been omitted, please give me a call at
892-1306
The Field-Allen Post has an Honor Guard that can be
scheduled for military honors on a case basis when the Corvid-19 situation
allows.
Roll Call of Obituaries for Windham veterans
May 2019 to May 2020
Roger Beaudoin
James Cairns
Clayton Crummett
Wesley Estes
James Gaudet
Wilbur Harris
John Herald Sr
George Honnewell
Gerry Jacobs
Galen Jordon
Dan Keef
Joshua Kuuseal
Sidney Leighton
Norman Raymond Lock
Glenn Libby
David Mac Vane
Brian McAvoy
Robert Newberry
Dennis Potter
Alan Saunders
Weston Shaw
Richard Small
David Smith
Richard Southard
John Swanson
James Taylor
Ronald Tilton
George Webber
