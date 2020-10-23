‘Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day’ set for Saturday

Camp Sunshine, an award-winning retreat in Casco for children with life-threatening illnesses and their families, has announced plans for Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day.
The “Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day” is a free, national
initiative that calls for people of all ages to carve, paint or decorate
pumpkins at home on Saturday, Oct. 24 and share their images on social media
using the Instagram hashtag #CarveforCamp.
Organizers hope to connect with more people than ever before, as plans for the annual Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Festival, which has been a fall tradition throughout the Northeast since 2003, had to be restructured this year because of the pandemic.
"Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day was designed to be a
fun and festive way for communities across the country to come together and
show their support for the families Camp Sunshine serves," said Michael
Katz, Camp Sunshine's Executive Director. "This event will also help us
continue to reach new families who may be able to benefit from our
programs."
Everyone who participates in Camp Sunshine Pumpkin Carving Day
and submits a photo of a pumpkin that they've carved, painted or decorated
using the hashtag #CarveforCamp on Instagram will be automatically entered to
win a $100 L.L. Bean gift card.
It's entirely free to participate in Camp Sunshine Pumpkin
Carving Day. For more information and ways to support Camp Sunshine's mission,
visit www.campsunshinepumpkinfestivals.org.
Founded in 1984, Camp Sunshine provides retreats combining
respite, recreation and support, while enabling hope and promoting joy, for
children with life-threatening illnesses and their families through the various
stages of a child's illness.
Camp Sunshine's program is offered year-round and has the
distinction of having been designed to serve the entire family in a retreat
model.
The program is free of charge to families and includes on-site medical support. Bereavement sessions are also offered for families who have experienced the death of a child from a supported illness. www.campsunshine.org. <
