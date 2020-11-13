Outdoor ‘European’ Christmas Bazaar coming to Windham in December

With COVID-19 precautions
upending plans for many Advent and Christmas festivities this year, Our Lady of
Perpetual Help Parish in Windham will take a new, yet old-fashioned approach to
celebrating the holiday season.
Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish will
host an outdoor European-style Christmas
bazaar on Friday, Dec. 4 and Saturday, Dec. 5
on the church grounds in Windham.
During the first weekend of December, the parish will host an
outdoor Christmas bazaar in the spirit of traditional Christmas markets found
in Austria, Germany, France, and other European countries.
The bazaar will be held from 4 to 8 p.m. Friday, Dec. 4, and from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. and 5 p.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 5.
It is anticipated that Santa and Mrs. Claus may stop by on Saturday evening. Current plans also call for live music on Saturday.
The Rev. Louis Phillips, pastor
of Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish, proposed the idea, having had the
opportunity to experience the markets while taking a Danube River cruise a few
years ago.
“The Europeans begin celebrating Christmas beginning the first
of December with wonderful evening outdoor ‘markets’ featuring food, beverages,
and crafts, amid colorful Christmas lights and sounds of the season, undeterred
by the cold and snow,” he said. “We’re going to try to replicate this tradition
with a scaled-down and more social-distanced, spread-out version of our own.”
“He comes up with these wonderful ideas,” said Carol Kinney, a
volunteer. “I don’t think anybody has tried it, and that’s what we’re doing.
We’re just trying it to see if it works.”
The bazaar, which has been
planned since August, will be spread throughout the grounds of the church,
located at 919 Roosevelt Trail in Windham. When people arrive, they will be
given a map showing them the different sections and where to find them.
Offerings will include a
Christmas Shoppe, a children’s area, a pie booth, baked goods, designer gift
baskets representing different European countries, wreaths, Christmas trees
sold by the Knights of Columbus, raffles, and Italian and Bavarian food,
packaged to go.
“A Bavarian kitchen went along
with the European market theme. We will have sauerkraut and hot German potato
salad,” Kinney said. “We’ll have bratwurst and knockwurst and pretzels with
different mustards. For desserts in that area, we’ll have apple cake, while
over in the Italian section, we’ll have Italian cookies.”
Participants can also expect to
find pasta, pizza, and homemade minestrone soup in the Italian kitchen, while
in another area, visitors will be able to enjoy coffee, tea, hot cider, and hot
cocoa. And there will be s’mores kits for sale, which children can either take
home or roast over a fire pit.
“We’re in the process of getting
fire pits that will be manned at different locations around the campus, so
people won’t be all running to the same fire pit to stay warm,” said Kinney.
In addition to social distancing, face masks will be required.
If visitors fail to bring one with them, they will be given a free, disposable
one to use. There will also be cloth ones for sale.
The European bazaar replaces the parish’s Christmas fair, and while Phillips says he hopes it will bring in some revenue, he says that isn’t the primary purpose.
“We see the value in building community at a time when we need to be innovative and creative in bringing people together in celebration and joy,” he said. “A number of parishioners have taken on this ‘project’ with great enthusiasm.”
For more information about the upcoming Christmas Bazaar,
contact Our Lady of Perpetual Help Parish at 207-892-8288. <
