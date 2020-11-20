The Windham Eagle partners with Windham Community Board to assist local families during holidays

The Windham Eagle newspaper and the Windham Maine Community Board on Facebook are excited to come together again this holiday season to create a positive solution by helping some local families who are in need or have fallen on hard times.
https://forms.gle/2qjX6haLaE4yzd9n8
As we cannot guarantee every family will be adopted, we will work diligently to bring cheer to as many Windham and Raymond families as possible. We will be accepting requests from residents of Windham and Raymond until Sunday, Nov. 30.
If you are able, we would love for you to join us in sharing some joy with our neighbors this season.
Let us know how you can help by filling out this form here:
https://forms.gle/yjEuo3p5WGmxTmqY8
We wish everyone a safe and wonderful season. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.