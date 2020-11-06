Windham town council updates traffic ordinance for 21st century

By Ed Pierce
If you’re cited for speeding by police in Windham, the fine is
going to cost a bit more, as the town’s Vehicles and Traffic Ordinance was amended
Oct. 27 by the Windham Town Council.
Meeting via Zoom, Windham councilors voted 6-0 without comment
to adopt the ordinance amendments, which the town manager said was sorely
needed to revise the existing town traffic ordinance.
“This was basically, bringing the ordinance up to date from
the last revision dating back to the 1980s,” said Windham Town Manager Barry A.
Tibbetts. “So we addressed disability parking more clearly; stopping, standing
and parking along public roadways; parking limitations for commercial vehicles
on public roadways; obstruction of traffic on public roadways; bridges with
weight limits as over time a few smaller bridges have been replaced with
advanced culverts so they no longer needed the weight limits; and finally
defined “idling prohibited.”
Councilors also raised the minimum cost of a speeding ticket from $20 to $25 and hiked the fine for obstructing a roadway from a minimum of $15 and maximum of $100 to not less than $25 nor more than $200.
In defining disability parking, the revised ordinance mandates
that a person shall not park a vehicle in a parking space specifically
designated and clearly marked for persons with physical disabilities unless the
vehicle is equipped with a special designating plate or displays a placard
issued by the Maine Secretary of State. It also spells out that a person shall
not park in an access aisle adjacent to a disability parking space regardless
of whether the person has been issued a disability registration plate or
removable placard by the State of Maine with disability access aisles marked by
painting on the pavement a rectangular box with white or yellow diagonal
stripes.
In revising the rules for Stopping, Standing and Parking, the
ordinance amendment prohibits stopping or parking a vehicle on a sidewalk; within
an intersection; within 15 feet of a fire hydrant, except as otherwise
designated by the Chief of Police; on a marked crosswalk; within 20 feet of the
near corner of the curbs at an intersection unless otherwise designated; alongside
or opposite any excavation or obstruction when stopping or parking would
obstruct traffic; on the roadway side of any vehicle stopped or parked at the
edge or curb of a public way; on any bridge or other elevated structure or in a
tunnel; or at any place where official signs or yellow striped areas or yellow
curbing indicates a restricted, no-stopping or no-parking area.
It also forbids parking within 20 feet of a marked crosswalk
and prohibits a person from stopping or parking a vehicle on any public way
except on the right-hand side of the way, in the proper direction of travel and
with the curbside wheels of the vehicle within 12 inches of the edge of the
roadway.
So not to obstruct traffic, councilors also amended the ordinance
so anyone parking a vehicle on a public way must leave available 12 feet of the
width of the roadway for free movement of vehicular traffic. And where parking
places are marked by painted lines, the town says a person must park a vehicle
within the lines.
The amendment revision also addressed oversized vehicles by
specifying that a driver of a vehicle having an overall length of 30 feet or
more shall not stop or park on any public way for not more than eight hours.
Councilors also prohibited parking a vehicle on any public way
for the principal purpose of washing, lubricating, or displaying it for sale,
or repairing it, except for changing tires or making other emergency repairs.
Parking limitations for commercial vehicles were also
established by the ordinance amendment including no commercial vehicle in
excess of 10,000 pounds gross weight shall be allowed to stop, stand, or
otherwise park upon any street in excess of two eight hours periods, except
when in active use for the loading or unloading of merchandise or materials, or
for the construction or reconstruction of the said street. It also mandates that
such a commercial vehicle parked in violation of the provisions of the revised
ordinance shall be prima facie evidence of the unlawful parking of such vehicle
by the owner.
The revised ordinance requires that permanent no-parking signs
must be placed in no-parking areas in such a manner as to be seen and
understood by an ordinarily observant person.
Councilors added a portion of Haven Road from US
Route 302, 100 feet from the corner as a no-parking/tow-away zone by approving
the revised ordinance.
Lastly, the ordinance amended previous requirements and
prohibited the idling of buses, heavy-duty vehicles, heavy-duty
recovery vehicles, trucks, tractors, truck-tractor, trailers and semitrailers while
stopped, standing or parked in a residentially used area between the hours of
10 p.m. and 6 a.m. except as provided for in compliance with traffic signals or
signs, at the direction of a police officer or while buses are in the act of
loading or unloading passengers. <
