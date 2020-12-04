State boosts funding for Meals on Wheels program

AUGUSTA – The Mills Administration has announced that it will dedicate more than half a million dollars in Coronavirus Relief Funds to extend home-delivered meals to older Mainers and caregivers, ensuring food and nutrition for Maine people staying home during the pandemic.
The Maine
Department of Health and Human Services’ investment of $536,000 in federal
funding will maintain greatly increased deliveries
through Meals on Wheels and similar programs since the spring,
when Maine received separate CARES Act funding for
these programs. The number of older adults and caregivers receiving
home-delivered meals and the number of home-delivered meals has since
doubled, to more than 5,500 people and 102,000 meals in the
month of October alone.
Maine's Department of Health and Human
Services has invested $536,000 in federal
CARES Act funding to continue Meals on Wheels
deliveries through spring. COURTESY PHOTO
Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging have rapidly expanded these programs both through direct delivery themselves and community partnerships. They will use the CRF funding announced today to stretch the initial federal award, allowing them to maintain current levels and extend meal deliveries further into 2021, according to varying schedules based on the need.
“Meals on Wheels has long been a lifeline for Maine seniors, but especially now when so many Maine people are staying home as much as possible to stay safe during the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Maine Gov. Janet Mills. “This investment will ensure that meals continue to be safely delivered to their doors by caring neighbors in communities throughout Maine.”
“We extend our gratitude to Maine’s Area Agencies on Aging and their volunteers, who help Maine seniors to age with dignity and nourishment,” said DHHS Commissioner Jeanne Lambrew. “This federal funding will bolster their critical work during the winter as we continue to protect Maine’s most vulnerable residents against COVID-19.”
In addition to providing nutritious food to recipients, Meals on Wheels and similar programming ensures a social interaction and wellness visit to vulnerable adults in Maine.
Especially during challenging times, this connection to another caring individual can be a lifeline for older Mainers. Also, caregivers qualify to receive meals during the pandemic, providing them with extra support when getting out to grocery shop can be challenging.
To ensure health and safety, meal delivery volunteers knock at the door of each home and then step back to ensure that the meal is received while maintaining physical distancing. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.