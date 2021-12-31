2021: Year in Review (Part Two)

JULY
Raymond grandfather adopts and rebuilds
an ‘ordinary’ family life for four grandchildren
Imagine living in a 37-foot Silverton boat along the Florida’s gulf coast as a bachelor who is living the life of his dreams with no thought of abandoning the carefree and adventurous lifestyle that he’s established for himself.
Now imagine four young children who live in Maine who haven’t seen their mother and father for days and do not know where they are. The parents are missing due to their lifelong substance misuse. The children are left with their grandmother who is not capable of keeping them for an extended period. Texts from the oldest child, age 11, to her parents are returned with broken promises of their imminent return.
Within a week, the children are taken
into custody by Child Protective Services and the bachelor receives a phone
call he never imagined he would receive, ever.
“When I got the call that my
grandchildren were in Maine state custody, they told me that if I didn’t come
to get them, they would remain a ward of the state,” 58-year-old Raymond
grandfather, Mike Wallace said. “I was called on a Wednesday and by Thursday
morning, I was in Maine to give my grandchildren a family life they deserved.”
That was in 2018. In the past three years, these five individuals have experienced many unknowns, some ups and downs and loads of “ordinary” family fun that also includes the typical family quarrels.
Wallace, who grew up in the Gray/New Gloucester area, had been living in Florida for 14 years when he made his sudden and unexpected move back to New England. Longing for the warmth of winter months in the Sunshine State, Wallace considered returning to Florida with his grandchildren until his oldest grandchild, Aubrianna, who is now 14, reminded him of his promise.
“But grandpa – you promised we wouldn’t have to move again,” she said. Wallace remembered his pledge to the children and honored it by purchasing a five-bedroom home in Raymond on a piece of land that provides roaming adventures for Charley, the four-legged member of the family that moved with Wallace from Florida.
“There has been nothing about this that
has been easy,” Wallace said. “But like I have always said, ‘Nothing in life is
supposed to be easy – it’s just supposed to be worth it.’”
Wallace and his four grandchildren, who
in addition to Aubrianna, include Jaelynn (13), Jameson (11), and Dylan (7)
have rebuilt their lives together, and so far, all the work it has taken to do
so, has been worth it in more ways than one.
Wallace shared some challenges they
have faced as they came together as a new family and ways that they have made
an adventure out of the life they were given.
“It is important to say that these
children have never experienced a birthday, a Thanksgiving, a Christmas or any
other holiday in the same place because there was never stability in their
lives – they were always moving,” Wallace said. “Since we’ve been together, we
have managed to establish a routine like any other ‘normal’ family, but it has
taken us a bit to get to that point.”
The first challenge the family of five
faced is the actual meeting of one another when Wallace arrived in Maine. It
had been a while since Wallace had last seen his grandchildren. He said that
due to his daughter’s chosen lifestyle and their personal disagreements, he had
yet to meet Dylan and had only seen Jameson once when he was a baby. Both
grandfather and grandson Jameson admitted the family reunion was a bit awkward.
“It didn’t take long for us to get to
know each other but it didn’t come without our arguments and
misunderstandings,” Wallace said. “We had to get to know each other in unusual
circumstances. First, I had a difficult time finding a place to rent. No one
wanted to rent to a single grandfather with four grandchildren and a dog in
tow.”
The first living arrangement was in a
RV that Wallace purchased and parked in his brother’s yard. A handy man among
many of his professional skills, Wallace worked as an estimator for his
brother’s roofing company. Ironically, that job led him to the house he
purchased in Raymond when the company was hired to replace the roof.
But perhaps the greatest challenge for
the family occurred in March 2020, when the schools closed due to COVID, and it
was up to Wallace to act as a home-school teacher.
“Here I am a high-school dropout
teaching my grandchildren their assignments from home,” Wallace said. “But
somehow, we made it through, and the children are doing quite well in terms of
their education. I don’t know how it all came together, but it did. There is
one thing for sure that I am proud of, they definitely know their fractions.”
Wallace is referring to the fun family
summer project they began last year when they embarked upon an entrepreneurial
adventure, building and selling picnic tables.
“We decided that we wanted to make
extra cash to have fun as a family during the summer,” Wallace said. “We made
enough money last year to purchase a grill and other outdoor picnic items. This
year, we made enough money to purchase a pop-up tent and we are going camping
in the next couple of weeks.”
Wallace said that the picnic building
venture has proven to be successful, selling 120 tables this year with only
Facebook posts and word of mouth as their marketing strategy.
“We’ve sold picnic tables to
individuals across the state as well as to the Raymond Library, Raymond Parks
and Recreation – and even the Raymond Town Manager purchased one!”
The new family of five became official
when Wallace signed the adoption papers on May 10 this year. “Can you spell
Wallace for me?”, Wallace asked his grandson Dylan during this interview.
“W-A-L-L-A-C-E,” Dylan said without hesitation, spelling out his new last name.
It does seem that all five individuals
have faced their share of trials and difficulties as they have come together
through extraordinary circumstances to become what most humans desire, a simple
and an ordinary family experience. But like Wallace always says, “Nothing in
life is supposed to be easy – it’s just supposed to be worth it.” <
Windham’s 10-12 softball All-Stars ready for East Regionals
In 2020, when there were not a lot of summer sports going
on, many of the players from the 10-12-year-old Windham Little League All-Star
softball team, and several coaches held a sandlot league where these players
were able to work on their skills. This play during a time where other towns
may have been idle, helped propel the younger girls’ transition to what would
become the 2021 All-Star Maine state championship team.
The 10-12-year-old
Windham Little League All-Star softball team’s recent 9-1 state win over
Ellsworth on July 13 in South Berwick, earned the team the state title and
secured a berth in the East Regional tournament. Windham will take the
experience and skills that they’ve acquired and use it as fuel heading to
Bristol, Connecticut to play Maryland in a first-round East Regional tournament
game this weekend.
The 10-12-year-old
All-Star team scrimmaged at The Edge Academy on Tuesday, July 20 in Portland
against several previous Windham Little League All-Star players who won state
tournaments in 2018 and 2019. Coaches say this will help the current team
prepare against tough competition in the East Regional tournament.
“I think it helped us (experience) faster pitching and how
the ball is going to be in play more,” said seventh-grader Sarah Smyth. “I
think it prepared us to be more alert (for when we play in Connecticut).”
Eighth-grader Ashley Cloutier said this scrimmage against
the older players was a bit of a reality check that the teams Windham will face
in Connecticut won’t be easy teams, but probably some really good ones.
Coach Nick Caiazzo has
scouted Windham’s first opponent, Maryland and says he is familiar with the
state tournament games that Maryland played. Caiazzo said he knows
what kinds of hitters Maryland has, where they like to put the ball, how their
best players play on the field and how Windham can use that information to get
an advantage over Maryland.
Coach Caiazzo also
prepared for the tournament by talking with past Windham Little League softball
coaches Shayne Bryant, Kregg Jarvais and Jason McLeod. They provided
information and advice on what to expect when Windham heads to play in
Connecticut.
Bryant, Jarvais and McLeod told Coach Caiazzo to relax and want him to know that Windham’s opponents will also be 10-12-year-old girls and while there’s a lot happening during this tournament, the game is not played differently.
Many lessons have been learned during the course of this
year’s All-Star tournament and Smyth said she has to stay as focused as
possible and minimize distractions.
“We’re really excited,” she said.
Cloutier said that communication is key in the game of
softball and seventh-grader Evelyn Anderson said she feels Windham’s overall
confidence during games will make a difference.
Coach Caiazzo said that he encourages his players to learn
from their mistakes, but not to dwell on them. He describes baseball and
softball as games where failure will happen, and the players need to be able to
take the good with the bad. It’s a game that is supposed to be fun, he said,
and in perspective, it’s never as bad as it seems.
“I’m expecting that there is going to be a lot of good teams
and that we need to be prepared for some really good pitching,” said Cloutier.
She said she’s excited for the new competition, but also a
little nervous as she doesn’t know what to expect.
Assistant Coach Ronnie Higgins said this is a good group of
kids who kept their focus pretty well throughout the whole (tournament). He thinks
they’re very good and they’re going to be ready to go when the time comes.
“Our girls have had to grind out some of their victories
along the way. No matter who they will face in the Regional, our players will
give us all they have, and they won't quit,” said Assistant Coach Stephen
Napolitano.
Coach Caiazzo said the team has done the work during practices and are prepared. They must feel confident in the work they have done up to this point and he said if the kids can stay focused, they will do well.
“I know our team is really good when we do our best, said
Anderson. “I know the teams are really good (at Regionals). If we play our
best, I think we have a really good chance.”
The team’s games during the regional tournament will air on ESPN+ television. <
Windham Public Safety Building renovation and
expansion begins
It’s been a long time coming, but ground has finally been broken on the $4.3 million expansion of Windham’s Public Safety Building at 375 Gray Road.
In a special groundbreaking ceremony conducted on July 2, members of the Windham Town Council joined Windham’s Police Chief and Fire Chief and construction officials in celebrating the start of the highly anticipated project.
When construction work is finished, the existing 17,000-square-foot building will add a 15,247-square foot renovation including joint space for both the Windham Fire Department and the Windham Police Departments. The project features a two-story 5,840-square-foot addition that will house five apparatus bays, a public safety decontamination space, bunk rooms, kitchen and offices for the Fire Department and an additional 1,305-square-foot standalone three-bay space for vehicle and evidence storage for the Police Department, along with the creation of a second elevator for the building.
Construction work will be performed by Great Falls Construction of Gorham, that has worked on four other projects for the town of Windham and many public safety buildings throughout southern and central Maine.
“We’ve looked at the needs of our police and fire departments for a while and this is a much-needed expansion of Windham’s Public Safety Building,” said Windham Town Manager Barry A. Tibbetts. “We thank the voters for their support and to the Windham Town Council in moving this forward.”
Renovation will take place throughout the entire building and will include HVAC and lighting upgrades to increase efficiencies and updating finishes throughout the building, to include a revised locker room space. Work on the facility during the project will create an additional 10 new parking spaces and a 1,305-square-foot, single-story secured evidence locker that will be located on the corner of the property, along with additional parking, patio space, a dumpster area and a new generator for the building.
Jon Smith, the owner of Great Falls Construction attended the groundbreaking event, as did Architect Mike Hays of Grant Hays Associates of Falmouth, and Owens McCullough of the civil engineering firm Sebago Technics of South Portland and representatives of the structural engineering company Allied Engineering of Portland.
Smith said the entire project team is based in Maine and it’s a great way to give back to the Maine community and support Maine’s workforce.
To accommodate the renovation project, Windham firefighters have temporarily moved out of the building for the duration of construction work, while the Windham Police Department will continue to use the facility as the work progresses.
In 2020, Windham residents approved up to $4.9 million in bonds during the Annual Town Meeting for capital improvement projects, including funding the expansion for the town’s public safety building. Additional funding for the building renovation is derived from town impact fees, which typically run about $300 to $3,500 for new residential developments, with fees for new commercial buildings figured based on purpose and overall square footage.
The current Public Safety Building on Gray Road was built in 1988 at a time when none of the town’s firefighters were full-time staff members and Windham only had about 15 or so police officers on duty. Through the decades as Windham has grown, the town now employs eight professional firefighters and the town’s police force has doubled in size to 30 officers.
Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby said that firefighters have adapted the best they could to the current public safety facility but welcome and appreciate the new expansion.
“It’s a great transition,” Libby said. “There was no room in the current building for future expansion and now we’ll have more space and room to grow. It will provide us with a classroom for training and bathrooms. This project is huge for us and this location is very important for us allowing us to reach wherever we are needed in the town in a short period of time.”
Windham Police Chief Kevin L. Schofield said police officers are grateful for the extra room created from the expansion.
“It’s nice to see that the town and the community has invested in itself,” Schofield said. “It will result in a more modern professional workspace for us as our staffing has doubled in size. It will be adequate space for them for the foreseeable future.”
Police officers first started using the existing Windham Public Safety Building in April 1990.
Mike Hays, the architect who helped create the final design for the building expansion, said he’s humbled to be part of such vital work.
“It’s a great day for Windham’s first responders and I’m excited to be part of such an exciting project. It will be home base for first responders who serve all of the residents of this town.”
Owens McCullough said Sebago Technics is thrilled to work on the project and everyone involved with the renovation and expansion work is eager to get going.
“It’s really a team that makes this happen,” he said.
Construction work is expected to take about 10 months to complete, Tibbetts said. <
AUGUST
Speed reductions ahead for motorists in Windham
Maine’s Department of Transportation has authorized a request
by Windham officials and local residents to lower the speed limit on three
heavily traveled roads in the town.
In October 2019, Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield
requested that the Windham Town Council ask the MDOT to reduce the current
speed limits for Gambo Road, a portion of Nash Road, and for William Knight
Road on those thoroughfares and to conduct speed studies to reduce the
potential for accidents there. Now with Windham’s request approved by the MDOT,
reposting of new signs indicating the lower speed limits on those roads will
begin by the town’s Public Works Department.
In his original memo to the Windham Town Council, Schofield
said that as Windham has grown and traffic has increased, the need to consider
reduced speed limits for those roads has risen.
“Many of these areas have changed over the years to include,
walking trails, youth soccer fields, discontinued bridges and increased
development and traffic Schofield said. “So lower speeds, and hopefully
slower traffic should help increase safety and quality of life in these areas.”
The
current speed limit for William Knight Road, which runs between Varney Mill
Road and Route 302, is 45 mph. At 1.17 miles in length, it has a rural
appearance to it, but with development over the years, Schofield said that
there are now 22 residential dwellings on William Knight Road and five
intersecting roads off it with 24 residences abutting the roadway.
He said topography plays an important part in the potential for accidents on William Knight Road.
“Approximately in the midpoint of this section of road there is a steep dip into a ravine. This causes a blind spot for a residential dwelling in this area,” Schofield said. “As prior residents would give instruction when leaving the property to look left, right then left again and count to five to make sure a car did not appear out of the dip at a high rate of speed, they reported many near misses over the years.”
In his memo in 2019, Schofield cited that since 2015, there were four crashes on William Knight Road in 2015, one in 2016 because of icy roads conditions, one in 2017 involving a deer and two in 2019 caused by a line-of-sight issues and driving too fast.
The MDOT has authorized dropping the speed on William Knight Road to 40 mph, according to Cathy DeSouza, MDOT’s Southern Region Assistant Traffic Engineer.
For Nash Road between Windham Center Road and Route 302, Schofield said that the current speed limit there is 35 mph and runs about three-tenths of a mile long.
He said the topography of Nash Road, lack of sidewalks and its
short length frequently leads to speeding there.
“I receive complaints about speeding on this section of road,
in particular about the rate of speed vehicle crests the steep hill on the west
end or the road near Windham Center Road,” Schofield said. “When traveling this
section of road at 35 mph it feels too fast for the conditions.”
The speed on Nash Road will dropped to 30 mph, Schofield said.
On Gambo Road, starting at the intersection of River Road and
running southwesterly for four-tenths of a mile, the current speed limit is 35
mph, but it does pose a safety issue because of its location.
“Formerly
the bridge over the Presumpscot River accommodated vehicular traffic into the
town of Gorham, this is no longer the case creating a dead-end road,” Schofield
said. “The mountain division recreation trail also crosses the lower end of
Gambo road. Probably most significant is
the location of the recreation fields located near the end of the road that
accommodate various recreation programs.
This situation creates more traffic than one would expect on a dead end
road with few dwellings.”
He said every year the Windham Police Department receives speed complaints on the road and efforts officers make to slow traffic down on Gambo Road haven’t worked.
In a letter from the MDOT to the town of Windham, DeSouza said the agency has authorized a speed reduction for Gambo Road to 30 mph.
“Within the past several months three roads were reviewed for speed limits as requested by residents,” said Windham Town Manager Barry A. Tibbetts. “Chief Schofield has been in contact with the State MDOT, which is the only agency to modify a speed on public roads. The process can take up to nine months or more. The agency looks at a number of factors, ranging from safety conditions, site distances, number of curb openings (driveways), vertical inclines, road widths, traffic volumes, crash data points, engineering judgements, etc. The agency has recommended lowering the speed limits on two different road sections, Gambo and Nash Roads, by 5 mph per hour and establishing a new speed limit of 40 mph on another, William Knight Road. These reviews provide excellent guidance in maintaining safety and traffic flow within Windham.”
According to Schofield, once all of the new signs have been
put in place by Windham DPW crews, Windham police will begin enforcing the new
speed limits for these roads and also alerting drivers of their speed on others
through the use of the police department’s electronic road sign. <
Grueling ‘Guardian Ride IV’ nearing for Windham veteran
When Brian McCarthy
of Windham had to deploy with his U.S. Army unit to serve in the Gulf War, the
last thing he needed to worry about was the well-being of his wife Kristin and
daughter Logan at home. McCarthy learned first-hand the peace of mind that
organizations like the 488th Military Police Company’s Family
Readiness Group give to soldiers serving overseas, helping families solve
problems at home while their loved ones are miles away.
When McCarthy
retired as an Army Sergeant First Class following a 20-year military career, he
vowed to do whatever he could to help continue the important work of the 488th’s
Family Readiness Group and in a few weeks, he’s going to embark on his fourth
350-mile “Guardian Ride” to raise money for the organization.
All money pledged to
McCarthy during his summer bicycle ride is donated to the Family Readiness
Group and used for such things as the purchase of back-to-school supplies for military dependent children, a
summer cookout for unit families and single soldiers alike with water sports
and camping, a catered unit Christmas party with a visit from Santa, emergency
relief funds for families in need, and for keeping unit families in touch with
their loved ones stationed overseas.
McCarthy, a South
Portland police officer, will depart from the Windham Veterans Center for this
year’s trip on Aug. 23 and hopes to return to Windham on Sunday, Aug. 29.
Through three previous “Guardian Ride” trips across Maine, he’s raised more
than $10,000 for the Family Readiness Group and will use a
23-year-old HARO mountain bike with an Allen Sports cargo trailer for his
adventure.
“My route this year
will be an out-and-back ride from Windham to Moosehead Lake and back, and
possibly a loop route to Moosehead, then west to Jackman, and then home,
depending upon what I see for road conditions,” said McCarthy, who is
undertaking the trek while on vacation from his job as a South Portland police
officer. “I’ve never been up there before, so much of my route reconnaissance
depends on Google Street View images and studying elevation changes in the
Delorme Gazeteer. The total mileage looks to be around 350 to 360 miles over
seven days.”
According to
McCarthy, the hardest part of each “Guardian Ride” is getting to each
day’s portion of the trip.
“The finish line is
a wonderful glowing vision, but the end of each day comes with very little
fanfare and is fairly aptly described at times as a hasty retreat from the
beating sun or cold rain,” he said. “I’m far from an elite athlete nor an
accomplished cyclist, so 50-plus miles per day, towing a
trailer along the hilly main streets and back roads of Maine, for seven
straight days, is among the toughest physical challenges I’ve endured. And
doing it alone makes for some long quiet days. But my cause, and my donors
and supporters keep me motivated.”
For his efforts,
McCarthy was presented with the 2021 American Legion’s Humanitarian Service
Award in June at the Maine American Legion Convention in Brewer and said that
he was deeply humbled by the honor.
“Receiving the
American Legion’s Humanitarian Service Award was a complete surprise to me,”
McCarthy said. “I didn’t take on this endeavor for any personal recognition, so
to be recognized by such a great group of veterans, patriots, and community
volunteers was very humbling. I have a tremendous amount of respect for our
Legionnaires and their history of service in and out of uniform. I’m very
thankful to Dave Tanguay for the nomination and my Post 148 family for their
support.”
Tanguay, the
adjutant for Windham’s American Legion Field-Allen Post 148, says McCarthy is a
good man and American Legion member who is making a substantial difference for his former National Guard unit, the
488th Military Police Company based in Waterville.
“For the fourth consecutive year, Brian is taking
personal time off from his duties in South Portland as a police officer to make
a seven-day trek across Maine called the ‘Guardian Ride,’ on his mountain bike
and trailer as a fundraiser for the unit’s Family Readiness Group and youth
programs for deployed family members,” Tanguay said. “Over the last four
summers, the American Legion Field-Allen Post has supported Brian as a base of
operation and financially in support of his goal. We are looking forward to
Aug. 23 to give Brian a rousing send-off on his latest trek.”
Support from Windham’s American Legion post and
from his former military unit have boosted McCarthy’s spirit during his long
solitary rides since he began the project.
“I’ve
received overwhelming and heartfelt support from my old unit, the 488th
Military Police Company. I’m still in regular contact with current soldiers and
leaders through social media, as well as unit alumni like myself,”
McCarthy said. “They are extremely appreciative of not just my efforts on the
bike, but also of the generosity of my donors and ride supporters.”
Stretching himself
to the limit physically and mentally each day while on the ride, McCarthy said
he stays focused on the underlying purpose of the fundraiser and the good
things it does for others.
“When I deployed,
I had a great deal of support from my family, not only in the form of
emails and phone calls, but also in the knowledge and surety that they were
secure in our home, in their schooling, jobs, etc. I was blessed with
strong family supports,” he said. “I also knew that our unit’s Family Readiness
Group had our back, just in case there was an unforeseen emergency or
if something fell through the cracks. Additionally, my coworkers and
community also rallied around me and my soldiers, keeping us
well supported with care packages and cards, etc. With me taking on this
ride every year, and raising not only funding, but also awareness of the FRG,
is my own little way of giving back to the unit and its families behind the
scenes.”
He said the
“Guardian Ride” is important to him because he truly loves our soldiers and
their families.
“Even more so, now
that I’m out of uniform, I look at the hard work our National Guard
‘citizen soldiers’ do overseas and here at home, and I just feel like I
need to show our appreciation,” McCarthy said. “And if I can help raise a few
bucks for more burgers at the unit picnic, or more kayaks and tent sites at the
unit family weekend, or a few more goodies in the back-to-school supplies, or a
few more presents from Santa at the Christmas party, then it’s all worthwhile.
I will do this ride every year as long as I’m able, and then maybe pass the
torch to a fellow 488th alumnus. Ideally, I’d love to inspire a fellow
retiree from each of Maine’s National Guard units to undertake their own
versions of an FRG ride. I think that would be quite an event.” <
Windham couple celebrates 70th wedding anniversary
They say celebrating a wedding anniversary is a fleeting
moment, but that a loving marriage is timeless. For one longtime married couple
from Windham, Wednesday, Aug. 18 marked a significant milestone in their relationship
as they marked 70 years of marriage.
Arthur Wickham was born in Portland and was living there in
1950 when he took a big chance and went out on a blind date with a girl named
Joan Sincyr who had just moved to South Portland from Skowhegan. Something
romantically clicked on that blind date for the two teenagers, and they
continued dating for another year-and-a-half before Arthur eventually decided
to propose to Joan.
She accepted Arthur’s proposal and they were married on Aug.
18, 1951, at Holy Cross Catholic Church in South Portland, and have been
together ever since.
Arthur Wickham, now 89, worked as a medical supply and medical
devices salesman and later as an executive for the George C. Frye Company in
Portland, and he also served in the U.S. Army Reserves, rising to the rank of
colonel before retiring in 1992.
He attended Casco Bay College and graduated with a degree in
business administration and management and has been active in many fraternal
and veteran’s organizations through the years. He served as a department
commander for the American Veterans in Maine (AMVETS), the state president of
the Association of the United States Army and the Reserve Officer’s
Association, and Arthur also completed studies from the U.S. Army Command and
General College and the Air War College.
When he’s not heavily involved in veteran’s issues and
organizations, Arthur Wickham can be found working in the yard and still cuts
his own grass and maintains the couple’s property as he has done for all of the
years they have lived in Windham.
Joan Wickham, now 88, worked for the Portland Housing
Authority as a secretary before her retirement. She is an avid baker and cook,
loves to make her own quilts and enjoys going out to play bingo whenever she
can find the time to do so.
The couple purchased a home on Collinwood Circle in Windham
decades ago, and they raised a family there of five children including, Rick,
Deb, Bobbi, Cindi and Mike. Over the years the family has grown and prospered
and now includes additional generations including eight grandchildren and 10
great-grandchildren.
Arthur and Joan Wickham still live in the same home today on
Collinwood Circle in Windham and remain in good health and are as active in
retirement as those some 20 years or younger in age.
To mark the occasion of their 70th wedding
anniversary, the family took Arthur and Joan on a pontoon boat cruise on Sebago
Lake last weekend. It’s become a cherished summer tradition for the Wickham
Family and an annual way for family members to get together and celebrate
Arthur and Joan’s anniversary.
For many years Arthur and Joan Wickham would take the entire
family to Bradbury Mountain State Park near Pownal for a fun-filled summer
getaway and that included a huge cookout, but that annual event has now shifted
to the pontoon boat excursions on the lake.
Christmas celebrations in Windham were always special for
Arthur and Joan and the children because Joan’s birthday falls on Dec. 23, so
it’s a combined holiday party every year because of the proximity of Christmas
to Joan’s special day.
When asked their secret to their long and happy marriage, both
Arthur and Joan Wickham answered simply.
“It’s all about communication and listening to each other,”
they said. <
SEPTEMBER
Raymond looks to future with new Comprehensive Plan
What do you want your town to look like in five years, or 10 years, or even 20 years? Right now, Raymond residents have a rare chance to answer that very question as the town looks for volunteers to help write a new Comprehensive Plan.
The town’s previous Comprehensive Plan was written in 2004. That document, which is available on the Town of Raymond’s website, was truly comprehensive; it covers topics ranging from descriptions of Raymond’s historical properties and archaeological sites to designating growth areas for new developments and protecting Raymond’s many beautiful lakes and ponds.
“It’s a pretty encompassing document,” said Rolf Olsen, a current member of Raymond’s Select Board. “It touches on a lot of different areas. Essentially, it looks at demographics, land use, future planning, and future needs.”
While the proposed future Comprehensive Plan won’t change any current zoning regulations in Raymond, it will serve as a guide for the town’s future development. The new Comprehensive Plan, as Olsen explained, will serve as a backbone for new ordinances and development.
One set of decisions that has been guided by the current Comprehensive Plan are Raymond’s zoning regulations. “The last Comprehensive Plan really helped establish the two- and five-acre minimum lot sizes,” Olsen said. “There’s three zones in town. Rural and rural residential have different lot sizes. And then there was the village residential, where we didn’t have to define lot size because it was all full anyway.”
The 2004 Comprehensive Plan’s influence can also be seen all summer long in Raymond’s pristine lakes. Many lakes and ponds in Maine struggle with algae blooms that can make their waters green, turning away swimmers and tourists alike. The 2004 Comprehensive Plan suggested several measures to help prevent algae bloom, like regular septic tank inspections as well as the preservation of any wetlands over two acres in size.
Septic tank inspections and zoning decisions might sound like theoretical discussions with little real-world impact, but recommendations like this help to guide new construction and protect current resources. Ultimately, these decisions shape the future of the town.
For Olsen, the future of Raymond is best placed in the hands of today’s Raymond residents.
“We’re looking for a real cross-section of the population to serve on this committee,” Olsen said. “We don’t want to exclude people from any group - you’ve got the senior population, you’ve got the younger population, you’ve got people on the waterfront, you’ve got people not on the waterfront, people with kids in school - really, there’s no bad person for the committee. The driving thing is people who want to see Raymond survive and go forward in a positive manner.”
The people who do sign up for this committee should be prepared to be part of an extensive process. “There’ll be a lot of work to get done,” Olsen said. “It’s not one of those that will be just one or two meetings.”
When the last Comprehensive Plan was developed in 2004, Olsen said, the final 135-page document was the result of a lengthy process to envision Raymond’s future.
“When it was written back then, it took over a year to get it done," Olsen said. The process of approving the next Comprehensive Plan will likely involve many meetings as well as public hearings. “This plan helps guide a lot of decisions. That’s why it takes a lot of input back and forth.”
However, this is also a chance to make a lasting mark on the Town of Raymond.
“From my standpoint, it’s a chance to look at the old plan, to see what’s valid and what’s not valid, and to help set a course for the next x number of years,” Olsen said. “The people who want to see the town move forward in a positive manner - those are the people you want on there. They’re going to look at all the different things and see how we keep the character and move ahead without shutting anyone out.”
Despite the magnitude of the task, Olsen believes Raymond residents are up for the task of reimagining their town’s future.
“There’s not a lack of talent in this town,” Olsen said. “Although sometimes it’s a matter of getting them to come out.” <
Bostock becomes pianist for Raymond Village Community Church
The
Raymond Village Community Church welcomes Michael Bostock as the church’s
new pianist.
He
will be leading the spiritual music of the church beginning Sept. 12.
Church
Moderator Tom Wiley says Bostock will continue a long tradition of musical
excellence at the church.
“We
are excited to make this announcement of the hiring of Michael Bostock. We feel he will continue to further advance
our music program every week,” Wiley said. “Historically this church has
featured some of the best musicians and we look to continue that tradition.”
Bostock
is a highly awarded and recognized musician having been honored with the
following awards for music excellence including as the Winner of the Kotschmar
Memorial Trust Scholarship 2021 Competition; First-Place Winner of the Ocy L.
Downs Biennial Piano Competition; Honorable Mention
for Bagaduce Music Young Composers Competition; and
Honorable Mention for Pine Tree Competition Junior Division.
He
performs periodically at the Marston-Kotschmar Music Club and has performed in
many ensembles including Portland Youth Wind Ensemble and Maine Youth Rock
Orchestra.
Bostock
also will perform as the featured musician at an upcoming Noonday Concert at
the Portland Conservatory of Music on Nov. 4 and plans to play all movements of Beethoven’s Pathetique,
Shostakovich’s Four Preludes, and works by Mendelssohn.
A sophomore at
Waynflete School in Portland, Bostock has been playing piano for eight years
and studies classical piano under Naydene Bowder. Besides music, he also enjoys
Nordic skiing, track, and tennis.
Raymond
Village Community Church worships under the Maine Conference, United Church of
Christ which features over 150 congregations spread across the State of Maine.
<
Accomplished author from Windham shares inspiring story
For the many preschool-age children who have been relishing
the Netflix show, “Waffles + Mochi,” a popular series about two puppets who
travel the world to learn about the culinary arts and stars Michelle Obama, can
now welcome the two food passionate characters into their homes with the recent
publication of the children’s book, “Follow That Food! (Waffles + Mochi).”
The picture book continues the show’s theme of culture, food
and its relationship to people by following the puppets as they go on
their adventures, investigating ingredients and making new friends. But what
makes this particular children’s book so special is that it is written by
Windham High School 2000 graduate, Christy Webster. Webster has published over
90 children’s books and her recent tale of Waffles + Mochi begins with a
foreword written by the former First Lady herself.
“I have always been a huge admirer of Michelle Obama and I am
very excited that she agreed to write an introduction for Waffles + Mochi,”
Webster said during a Zoom interview from her home in Queens. “I have always
wanted to meet her but the book was published during the pandemic, so I have
not had the opportunity yet. Maybe someday.”
In the
introductory letter to Webster’s young readers, Obama writes, “These two [Waffles
and Mochi] know that discovering delicious new flavors brings friends and
families together and that every meal is a story…”
It is
with certainty that Webster has tasted her share of mouthwatering cuisines and
has made new friends since moving from Windham, but it is her own story of
publishing success that she humbly shares with her hometown friends.
Upon
graduation from WHS, Webster left for New York to attend NYU to study English
Literature, specializing in Creative Writing. She obtained her degree in 2004.
Although her success wasn’t immediate, it only took less than a year of
persistence before she was offered her dream job as an editorial assistant at
Random House Publishing.
“I was
determined to work in publishing, but it took me a while to land the job I
wanted,” Webster said. “I waited tables and worked temp jobs to pay the bills.
It was an anxiety producing time. I have to admit, now that I look back, I
enjoyed that year.”
Webster
quickly rose up the ranks to become an editor of children’s literature over the
next 11 years. From there she was offered a senior editor job at Scholastic,
Inc. During years as an editor, her own writing was succeeding and in 2018, she
left Scholastic to become a freelance writer and editor.
Webster,
who was a member of the Windham Chamber Singers, has not let her success
elevate her ego, staying true to her unassuming Windham roots.
“When I think of Christy Webster, the first words that come
to mind are humble, happy and balanced,” said Dr. Richard Nickerson, Chamber
Singers Director. “Christy never seemed to let anything get to her. She was a
leader and very goal oriented.”
Dr.
Nickerson and Webster stayed in touched. He shared that several years ago, he and his wife were in New York City and had
checked-in on social media that they were eating breakfast at a diner.
“Christy reached out immediately and said that her office was
in the same building and that we should visit her,” Nickerson said. “When we
arrived on her floor, she showed us around the [Random House] publishing
company, including a very special wall that had drawings and signatures from
many well-known children's illustrators. It was evident that Christy held a
very prominent position in the company. Nevertheless, it was the same
Christy who showed up to my class with a smile on her face ready to take on the
day.”
Nickerson continued, saying that Webster took the time to
show him and his wife a book that was in the final stages of the editing
process.
“Imagine my excitement several weeks later when I saw the
book on sale at the Windham Hannaford! There's a very special form of pride
that teachers feel when our former students are living out their
dreams. On that day, I felt that pride.”
For
the WHS students who hope to make a career out of writing and publishing,
Webster offers some advice.
“Becoming
an intern at a publishing company, whether it is remote or in person, is one
way to gain experience and get to know people in the industry,” she said.
“Also, research to discover where your writing best fits in when you are ready
to submit your work.”
Webster explained that finding an agent
to represent your work is an important step—and thoughtful feedback from fellow
writers can help your work grow.
The
final sentence in Obama’s introductory letter in Webster’s book, the former
First Lady offers her own set of wisdom to the young readers, “I hope you’ll
set off on your own food adventures, just like Waffles and Mochi!”
For
those students who may wish to follow in Webster’s footsteps, she wishes them
the best and hopes they will set out on their own adventures, living their own
publishing dreams. <
OCTOBER
VFW celebration honors Windham veteran on his 90th birthday
The late American tennis star Arthur Ashe once described true
heroism as the urge to serve others at whatever the cost. U.S. Marine Corps
veteran Walter Braley, Jr. of Windham can be considered as one such individual.
On his 90th birthday on Sunday, Oct. 10, Braley’s
many friends, family, and neighbors in the Cornerbook subdivision turned out in
force to show their love and admiration for the Korean War veteran who admitted
being surprised that others would give up their Sunday afternoon to throw him a
parade and spend time with him on his special day.
“Honestly, I was shocked they did this,” Braley said. “I was
told to sit down here by the road, and I did and then all of a sudden people
drive by honking and there are fire trucks with sirens going off. I think it’s
great to get to be 90 years old, that’s for sure.”
He was born in Somesville, Maine as the only child of the late
Walter Braley Sr., and Eva (Cirard) Braley. When he was 10, his family moved to
Scarborough so his parents could work in the shipyard there.
In 1947, Braley, enlisted in the U.S. Marine Corps at the age
of 17. He completed basic training at Camp Lejune in North Carolina and then
was commissioned for active duty by Maine Senator Margaret Chase Smith.
During his time as a Marine, Brayley was stationed at bases in
Cuba, California and in Korea. While in Korea he patrolled the DMZ, the no
man’s land separating South Korea from its hostile North Korea neighbor.
“I walked across the DMZ before Donald Trump ever did a few
years ago when he did so with North Korean leader Kim Jong-un,” Braley said. “I
did it first.”
While stationed at Moffett Field in Mountain View, California,
Braley was asked to pick up a fellow Marine, future county music superstar
George Jones, who was just about to launch his recording career.
According to Braley, Jones would go out with his friends when
they were on weekend leave and perform songs in exchange for drinks and Braley
was among the group Jones came to know.
Years later when Jones was in Maine to perform a concert, he
introduced the audience to Braley and asked him where he had been since he last
saw him in the 1950s.
“Right here,” Braley said.
Because of an injury he sustained in Korea, Braley eventually
was discharged from the Marines at the rank of Sergeant and returned to Maine.
He worked for a veterinarian in Saco and spent most of his
adult life working for the Animal Refuge League in Westbrook. Since his
retirement, he’s been an active participant in the Veterans of Foreign Wars and
the American Legion in Windham, and he also volunteers extensively.
Windham VFW Post 10643 Commander Willie Goodman said that
Braley’s work on behalf of the VFW is inspiring.
“He’s known as our unofficial recruiter and is constantly
bringing new members to our organization,” Goodman said.
When Goodman suggested that the post honor him on his 90th
birthday with a surprise drive-by celebration and a photo album recalling his
time with the VFW post, the response was overwhelming.
“We had no shortage of people wanting to do something nice for
Walter’s birthday,” Goodman said. “Everyone loves this man.”
Among the special visitors who turned out for the birthday
celebration were Cumberland County Sheriff Kevin Joyce and Cindy Beaulieu of
the Quilts of Honor group.
Joyce presented Brayley with special “Challenge Coins” given
to those held in special esteem for free coffee or breakfast at a local
restaurant while Beaulieu presented him with a special quilt honoring his
military service.
“First we honor you for your service,” Beaulieu told Braley.
“Second, freedom is not free, and we thank you for your service. We hope this
quilt brings comfort to you as you are forever in our thoughts and in our
hearts.”
She said to date Quilts of Honor has made and presented
280,855 quilts to American veterans, including the one given to Braley.
“I just want to say thanks to everyone for coming out here
today and recognizing me in this way,” Braley said. “You’ve made me feel
appreciated and you can’t ask for more than that in this life. I’m deeply
grateful and to all my fellow Marines, I say Semper Fi.” <
Raymond could donate land for site of new Windham Middle School
The lingering issue for RSU 14 about where to locate the site
of the new middle school could be a bit clearer following a meeting on Oct. 12
of the Raymond Select Board as members voted unanimously to recommend sending
students to the new school when it opens in 2026.
Raymond Town Manager Don Willard said that Raymond Select
Board members also voted to recommend to the RSU 14 Board of Directors to
provide up to 45 acres of town-owned property at no cost for the site of the
new school near the border with Windham and on a proposed connector route.
“This gift is contingent upon and
subject to a Special Town Meeting approval as a part of the next Board of
Selectmen meeting on Nov. 9 and that the property naturally is to be used as
the site of the new school,” Willard said.
The Maine Board of Education has greenlighted construction of
a new middle school for Windham and RSU 14 is currently in the process of
seeking a site to locate the new school.
The original
Windham Middle School was completed in 1977 and was built for a capacity of 483
students. In the past year, that number
has grown to 636 students, with sixth graders being housed for some classes at
the adjacent Field Allen School, originally constructed in 1949.
During
a Raymond Board of Selectmen meeting in September, RSU 14
Representative Mike McClellan of Raymond briefed select board members that the
state has asked if Raymond would join Windham in sending students to the new
school.
McClellan said that if Raymond chose not to do this, it is
unlikely that the state would eventually approve new middle school construction
for Raymond in the future replacing Jordan-Small School, which now has 192
students total and was built 1960.
RSU 14 Superintendent Christopher Howell also attended that
meeting and told Select Board members that the idea of sending Raymond students
to the new Windham Middle School was not part of an agenda to close
Jordan-Small Middle School.
Howell said the State is looking to combine smaller schools
and renovations for Jordan-Small Middle School will still be included in the
RSU budget, but the state will be unlikely to approve funding for any new
construction.
Should Raymond residents decide to send its middle school
students to the new school, the Jordan-Small Middle School building will revert
to ownership of the town.
“Over the
two nights of the public hearings, there were roughly 30 individuals from the
public who attended. A majority of those who spoke at the meetings were
in favor of keeping JSMS open,” Howell said. “The two straw polls that were
taken also supported the idea of keeping the building open.”
According to Howell,
the Raymond Select Board’s vote is one step in this process and will be
considered by the RSU 14 board as they make this decision.
“I anticipate a
decision by the RSU board in early November,” Howell said.
The discussion about
the fate of Jordan-Small Middle School comes on the heels of the 2020
referendum in Raymond to withdraw from RSU 14. In that vote, Raymond residents rejected withdrawing from RSU 14 to
form its own school district with 2,047 voters saying no to the proposal and
1,018 voting to withdraw. It was the second time in five years that Raymond
voters formally rejected a measure to withdraw from RSU 14 with the other
rejection failing in 2015.
“Throughout the
public hearings, families shared that they liked being part of the RSU.
Additionally, many shared that they liked the small school feel of
Jordan-Small,” Howell said. “Throughout that process, the RSU reiterated that
there were not any plans to close the building as part of any district
restructuring. The question facing the town of Raymond is about whether
they should be part of this opportunity that has been given to the district.
I feel that I can move forward with a decision that is made in either
direction.”
He said that if a
decision is made by the RSU 14 Board of Directors board to consolidate, the
project’s architects will begin the process of programming for a larger school.
“If the decision is
made to keep the building open, we will keep moving forward with the plan to
complete the revolving renovation upgrades to Jordan-Small Middle School,”
Howell said. “Windham Middle School will continue moving forward as a
single-town middle school.” <
Maine Country Music Hall of Fame inducts local musician
Many know and recognize his face at Lenny’s, 1274 Bridgton Road in Westbrook, as he greets and talks with music lovers who arrive early to enjoy their favorite bands. His name is Bucky Mitchell, and he is the gastropub’s booking agent extraordinaire.
But his talent to book best-loved Maine
musicians does not stop there – he is also recognized for his highly skilled
aptitude as a musician – playing drums in bands that have opened for well-known
country artists such as Randy Travis, Emmylou Harris, Porter Waggoner, Freddy
Fender, Roy Clark and more, including Maine’s own Dick Curless.
His talent was recognized recently when he
was inducted into the Maine Country Music Hall of Fame in August. This isn’t
his first rodeo of acknowledgment, however. He was also inducted in the
Massachusetts Country Music Hall of fame in 2014.
Mitchell’s story begins at an early age. He
was born in Portland in 1951 and has been playing country music since he was 19
where he played drums for a house band, Rick Wells & the Wagon Wheels, at
the Wagon Wheel Ranch in Steep Falls in the 1970s. It was this small-town bar
experience that catapulted him into the realm of well-known musicians.
“It turns out that the house band also backed
up Capitol Records star Dick Curless” Mitchell said. “Dick invited me to go
with him to Nashville for a Grand Ole Opry appearance and it was from that
experience that I knew music would be my life-time career.”
It wasn’t long after that, in 1972 while
playing at the Wagon Wheel Ranch, Mitchell was asked to become part of a
touring band. He joined and toured the eastern United States for four years
while also booking other bands along the eastern seaboard.
Mitchell helped found and played drums for
the band, Rick Robinson and the Bayou Boys. The group recorded two albums and
10 singles for Belmont Records and was named MCMAA Country Music Band of the
Year in 1979 and 1980. It was from the Bayou Boys’ experience that Mitchell got
to meet the most famous of Country Music.
“We
opened shows for many big-time country acts including Roy Clark, Hank Snow,
Eddie Rabbitt, Porter Waggoner, Johnny Paycheck, Emmylou Harris, and Larry
Gatlin,” Mitchell said.
Along the way, Mitchell also got to play
drums for many big stars, such as The Hager Twins (from the Hee-Haw fame), Dave
Dudley, John Anderson, Big Al Downing, Freddie Fender, Barbara Fairchild, and
Kenny Price.
Mitchell shares a story when the band ran
into a big-name star of that time, Ernest Tubb.
We were at a hotel playing,
and Ernest Tubb was staying at the same hotel,” Mitchell said. “He was on a
show with Hank Snow down at the local auditorium. Rick Robinson saw Ernest Tubb
strolling around the lobby and went to him and asked if something was
wrong. Ernest Tubb had missed his bus to the auditorium, as he told the
driver to leave at a certain time no matter who was not there. Rick gave Ernest
a ride to the auditorium and Ernest had to put five bucks in the band fund jar
for being late for his own show. Ernest Tubb always remembered that ride
every time we saw him in Nashville after that.”
Although Mitchell’s life on the road was
filled with many adventures and he loved every bit of it, he admits the
downsides.
“I would miss my son’s baseball games and a
lot of family events. Luckily I had a great supportive family but it wasn’t
always easy being away from family all the time.”
For those who wish to go into the music
business as a professional, Mitchell offers the following advice:
“You have to put a lot of time practicing on
your instrument – about five to seven hours a day. If you don’t have the time
or passion to do that – then music will be a hobby for you. And – that’s okay!
But if you choose music as a career, it will take a lot of commitment on your
part.”
Mitchell is now retired and provides
promotions for entertainment venues in the area as a booking agent and
entertainment consultant, with Lenny’s being among them. <
NOVEMBER
Voter turnout exceeds expectations for election
As the votes were counted late into the evening on Tuesday, Nov. 3, candidates,
their families, and supporters were anxious to learn the results of municipal
and school board races on Election Day.
Windham Town Clerk Linda S. Morrell said that of Tuesday, there were 14,398 registered voters in Windham. Morrell said between those who voted absentee and those who went to the polls to cast ballots, a total of 5,184 people voted in this election, amounting to a turnout of 36 percent, more than what was expected in a non-presidential election year.
Municipal candidates in the election running unopposed included incumbent David J. Nadeau, the current chair of the Windham Town Council, who received 3,964 votes to secure a three-year term for an At-Large seat on the Windham Town Council, and Town Clerk Linda S. Morrell who received 4,054 votes in her unopposed bid for re-election for a two-year term.
Another Town Council incumbent, Edward M. Ohmott, was unopposed for a one-year term for an At-Large seat on the council. He picked up 3,678 votes to win election in his own right after having by appointed by councilors in May to fill the seat of former Town Councilor David Douglass.
No declared candidate filed paperwork for the Windham Town Council’s West District by the established deadline in September, but write-in candidate William Reiner received 169 write-in votes to win a three-year term on the Town Council representing the West District of Windham. Incumbent Timothy Nangle chose not to run for re-election but did receive 33 write-in votes for that position in Tuesday’s election.
Incumbent Jennie Butler, who taught math at the high school level for 31 years and part-time at the University of Southern Maine, was re-elected for a three-year term on the RSU 14 Board of Directors. Butler was first elected to the school board in 2019.
Newcomer Jessica M.H. Bridges, a resident of Windham for 11 years who has two children attending school in town, received 1,535 votes to win a three-year term on the school board.
Other declared candidates receiving votes in the RSU 14 Board of Directors race were Michael Pasquini (1,199 votes), and Barbara Bagshaw (1,065 votes). Two candidates who had withdrawn from the race earlier, including incumbent Chistina Small and newcomer Carrie Grant, remained on the ballot and received votes on Election Day, with Small picking up 896 votes and Grant tallying 596 votes.
Also on the ballot Tuesday were three statewide referendum questions.
Question 1 asked voters if they wanted to ban the construction of high-impact electric transmission lines in the Upper Kennebec Region and to require the Maine Legislature to approve all other such projects anywhere in Maine, both retroactively to 2020, and to require the legislature, retroactively to 2014, to approve by a two-thirds vote such projects using public land. Windham voters voting Yes were 3,051 and 2,087 voting No. In Raymond, 1,033 votes were recorded for Yes 674 voted No.
Overall statewide, Question 1 had 238,882 voters voting Yes to 164,387 votes of No.
Question 2 asked voters for approval to issue $100 million in general obligation bonds for transportation infrastructure projects, including $85 million for the construction, reconstruction, and rehabilitation of highways and bridges and $15 million for facilities or equipment related to transit, freight and passenger railroads, aviation, ports and harbors, marine transportation, and active transportation projects. In Windham, 3,395 votes were cast for Yes, and 1,725 voting No. In Raymond, 1,150 voted Yes and 552 voted No.
Statewide voters approved Question 2 with 290,142 voting Yes, and 113,007 voting No.
Question 3 asked voters for approval to create a state constitutional amendment to declare that individuals have a "natural, inherent and unalienable right to food," including "the right to save and exchange seeds" and "the right to grow, raise, harvest, produce and consume the food of their own choosing for their own nourishment, sustenance, bodily health and well-being." In Windham, 2,952 votes were cast for Yes, while 2,133 voted No. In Raymond, 985 voted Yes and 714 voted No.
Voters across the state approved Question 3 with 243,458 voting Yes and 156,796 voting No. <
Windham High varsity girls’ soccer wins Class A state title
The Windham High School’s varsity girls’ soccer team’s entire
season had been building to this moment and the team was ready and had what it
took, winning by defeating Brunswick, 3-1, in the Class A girls’ soccer state
championship game played at Massabesic High School on Saturday, Nov. 6.
In earning the title, Windham finished the season undefeated
at 19-0 and only allowed nine goals all season. It was Windham’s third state
girls’ soccer championship since 2013.
Windham put three in the net in the first half to take a
commanding lead. Although Brunswick (15-2) scored roughly halfway through the
second half, they were no match for Windham’s indestructible defense.
“We didn’t really have any expectations,” said Windham senior
goalie Eliza Trafford. “We knew that if we stayed supportive and worked
together as a team, we could accomplish anything.”
Trafford, who had seven saves during the state championship
game, said she was nervous, but that was good because it showed how important
the game was to her.
Windham began the game as they pressured hard; they were first
to the ball and controlled the field. They took shots on Brunswick’s goal, but
Dragon defense kept the Lady Eagles in check and scoreless early on.
Brunswick couldn’t hold back Windham for long. 23 minutes and
38 seconds into the game, Windham junior Abbey Thornton with an assist from
senior Sarah Talon put Windham ahead.
Thornton said it felt good to win a state championship.
“Everything we’ve done this whole season, it’s finally paid
off. We can relax, we’ve done it,” said Thornton.
Thornton knew it was going to be a hard game. As a team, if
they put their game face on, they could not be stopped. She said the state
championship was a goal this year.
Talon was next to score assisted by freshman Emily Talbot
28:53 into the half.
“The moment you pick up a soccer ball you dream about an
accomplishment that big. I wanted it so bad, for everyone, for the seniors, for
everyone. It was just really exciting ... [to score],” said Talon.
Windham did not let up and continued to pressure. With 46
seconds left, Thornton scored her second goal. Windham led 3-0 at the half.
“This [championship win] was nice coming off a Covid year,”
said Windham varsity girls’ soccer coach Deb Lebel. This was her third state
championship win at Windham High School and her sixth state championship win
overall.
“These kids have worked pretty hard, I’m really proud of
them,” Lebel said. “This group of seniors have been great leaders on the field
and in the classroom. Great athletes, but academically they’re really strong.”
In the second half Windham was just as aggressive. They
continued to play terrific defense.
Brunswick did find the back of the net once, but that was all
the Lady Eagles allowed. As time was running out for Brunswick, Windham only
strengthened their defense.
Brunswick had multiple corner kick scoring opportunities that
Windham shut down. Less than three minutes remained in the half and Windham was
able to maintain their lead until the final buzzer.
Talon said Windham was able to win through toughness,
dedication to the game and positivity. She added they have really good team
chemistry that they are really proud of and can put into success. She’d like to
thank coaches and teammates for making it an unforgettable year; winning the
state championship was a good sendoff for her as a senior.
“We kept just saying, ‘play your game; keep it on the ground,
keep possession, go to the end line and feed it back in. Don’t kick and run,’”
said Lebel.
Lebel saw a lot of unselfish play this year and added the team
meshed very well and was inclusive. The upperclassmen took care of the
freshmen. She felt positive team chemistry took Windham all the way. She added
the team has a lot of speed up top, which is hard to defend, but that this is
one of the most skilled teams she’s had in terms of footwork.
“It was incredible,” said Trafford. “We’ve all worked together
as a team for many years and it’s just great as a last hoorah to experience
something like this.” <
Eagles football leaves fans and coaches proud after outstanding season
The Windham High School varsity football team has wrapped up an
incredible season, finishing 9-1 and a tightknit unstoppable force since the
beginning. Windham made it to the Class B State Championship Game against
Marshwood at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland on Saturday, Nov. 20 and played
their hearts out, falling 14-13.
In the second quarter, Windham senior Nick Garrison scored a
touchdown and after a missed 2-point conversion, Marshwood led 14-6. Right
before the end of the first half, Garrison intercepted a Marshwood pass and dashed
70 yards run into the end zone. After a successful point-after kick was good, Marshwood
clung to a 14-13 halftime lead.
Neither Marshwood nor Windham would score in the second half
and Marshwood’s one-point advantage held up as it won a fourth consecutive
Class B title.
Windham was one of eight teams to reach the state championship
game and team members predict continued success in the future.
“Coming into this week we felt confident,” said Windham senior
and quarterback Robert ‘Will’ Ledbetter. “We practiced hard all week, thought
our game plan was good enough to go, but just came in and fell up short at the
end. I couldn’t ask for a better group of seniors and couldn’t ask for a better
team; I love being around these guys and wouldn’t trade it for the world.”
For Windham senior Nick Garrison, these last three weeks have
been a big confidence booster. During the championship game, Ledbetter fed him
the ball perfectly where he needed it, but sadly the result didn’t turn out the
way they wanted. Garrison said he couldn’t ask for better fan support,
teammates, coaches and overall, and it was just a great experience for him.
“Easily this is the best class-act group we’ve had. This group
is one of the most relentless groups we’ve ever had,” said Windham varsity
football coach Matt Perkins.
Perkins praised what the seniors have done for this program as
their hard work goes beyond what you could imagine.
The seniors are leaders on and off the field and the coaches
feel lucky to have been around these seniors and what they’ve done, Perkins
said.
Marshwood won the championship game coin toss but chose to
kick off. Windham junior Haddon Boyle received the kick on the 25-yard line.
On third down, Ledbetter passed to Garrison for an 18-yard gain.
Marshwood would get the possession, but not for long. Windham junior Max Arbour
tackled the Hawks and regained possession but a third and goal field goal
attempt by Windham was blocked.
Arbour said people were calling Windham underdogs, and they
took that as motivation.
The Hawks scored before the end of the first quarter and again
in the second quarter.
Garrison had a 55-yard run in the second quarter. Later, it
was first and 15 and Windham gained six yards. Ledbetter completed a pass to
Garrison who scored a TD. An attempt for a 2-point conversion wasn’t successful
and Marshwood was up 14-6.
Right before the end of the half, Garrison intercepted a
Marshwood pass and ran it in ahead of the Hawks defense for a 70-yard return
for a TD. At halftime, Marshwood only led by a point.
The second half was back and forth. Windham’s defense
bulldozed the Hawks. Windham junior Logan Hirning recovered a fumble in the
third quarter to give the Eagles the ball. A 3-yard pick up and it was second
down. Ledbetter completed a pass to Arbour for a Windham first down.
A 15-yard penalty on Marshwood would move the ball forward for
Windham. Ledbetter would run for a 16-yard gain before the end of the third
quarter.
Windham was first and goal at the 18-yard line. Windham moved
the ball closer and closer. On fourth down and goal, Marshwood got the ball on
a turnover, but Windham’s defense held fast. Windham fans cheered their team on
until the final buzzer.
“I thought they competed, and we got some gritty kids that
play their tail off,” said Perkins. “I’m really proud of this group, they’re
great young men and they’re just a pleasure to coach and be around. They care
about each other first and it’s not about themselves, that’s what makes them so
special.”
Perkins said he felt that the Eagles moved the ball very well,
played well defensively and tackled well.
Garrison said the offense played well. He said it seemed like
they had trouble trying to get the ball in from 5 yards out but driving down the
field Windham had good momentum. He also thought the defense played well too.
Arbour said he’d like to thank the seniors, they really helped
him through the year, and he looks up to all of them and is proud of the team.
<
DECEMBER
Rossetti earns Maine’s ‘Assistant Principal of the Year’ award
The students and staff at Windham High School perked with curiosity after the usual daily announcements were completed on Monday, Nov. 29. Silence rang through the halls as an unexpected message was spoken over the intercom by RSU14 Superintendent Chris Howell explaining that the Executive Director of the Maine Principals Association (MPA), Holly Blair was in the building and had good news to share.
Blair followed Howell with the resulting statement:
“MPA recognizes outstanding high school
assistant principals who have succeeded in providing high-quality learning
opportunities for their students as well as demonstrating exemplary
contributions to the profession,” Blair said. “After much consideration, MPA
has determined that Mr. Rossetti meets those standards and has decided to name
him the Secondary School Assistant Principal of 2022.”
Becoming the Assistant Principal of the Year
of Maine High Schools can be a long and winding road of joy, hard work, and
luck that included encouraging mentors and loving family members who guide you
along the way.
“I was lucky to have good teachers and people
who cared about education during my high school years,” Rossetti said. “Plus, I
had very supportive parents who encouraged me to get an advanced education.”
Rossetti, who lived most of his childhood
life in Casco, explained that both of his parents came from a long line of
hardworking people, and although his mother and father’s traditional education
ended early, they believed in the power of conventional study and held grand
hopes of high achievement for their son.
“They believed that the only way to my own
success was through education and encouraged me to go to college,” Rossetti
said. “They told me they wanted me to have the opportunities that they didn’t
have.”
In addition to his parents’ encouragement,
Rossetti had a very engaging history teacher at Lakes Region High School where
Rossetti’s formative years were created.
“It was the way my history teacher taught
classes that made the lessons enjoyable,” Rossetti said. “Plus, he was one of
those teachers who really cared about you. He was very encouraging to the
students and wanted his students to succeed. This inspired me to follow in his footsteps.
I remember thinking to myself one day, ‘I want to be a teacher just like
him.’”.
There was also another favorite activity that
held Rossetti’s attention and that was playing sports; specifically, football
and baseball. As a result, he wanted to be a coach too.
Carrying out his parents’ wish of college and
thinking that sports medicine with a focus on sports journalism might be an
option to consider, he began taking classes in those fields. But it didn’t take
long before he realized that becoming a history teacher was more in alignment
with his passions.
After receiving his Bachelor of Science in
Social Studies Education at Plymouth State University in Plymouth, New
Hampshire, Rossetti accepted a position as a Social Studies Teacher at WHS from
1996 to 2015. During that time, he filled in as Assistant Principal
periodically during extended and medical leaves while obtaining a Master’s
Degree in Educational Leadership from Saint Joseph’s College of Maine. Rossetti
was at the time and remains the WHS Assistant Football Coach.
In July 2015 he was asked to be the full-time
assistant principal at South Portland High School and remained there until a
full-time assistant principal position opened up at WHS. He applied and was
offered the position in August 2016.
Rossetti’s role as assistant principal has
made many impacts on the community. Captain William Andrew of the Windham
Police Department works closely with Rossetti as a leadership team member for
Be The Influence Coalition.
"Phil’s dedication, commitment, and most
of all his heart for the betterment of education, the staff, and most
importantly the students is what makes this a most deserved award,” Captain
Andrew said.
His coworkers enjoy the opportunity to work
with Rossetti including WHS Principal Ryan Caron who has known Rossetti for
over twenty years, eight of those years were teaching together at WHS in the
social studies department. Rossetti was also one of Caron’s assistant
principals at South Portland High School, and now, they work together on the
administrative team at WHS and have done so for the last four years.
“The opportunity to work with Phil again
played a big part in my decision to return to Windham,” Caron said. “Phil puts
the needs of our students and staff first in all things that he does. He takes
the time to really get to know both students and staff, which allows him to
provide support and guidance that is appropriate for the individual while
building lasting relationships. When you work with Phil you know that he cares
about you and wants the best for you. Students and staff respect his honesty
and integrity and believe that he has their best interests at heart. I am
extremely lucky that he works just down the hall from me.”
WHS teachers also believe that Rossetti being
named Assistant Principal of the Year is a well-deserved honor that represents
his commitment to staff and students. Adrianne Shetenhelm, lead teacher of
WHS's alternative education program, APEX, said that the award doesn't surprise
her.
“He cares about the whole student
experience,” Shetenhelm said. “I work with Phil almost daily and he is always
focused on what is right for a student's best interest, considering their
academic goals, social-emotional needs, and future hopes. He is an integral
part of our admin team and school community.”
Superintendent Howell agrees with Shetenhelm
and added that Rossetti does a great job mastering the skills and expectations
of a vice principal.
“I have known and worked
with Phil for close to 20 years,” Howell said. “He is a highly skilled
administrator who has a huge heart for meeting the needs of students. Phil has
always been able to focus on the big picture as he works to support the
students at WHS. I cannot think of a more deserving person for this honor.”
For
those who may wish to follow in Rossetti’s footstep, the newly named vice
principal of the year offers the following advice:
“There are two things that one must have in
terms of character,” Rossetti said. “You have to really enjoy working alongside
other people [students and staff] and you have to be willing to work long, hard
hours. There are many challenging days but I love working with the kids. They
not only make it a fun job but they help me grow in terms of my journey as an
educator – not only on a professional level but personally as well.”
Rossetti also said that making a positive
change in a student’s life is what motivates him to be the best he can be. “We
work to find restorative practices and conversations to turn negative
experiences and actions into something positive that create long-term change.
People make mistakes and it's what you do with those mistakes that matters.
These kids are really good kids. They say funny things and make me laugh. It is
for these reasons and more that this has been the most exciting and rewarding
job I’ve ever had.”
Rossetti lives in Raymond with his wife Sara
and daughter Maria. When he is not busy at work, Rossetti enjoys golfing and
vacationing with his family. <
Composer of ‘The Maine Christmas Song’ never tires of hearing work performed
Like everything associated with the Christmas season, many holiday traditions
have an unusual story behind them and the one of “The Maine Christmas Song” is
no exception and in fact has a unique Windham connection.
Musician Con Fullam of Windham composed the tune in 1986 and says he never imagined that it would go on to sell more than 100,000 copies and become the cornerstone of any serious discussion about Christmas music set in the Pine Tree State. It’s been a holiday favorite of schoolchildren and adults since it first hit the airwaves on WPOR as sung by Malinda Liberty more than three decades ago and shows no sign of slowing down in popularity.
Fullam grew up on a farm in Sidney and when Con’s father passed away when he was just 5, he left him his ukulele and he quickly learned to play it. Within a year he was playing a guitar at church and school functions and by the time he turned 10, Fullam was regularly performing on a Saturday evening radio program in Waterville.
His love for performing, producing and songwriting
carried Fullam to unprecedented heights in the music industry and five
different Emmy Award nominations. He’s appeared on stage with such renowned
artists as Bob Dylan, Johnny Cash, Emmy Lou Harris, Razzy Bailey, Joan
Armatrading, John Sebastian, Asleep At The Wheel, Willie Nelson, The Nitty
Gritty Dirt Band, The Earl Scruggs Review;,Richie Havens, Tammy Wynette and
many others.
As a songwriter, Fullam’s music has drawn
favorable reviews from a bevy of industry publications including Billboard,
Cashbox Magazine, Music Row, Village Voice and the Nashville Music City
News. Fullam’s songs have been published by MCA Universal, Opryland,
Sony/BMG, Acuff Rose, Chrysalis Music, and Warner Chappell and recorded by some
of the best-selling artists in American music. He is also responsible for
creating The Wompkees, an animated television series for children on PBS.
But for many Mainers, Fullam will forever be known
for composing a classic song played every Christmas that evokes traditional
values associated with residents of the state such as kindness, visiting and
sharing with neighbors and the unmatched beauty of Maine’s great outdoors.
Fullam says he is humbled by the success of “The
Maine Christmas Song” and never tires of being asked about it or performing the
song in public.
“I like that it touches other people,” Fullam
said. “It’s the greatest compliment a songwriter can receive. A lot of people
tell me how much it means to them.”
In what may prove to be his legacy in Maine,
Fullam’s Christmas tune surprisingly took little time to put together.
“Reporter Bob Elliott of Channel 6 was working on
a story about Christmas music in 1986 and I had just moved back to Maine from
New York,” Fullam said. “He asked me to write a song about Christmas and I
agreed. It sounded like fun. I figured I would work on it over the next year, but
I was wrong. Bob told me he needed it now and that changed my original plans.”
Sitting down to compose, it all happened quickly
for Fullam.
“Sometimes things just magically happen in
songwriting,” he said. “I didn’t have time to think about it. The melody and
words came gushing out and in 20 minutes it was done.”
He said the inspiration for his lyrics came from
recalling his upbringing in Sidney and Christmases of the past spent with his
family there growing up.
Maine actor Gary Merrill, a former husband of
actress Bette Davis, recorded the opening narration for “The Maine Christmas
Song” and Fullam lined up his friend, singer Malina Liberty to record the tune
in Portland. When it released in November 1987, the song became an instant
sensation with proceeds from sales donated to Maine Credit Union League’s “End
Hunger” initiative.
Through the
years, Fullam’s song has taken on a life of its own and this year has been
turned into a children’s book illustrated by Maine artist Cynthia Baker.
Stephanie Mulligan, the owner and publisher of McSea Books, specializing in books for children written by Maine authors, said turning Fullam’s lyrics into a children’s book was a great idea.
“Like so many, I grew up with the song and always thought it could be a wonderful book with an important message, given the deep divide that we are experiencing today,” Mulligan said.
The book is available for gift-giving at Sherman’s Books in Windham and the public can meet Fullam, during a special book signing event at Sherman’s on Saturday, Dec. 18.
The classic song is also included every year
during the annual “American Family Holiday” concert performed by the Windham
Chamber Singers.
Dr. Richard Nickerson, the director of chorale
music for Windham High School, said “The Maine Christmas Song” is a timeless
treasure that everyone enjoys and that’s why it’s performed year after year by
the Chamber Singers.
"The
Maine Christmas Song reminds us of a time when life was simple, when the focus
was not on things, but on time spent together with family and friends,”
Nickerson said. “As we grow, we come to realize what is truly important, sharing
and caring, and that's what makes this song so appealing to so many."
Fullam
himself says that he’s performed the song countless times for audiences young
and old.
“I’ll
admit to hundreds but it’s probably into the thousands,” he said. “In fact,
Malinda and I are going to play it live on WPOR radio this coming Monday. They
were the first radio station to play it and I’m told it’s still their most
requested Christmas song.”
According
to Fullam, he’s happy to be known for this song after all these years lengthy
career in music.
“It only
comes around once a year,” he said. “I’m shocked it’s had the longevity it’s
had. As a songwriter nobody thinks their work is relevant, but for me, it’s
been wonderful to know so many like this song. It’s been a great surprise.”
<
Windham advances one of largest conservation projects in town historyConservation efforts and the protection of natural landscape and wildlife habitats in the Town of Windham are about to become much stronger.
During a Windham Town Council on Dec. 14, councilors authorized the town manager to apply for U.S. Forest Service Community Forest Program, Land For Maine’s Future Program, and Land and Water Conservation Fund grants, and any other grants for the purchase and development of the proposed Little Duck Pond Community Forest, and to take any other necessary action related to creating a Little Duck Pond Community Forest steering committee.
In October, the council announced a partnership with the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust preserve to the unique and undeveloped character of the property surrounding Little Duck Pond in east Windham off Falmouth Road and to protect the high-quality habitat of the forest and associated ecosystems, while also providing a variety of opportunities for well-managed multi-use outdoor recreation, trail access and scenic enjoyment for the general public for generations to come.
The property is within one of the largest undeveloped forested blocks of land in the region. It includes Atherton Hill which at nearly 600 feet, is the largest hill in Windham and includes 1,545 feet of frontage along Little Duck Pond and 1,500 feet of stream frontage that provides wild brook trout habitat.In addition, nearly 25 percent of the land has been identified by the state scientists as a significant deer wintering area, one of just a few large deer wintering areas remaining in the region.
When Windham’s Open Space Plan was adopted in February, the council specifically identified making permanent protection of current areas used as open space and parks a priority and establishing management plans for town-owned properties and developing partnerships on open space protection.
During the Tuesday meeting, Rachelle Curran Apse, the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust executive director, praised the council for reaffirming its commitment to the project.
“We’re so glad to be collaborating with the Town of Windham on this exceptional Little Duck Pond Community Forest Project,” Apse said. “The partnership allows the town to be the landowner and the land trust to hold a conservation easement on the land ensuring the project will forever be conserved for wildlife habitat and for multi-use outdoor recreation.
The council also authorized Tibbetts to seek agreements for the eventual purchase of several parcels of lands surrounding Little Duck Pond area which will be added to the conservation project. This was a necessary step before grant application paperwork is submitted in January.
Council member Brett Jones was appointed by the council to serve on the newly created Little Duck Pond Steering Committee, which will make recommendations and give input to the council about the project.
Jones said he hopes to see the committee include as many differing viewpoints and interests regarding the potential recreational use of the property as possible. Some uses could include miles of new trails for walkers, bikers, snowmobilers, and ATVs, while continuing to provide hunting access, which Jones said he supports.
The Little Duck Pond property abuts other properties which together provide a block of nearly 750 acres of contiguously conserved land in the towns of Windham and Falmouth and provides an unfragmented forest habitat corridor of exceptional size.
Once completed, the protected area will become part of a nearly 2,000-acre contiguously conserved land area connecting with Windham’s Lowell Preserve, the North Falmouth Community Forest, and the Blackstrap Hill Preserve. Through its 40 acres of protected wetlands the project also will provide high-quality habitat for species such as spring peepers, spotted salamanders, and leopard frogs.
In moving the project forward, councilors said that the goal of this new Little Duck Pond project is to mirror Windham’s highly popular Lowell Preserve in ensuring the land that is conserved will never be subdivided or developed and multi-use trails will always be available for the community.
About $3 million in funding needs to be raised within the next year to pay for land acquisition costs, trail building, recreational amenities, and long-term stewardship of the land for wildlife and people, said Windham Town Councilor David Nadeau estimated in October.
“This significant project is possible because the town is committed to investing in this project locally while also raising state, federal, and private funds in collaboration with the Land Trust,” Nadeau said. “Like Lowell Preserve, the town looks forward to collaborating with the Land Trust to conserve the land and provide shared management of trails so they are welcoming for all.” <
