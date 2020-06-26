Forestry group selects area resident as its Northern Regional Director

Williamsburg, Va. – Windham business owner, Rene D. Noel, the owner of Southern Maine Forestry Services, in Windham, has been named as the new Northern Regional Director for the national organization Association of Consulting Foresters of America, Inc.
ACF organization members are independent professionals who manage forests across the United States and they also market forest products for private woodland owners and other associated projects and enterprises.
“With more than 30 years of experience, Rene’s expertise in forestry management and his leadership skills are valuable to ACF and the Northern Region,” said Justin M. Miller, president of Green Timber Consulting Foresters, Inc., and president of ACF.
Noel, a licensed forester and appraiser, founded Southern Maine Forestry Services (SMFS) in 1981 to meet the need for comprehensive land and woodlot management in Maine and surrounding states. Since that time, the firm has grown to five foresters who have managed more than 100,000 acres for 800 clients.
Before starting his company, Noel worked for the Bureau of Public Lands and the Maine Forest Service. He also managed a landscape nursery in Long Island, N.Y. and started his career with the U.S. Forest Service working as a forest technician based in the Black Hills.
He earned a Bachelor of Science degree in forestry science at the University of Maine in Orono.
During college, he started a small business with another student providing forestry management services to landowners. Services including weeding and thinning, tree pruning and planting, herbicide application, and boundary line maintenance.
“I look forward to contributing to ACF and working in collaboration with Justin and my colleagues who are serving as national ACF directors and officers,” said Noel.
ACF professionals are excited to have Noel on board as Northern Regional Director of the organization.
“I’m delighted to work with Rene on ACF’s Executive Committee,” said Shannon McCabe, CAE, Executive Director, ACF. “I look forward to partnering with Rene the rest of the EC to further the association’s mission.”
ACF members help landowners enhance property values, increase the value of timber, produce a more sustainable timber harvest, enhance wildlife habitat, and establish and protect a family’s forest legacy. Because of their vital role in the supply chain, ACF members have been deemed essential workers during COVID-19.
As a condition of membership, every consulting forester must have minimum education and experience levels, complete the Practice of Consulting Forestry course, and most importantly, agree to adhere to the organization’s stringent Code of Ethics.
