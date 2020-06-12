Windham resident to share story of surviving heart failure during 2020 Go Red for Women® Luncheon

|Shelly Afthim
This 13th annual American Heart Association event aims to educate attendees about heart disease and stroke in women, and this year especially, on the importance of heart health amid COVID-19 in our community. This year’s Luncheon is being led by Kimberly J. Twitchell, Maine Regional President, NBT Bank. Twitchell and her committee are planning an exciting virtual experience to be emceed by Anchor Kathleen Jordan of Channel 8 WMTW.
Crystal Heart awards will still be presented to this year’s distinguished honorees: Dr. Lucy Liaw, Research Scientist with Maine Medical Center Research Institute, and Michael Bourque, President and CEO of MEMIC.
Shelly Afthim of Windham will share her story about she has survived heart failure issues.
“I would not be alive today to watch my boys grow up if it weren't for the American Heart Association,” said Afthim. “One in three women will die from cardiovascular disease, I am almost certain to be one of them. However, with the research, advocacy and education funded by the Association, I believe there will continue to be advances in medication and treatment for heart failure so that I can live a longer life.”
Those with heart disease and stroke, and risk factors such as diabetes and high blood pressure, are at higher risk for complications from COVID-19.
Special this year, MaineHealth will host an interactive panel discussion with Neurosurgeon Dr. Robert Ecker and Cardiologist Dr. Dafina Pruthi discussing heart and brain health during the COVID-19 pandemic. Open to all attendees, participants will learn science-based facts and ask questions to these experts.
The American Heart Association has established a $2.5 million rapid research fund to fast-track scientific research to better understand COVID-19 and its interaction with cardiovascular and cerebrovascular diseases. In Maine, the Association is currently funding over $1.1 million in cardiovascular research.
In addition to an exciting online silent auction, Blake Hayes of the Coast 93.1 morning show will conduct a live auction for a unique opportunity for the winner and three guests to meet the Director of Maine’s Center for Disease Control and Prevention, Dr. Nirav Shah, over lunch.
The 2020 Go Red for Women® Executive Leadership Team includes: Samantha Commeau, Bank of America; Steve DeCastro, Gorham Savings; Catherine Desrochers, Acadia Benefits; Joan Fortin, BernstinShur; Pam DiPietro Hale, Norway Savings Bank; Lucie Hannigan, People's United Bank; Gail Hatem, Hannaford Supermarkets; Robin Lin Hodgskin, Morgan Stanley Wealth Management; Eric Jermyn, Cross Employee Benefits; Janice Latulippe, BerryDunn; Jack Lufkin, NBT Bank; Joan Smith, Baker Newman Noyes; Melanie Tinto, WEX; and Thomas Whelan, Bath Savings Institute.
The Go Red For Women campaign is sponsored nationally by CVS Health and locally by the statewide Maine Goes Red sponsor, Harvard Pilgrim Health Care. Additional local sponsors include: Cross Employee Benefits; Gorham Savings; Guardian Life Insurance; Hannaford Supermarkets; NBT Bank; MaineHealth; MEMIC, Spectrum Healthcare Partners; Unum; and WEX. Media sponsors are Channel 8 WMTW, Mainebiz, and WPOR 101.9
To reserve your virtual seat this event, or to make a lifesaving donation to the AHA to help continue funding local research and education by visiting: mainegoredluncheon.heart.org
For additional questions and sponsorship opportunities, please contact Katie Rooks, Go Red Luncheon Director, at 207-289-2388 or Katie.Rooks@heart.org.
