Thrift shop reopens in Windham

The North Windham Union Church UCC has reopened its Thrift Shop at 723 Roosevelt Trail in Windham diagonally across from the fire station.
The shop reopened to the public on Thursday, July 2 and is operated by a group of volunteers.
Hours of operation will be from 10 a.m. to noon on Wednesdays and Thursdays.
The thrift shop will be following Covid-19 safety precautions and a volunteer will greet the public at the door with details and then shoppers can proceed downstairs to the shop.
The thrift shop has been newly painted, and the public will notice new items and that merchandise has been rearranged. It offers clothing for all ages, along with housewares, books, puzzles, toys, and bargains for everyone. <
