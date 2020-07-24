Windham resident elected president of Portland Water District Board of Trustees

At the Portland Water District Board of Trustees’ annual meeting this month, Louise Douglas of Windham was elected President and William Lunt was elected Vice President.
|Louise Douglas of Windham
has been elected as president
of the Portland Water District's
Board of Trustees.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
Douglas has been a member of the board since 2007 and has served on several committees, most recently as vice president. She currently works at WEX in the Receivables & Recovery Management Department.
She represents Raymond and Windham on the board.
Lunt has been a member of the board since 1996 and has previously served on various committees as president. He is a general contractor and is very active in local politics.
He represents Falmouth and Cumberland on the board.
During the annual meeting, David Kane was re-elected as treasurer, and Donna Katsiaficas was re-elected as clerk. Carrie Walker was appointed as assistant clerk.
The Portland Water District is governed by a board of 11 trustees who are elected to represent the 10-member communities. <
