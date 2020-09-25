Faith Lutheran Church to host second annual ‘Blessing of the Animals’ event at Hartwell Farm

In honor of Saint Francis of Assisi whose feast day is in early October, Faith Lutheran Church is holding their second annual traditional Blessing of the Animals ceremony at the Hartwell Farm at 443 Sebago Lake Road in Gorham.
This
special event will be held at 11:30 a.m. Saturday, Oct. 3 (rain date is Oct. 4
at 11:30 a.m.).
He
believed that human beings have a duty to protect and enjoy nature as both the
stewards of creation and as creatures themselves.
Churches
around the world hold Blessing of the Animals ceremonies in honor of St.
Francis. One of the most well-known and famous services has been held inside
the Cathedral of St. John the Divine in New York City where elephants, camels
and other animals from the Bronx Zoo proceed up the aisle to receive a
blessing, along with farm livestock like horses and sheep, and the pets of
parishioners.
“Faith
Lutheran is proud to participate in this tradition and offer it to the Lakes
Region community,” said Faith Lutheran’s pastor, Rev. Jane Field. “We wish to
recognize and protect all species and the glory of the Creator that they
reveal.”
The
Oct. 3 event at Hartwell Farm is open to the public and pet owners are invited
to bring their creatures, great and small, to receive a special, personal
blessing.
Dogs
must be on a leash, cats in carriers, and smaller pets in cages or aquariums. For
those who do not want to bring their pets but still wish to have them blessed,
pictures of the animal will be welcomed too. Those wishing to trailer in larger
animals are asked to send an email to faithlutheranwindham@icloud.com in advance to
ensure adequate parking.
Rev.
Petra Smyth from Raymond Village Community Church will be co-officiating the event.
All
COVID precautions and Maine CDC mandates for outdoor events will be adhered and
all participants are asked to wear masks. <
