New Code Enforcement Officer continues to provide professional service to town of Raymond

By Lorraine Glowczak
Alex Sirois recently joined the town of Raymond as the new Code Enforcement Officer, replacing Scott Dvorak who accepted a similar position with the town of Gray.
A code enforcement officer is responsible for evaluating, educating, and enforcing local codes as well as providing other administrative services that fit within code enforcement guidelines.It is a respected and important civic position, but how often has an adult heard a child say, “I want to grow up to be a code enforcement officer”? As a result, there are not a lot of people who seek to be a CEO, therefore the supply of qualified individuals is limited.
“The
position of Code Enforcement Officer can be a difficult one to fill, but
Raymond has been fortunate to have always had dedicated and talented professionals
join our staff,” said Raymond Town Manager Don Willard.
Sirois,
a 2006 Poland High School graduate, comes with a lot of experience and
educational background that contributes to the professional service he can
offer the residents of Raymond. He is a graduate of the New England School of
Communications out of Husson College, obtaining a bachelor’s degree in
Communication.
“It
may be a surprise to most people, but I use my degree all day long in my
position as a Code Enforcement Officer,” Sirois said. “Communicating
effectively and proactive listening are both imperative to the success of this
position and my educational background has prepared me well.”
Sirois
has gained much experience in a variety of Civil Service and Town positions as
well, that included working for the Cable TV Department for the Town of Poland
which opened the doors to a
CEO administrative position.
“While
I worked in Poland in the Code Enforcement Office, I went through code
enforcement training and gained my certifications.”
After a few years at Poland, Sirois applied and was selected by the Town of Casco to be their Code Enforcement Officer.
“I was ready to make the jump from an administrative position to a manager’s position within the field of code enforcement, and I was happy to be selected and loved working for the Town of Casco,” Sirois said.
Sirois spent four years with Casco and was ready for a new challenge when Dvorak’s position became available.
“I’m
finding that the people in Raymond are great to work with,” Sirois said. “People
are very understanding of the state and local rules and requirements. There is
a very good citizen base here.”
Upon
his arrival, Sirios quickly went to work to increase code enforcement
efficiency by updating a permit software system. This new system allows town
residents to quickly fill out required forms, creating a more easy and
user-friendly method to obtaining information and building permits.
“It
is true that the COVID 19 pandemic has created some challenges, but we are working
hard to move forward into a successful 2021,” Sirios said.
Fee scheduling has also been reviewed since Sirois’ arrival.
“Fee
scheduling is revised periodically every couple of years after surveying other
towns that are comparable in size and location to our own,” said Sirois. “Since
the review, the fees have not changed or increased dramatically. This periodic review
is important so that we are in alignment with other communities and to offset
the increase of expenses in order to provide improved services.”
Many
within the Town of Raymond are pleased with their new Code Enforcement Officer,
including Willard himself.
“I
think Alex will prove to be a good fit and will improve the function of this
service for our town,” Willard said.<
