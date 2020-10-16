U.S. Postal Service announces price increases

WASHINGTON, DC — The United States Postal Service has filed notice with the Postal Regulatory Commission (PRC) of price changes to take effect Jan. 24, 2021.
The proposed prices, approved by the Postal Service Board of
Governors, would raise Mailing Services product prices about 1.8 percent for
First-Class Mail and 1.5 percent for other categories. Although Mailing
Services price increases are based on the consumer price index, competitive
International Shipping Services prices are primarily adjusted according to
market conditions. The governors believe these new rates will keep the Postal
Service competitive while providing the agency with needed revenue.
|The price of a First-Class Mail Forever stamp
will remain at 55 cents, despite the U.S. Postal
Service filing notice of their intent to
raise prices for certain mailing services to
take effect Jan. 24, 2021. COURTESY PHOTO
The Postal Service has some of the lowest letter-mail postage
rates in the industrialized world and continues to offer a great value in
shipping. Unlike some other shippers, the Postal Service does not add
surcharges for fuel, residential delivery or regular Saturday delivery.
The PRC will review the prices before they are scheduled to
take effect. The complete Postal Service price filings with prices for all
products can be found on the PRC site under the Daily Listings section at
prc.gov/dockets/daily. For the Mailing Services filing, see Docket No. R2021-1.
For the International Shipping Services filing, see Docket No. CP2021-15. The
price change tables are also available on the Postal Service’s Postal Explorer
website at pe.usps.com/PriceChange/Index.
The Postal Service receives no tax dollars for operating
expenses and relies on the sale of postage, products and services to fund its
operations.
