Windham Chamber Singers to present ‘An American Family Holiday’ concert online

By Elizabeth Richards
The Windham Chamber Singers holiday show, “An American Family Holiday,” is a much-anticipated community event. This year, the show will go on, virtually.
Dr. Rick
Nickerson, Director of Choral Music at Windham High School said that his
subject matter presents unique challenges this school year.
“Every teacher
had to adapt the way we teach. In music, we were the only ones who had to
adjust what we teach, which has been an enormous challenge,” he said.
The Chamber
Singers have been especially challenging, Nickerson said, since it is an
afterschool activity rather than a class. In classes, he said, students can do
projects around theory, history, and techniques. They can also use a program
called SmartMusic, which allows students to sing along with computerized
singers and record their work.
Because of the pandemic, the popular Windham
Chamber Singers holiday show 'An American
Family Holiday' will be presented virtually this
year and available on You Tube.
FILE PHOTO
Nickerson said
that the Chamber Singers, however, are all about singing together, which is
prohibited inside the school. Current guidelines allow for singing outdoors
only, masked, spaced 14 feet apart. This year the Chamber Singers, who have
traditionally met on Wednesdays from 4 to 7 p.m., have had virtual rehearsals
and a couple of rehearsals on the baseball field where they can space out
appropriately. The program is important to keep going, not only because of what
it provides students musically, but also what it provides them socially,
Nickerson said.
The baseball
field rehearsal was far from ideal, Nickerson said. Even the wind made it
difficult for students to hear each other. But the students were excited to be
together and wanted to continue rehearsing that way. For some students who were
selected for the group after video auditions in the spring, these rehearsals
were the first time they’d been with the whole group in person.
Nickerson
acknowledged that the ability to meet outside will change as the weather turns
colder. Already, the rehearsals are much shorter than usual so students can be
home before it gets too cold. They’re taking things one step at a time,
Nickerson said.
“I told them
the other night if we keep meeting these challenges head on, eventually when
this is over we’re going to be a stronger group, and we’ll realize just how
much of everyday life we’ve taken for granted,” he said.
Currently, the
group is focused on creating a virtual version of their annual An American
Family Holiday concert. For this year only, the concert is being renamed A Maine
Family Holiday, and will have a Maine theme, in celebration of the state’s
bicentennial.
The 90-minute
concert will premiere on the Windham Chamber Singers You Tube channel at 7:30
p.m. on Dec. 5. The program will include virtual choirs and much more.
“Now that we’re
moving exclusively to video, while it limits what we can do musically, it also
opens up some other possibilities,” Nickerson said.
His original
brainstorm for the An American Family Holiday concert was to model it after
old-time variety shows. A virtual show lends itself well to that format. Guest
stars can participate much more easily since no travel is involved, Nickerson
said.
Nickerson said
they aren’t releasing names of guest performers, since they want the premiere
to be full of surprises. “Some of the exciting things that are going to happen
the students don’t even know about,” he said.
With a virtual
concert, many elements must be ready earlier than for a live concert, since the
editing process takes time.
“With a
traditional concert we were working towards a specific date. With this, because
it’s a video project of this magnitude, we’re going to have lots of different
dates we’re working towards,” Nickerson said.
They’ll take it
one song at a time, and the editing process will begin in just a couple of
weeks, he said.
This concert is
typically the Chamber Singers biggest fundraiser. Donation pages will be
available for those who wish to contribute to the group towards future needs.
“I don’t know
what the spring is going to hold, but eventually down the road we will be back
to normal, whatever that normal is,” Nickerson said. “For me, normal just means
we can have all the choirs in the choir room singing.”
While this
format is certainly not his preference, Nickerson said, “We’re trying to make
the best out of a terrible situation.”
He knows how important the concert is to the
community, he added, and has already received phone calls asking if they were
going to do something. Nickerson said he’s very excited about what they are
putting together.
“It’s going to be
great. It’s not only going to celebrate our town, we’re looking forward to
celebrating this great state of Maine,” he said.<
