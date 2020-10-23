Windham Legislative Delegation honors late union official

They are shown presenting this honor to Wayne's widow, and SMLC Vice-President, Doris Poland, with family members and members of SMLC's Executive Board members in attendance.
Such presentation ceremonies are typically held at the State House, but because of the pandemic, it was instead held in the Poland's back yard in Windham.
From left are Senator Bill Diamond, Representative Patrick Corey, Representative Mark Bryant, and Doris Poland.
SUBMITTED PHOTO
