Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program seeks volunteer wreath makers

By David Tanguay
Special to The Windham Eagle
The Field-Allen Post ran an article several months
ago in The Windham Eagle providing information about the Everlasting Gratitude
Wreath Program that has been so popular over the last six years, with more than
950 wreaths placed on veteran’s graves in Windham last year.
Unfortunately, because of continued concerns from
the COVID-19 pandemic situation, the wreath program was reduced in scope to the
placement of several large and smaller wreaths at each Windham cemetery with
veterans interred there.
The time has come to make the wreaths. American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 and Unit 148 (Auxiliary) will be making the six large wreaths and 15 small wreaths starting at 9 a.m. on Saturday, Nov. 7.
The wreaths will be made at Libby's Warehouse, 7
Architectural Drive in Windham. Volunteers are asked to drive between Rose's
and Chutes and go to the last warehouse.
The post is looking for a few community volunteers
to help cut the tips, wrap the tips in bundles and attach them to the frames. They
will also need volunteers to make some large bows with instruction provided.
The wreaths will then be divided among the volunteers
and post members to be placed at the cemeteries.
At the larger cemeteries, a wooden post has been
set in the ground near the cemetery Sign for the wreaths to be attached to. Wreaths
at the smaller cemeteries will be hung on the cemetery sign or another
appropriate location.
The
Everlasting Gratitude Wreath Program was launched in late 2013 and was the idea
of the owners of Studio Flora of North Windham who funded the program for its
first few years with some support from the community.
The tradition
of remembering veterans is as old as the nation is itself. The name wreath is derived from a
middle English word, wrethe,
meaning a twisted band or ring of leaves or flowers in a garland. The popular
placement of holly berries on wreaths were done so for their supposed magical
powers as they are a shiny berry that keeps its red color and bright green
leaves throughout the long winter months.
Dried fruit or
flowers were originally placed in a wreath to symbolize the promise of spring
and can still serve the same purpose today. It’s said that Gen. George
Washington of the Continental Army initiated the practice of placing wreaths
upon fallen soldiers while encamped at Valley Forge in Pennsylvania during the
winter of 1777-1778 as a way to honor their service. The tradition continues to
this day right here in Windham.
Please contact Larry De Hof at 207-310-8952 or send him an email at ledmassage@gmail.com) if you want to learn how to make wreaths and help with the project. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.