Gateway to Raymond wreaths help holidays shine locally

Just like carols on the radio and
candles in the windows, beautiful evergreen wreaths are a festive way to
welcome the winter holiday season and a cheerful addition to December’s short,
cold days. If you’ve driven through Raymond’s Business Corridor along Route 302
in previous Decembers, you’ve probably noticed the large evergreen wreaths
hanging beneath each of the corridor’s decorative light poles. While you might
be forgiven for thinking these holiday wreaths, like Santa’s sleigh, appear
through a bit of holiday magic, the truth is that the wreaths are a labor of
love from the Raymond Beautification Committee, the Raymond Vitalization
Committee, and the entire community of Raymond.
Each fall, those two committees collect funds in order to purchase the 74 large wreaths necessary to deck the halls of Raymond’s Route 302. Maine Lakes Wedding and Event Florist purchases the wreaths in bulk, at cost, and florist Jessica Fay ties the cheerful red bows herself.
Fay is still working with the
Beautification and Vitalization Committees to provide holiday cheer along Route
302. "I've kept doing it because I really like the community spirit
the project exemplifies,” Fay continued, “even though making 74 red velvet bows
makes my fingers a little cramped! It is a good way for me to get into the
holiday spirit.”
Typically, the town’s Beautification
and Vitalization Committees seek the donations to fund their wreaths through
door-to-door solicitations. However, like so many other aspects of normal life,
COVID-19 has upended the tradition of collecting donations by going
door-to-door. So, this year, community donations to the annual wreath campaign
are more important than ever.
There’s no denying that 2020
has been a strange and upsetting year. The darkness of this coming December
could feel especially oppressive after the individual sacrifices we have all
made during this horrible pandemic, not to mention the political turmoil of
this last election. These are trying times when it is especially important for
us to come together as a community.
Traditionally, a Christmas wreath is
made with evergreen branches to symbolize eternal life, and those branches are
shaped into a circle that symbolizes unending love. This year, hanging over 70
wreaths of life and love beneath the lampposts along Route 302 is a beautifully
fitting way to commemorate what brings us together as a community, and what
will help us get through the dark times and into better days ahead.
The Raymond Beautification Committee
and the Raymond Vitalization Committee urge you to please consider making a tax-deductible
individual donation to purchase holiday wreaths for Raymond’s Business
Corridor.
Checks can be made out to the
Town of Raymond; please note your donation is “for the Beautification
Committee” and can be hand-delivered to the Raymond Town Hall or mailed to 401
Webb’s Mills Road, Raymond ME, 04071. <
