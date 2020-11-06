Unity Center for Spiritual Growth to host award-winning author for online one day retreat

Many are experiencing a global “dark night of the soul” as we face a barrage of stressors. As a result, there is a deepening hunger among people of all genders and faiths for the nourishing elixir of feminine wisdom.
To
expand generosity of life, spirit of community and a renewed sense of humanity,
Unity Center for Spiritual Growth, 54 River Road in Windham, will host an
online retreat with award-winning author and internationally known speaker, Mirabai
Starr from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21.
“I
am drawn to Mirabai Starr for many reasons, some of which include her
authenticity, humor, compassion, empathy and brilliance,” Unity Minister Rev.
Patricia Bessy said. “When I experience her, the feeling I have is I am the
only one she is talking to. She creates a safe container to trust her to show
the way into your deepest reality which is love. It is for these reasons we
have invited her to lead this retreat.”
|The Unity Center for Spiritual Growth at 54 River
Road in Windham is hosting an online retreat with
award-winning author Mirabai Starr from 10 a.m. to
4 p.m. on Saturday, Nov. 21. COURTESY PHOTO
Mirabai Starr is the author of creative
non-fiction and contemporary translations of sacred literature. She taught
Philosophy and World Religions at the University of New Mexico-Taos for 20
years and now teaches and speaks internationally on contemplative practice and
inter-spiritual dialog.
A certified bereavement counselor, Mirabai
helps mourners harness the transformational power of loss. Her latest book, “WILD
MERCY: Living the Fierce & Tender Wisdom of the Women Mystics”, was named
one of the “Best Books of 2019” by Spirituality & Practice. Mirabai is on
the 2020 Watkins List of the “100 Most Spiritually Influential Living People of
the World.”
To register for the event: https://unitygreaterportland.org/register-for-retreat-with-mirabai-starr/
Unity Center for Spiritual Growth is joined in sponsorship of this retreat by the following organizations: Saint Joseph’s College of Maine, The Bertha Crosley Ball Center for Compassion at the University of Southern Maine, Pax Christi Maine, CHIME: Chaplaincy Institute of Maine, Abbey of HOPE.<
