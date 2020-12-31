Bryant receives new committee assignments

AUGUSTA – Rep. Mark Bryant, a Democrat representing Windham, has been appointed to serve on the Legislature’s Transportation Committee and will also serve as a member of the State and Local Government Committee.
“Ensuring our roads and bridges are safe and reliable is
critical for our economy,” said Bryant. “I am ready to work with all of my
colleagues, regardless of political party, to continue this important work. I
am also honored to serve on the State and Local Government Committee. The
COVID-19 pandemic has impacted municipalities across our state, and I expect we
have much work ahead of us to see our communities strong and healthy again.”
Mark Bryant
The State and Local Government Committee oversees policy regarding state contracts and fiscal procedures, state government organization, oversight of state officials, state employees and property, boards and commissions, capitol area planning, county government, the Legislature, local government and unorganized territories.
The Transportation committee oversees policy regarding the
Department of transportation, Maine Turnpike Authority, highway and bridge
construction, aeronautics, waterways and railroads.
Bryant is serving his eighth nonconsecutive term in the Maine
House and represents part of Windham.
A complete list of legislative committees and their newly appointed members can be found at http://legislature.maine.gov/house/house/Committees. <
