Thursday, December 31, 2020

Bryant receives new committee assignments

AUGUSTA – Rep. Mark Bryant, a Democrat representing Windham, has been appointed to serve on the Legislature’s Transportation Committee and will also serve as a member of the State and Local Government Committee. 

Mark Bryant
“Ensuring our roads and bridges are safe and reliable is critical for our economy,” said Bryant. “I am ready to work with all of my colleagues, regardless of political party, to continue this important work. I am also honored to serve on the State and Local Government Committee. The COVID-19 pandemic has impacted municipalities across our state, and I expect we have much work ahead of us to see our communities strong and healthy again.”

The State and Local Government Committee oversees policy regarding state contracts and fiscal procedures, state government organization, oversight of state officials, state employees and property, boards and commissions, capitol area planning, county government, the Legislature, local government and unorganized territories.

The Transportation committee oversees policy regarding the Department of transportation, Maine Turnpike Authority, highway and bridge construction, aeronautics, waterways and railroads.

Bryant is serving his eighth nonconsecutive term in the Maine House and represents part of Windham.

A complete list of legislative committees and their newly appointed members can be found at http://legislature.maine.gov/house/house/Committees. <

Posted by at
Labels: , , , , , , , ,

No comments:

Post a Comment

Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)