Coalition calls on everyone to get outside safely this winter

AUGUSTA – A broad coalition of Maine conservation groups, state agencies, and outdoor brand businesses have launched a series of recommendations to help people safely enjoy fresh air this winter.
While outdoor activities are great ways to stay healthy during
Maine's winter, it is important for everyone venturing to Maines public parks
and land trust preserves to continue following COVID-19 health guidance. In
addition, all should be prepared for short days, cold temperatures, snow and
ice, and ever-changing, unpredictable conditions.
"Our goal is to help create safe experiences for
everyone," explained Maine Department of Agriculture, Conservation and
Forestry Commissioner Amanda Beal. This partnership goal is to inform and
remind residents and visitors that we can and should enjoy the tranquility and
peace of our outdoors this winter while preventing the spread of COVID-19.
When venturing outside this winter in Maine, be
prepared for short days, cold temperatures, snow
and ice, ever-changing unpredictable weather and
observe COVID-19 precautions.
COURTESY PHOTO
Maine’s conservation and recreation communities, natural
resource agencies, and outdoor brand leaders developed checklists to help us
all enjoy Maine’s outdoors in ways that are safe and responsible this winter, said
Doreen MacGillis, Chair of the Maine Land Trust Network.
Before you head outside:
Be Prepared
·
Dress for success: Be aware of current conditions and
bring appropriate gear to match those conditions, including, snowshoes, ice
grips, and plenty of layers to stay warm. Local outdoor stores are available to
give advice on appropriate clothing and equipment. Consider buying a Maine-made
brand!
·
Check before you go: While many conservation lands
remain open during the winter, access roads and parking areas may not be
accessible. At the same time, conditions may not be safe or appropriate for
desired activities such as ice fishing. Visit websites to see the latest
information on closures and to learn about current conditions.
·
Know what’s available: Consider visiting a nearby Wildlife Management
Area, or a less-trafficked state park, public land, or land trust preserve. (Maine Trail Finder is a great
resource.)
·
Don’t take risks: Stick to familiar terrain to avoid injuries,
which add stress on first responders and medical resources. If you're headed
out alone, let someone know where you're going and be especially careful.
Heed All COVID-19 Health Warnings
·
Practice physical distancing: Stay at least six feet away from
other people who do not live in your household. Step aside when passing other
people on the trail and be considerate - it's different than how you've experienced the
outdoors in the past, but necessary as we try to stay safe.
·
Wear a mask: When you're in the vicinity of others, even with six
feet of separation, a mask will help keep everyone safer.
·
Have a plan B: If the parking lot is full, the destination is too
crowded. If your first destination has a busy parking lot, go to the next spot
on your list. Do not park on public or private roads where snowbanks prohibit
parking completely off the road.
·
If you're sick, stay home: It puts others at risk when you
leave home while exhibiting symptoms related to COVID-19, or if you have
recently been exposed to the virus.
·
If you or friends or family are traveling from out of state,
please adhere to Maine’s travel and quarantine guidelines.
"Getting outdoors is extremely beneficial to both your physical and mental health," said Maine Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Commissioner Judy Camuso. “Enjoy Maine's natural resources this winter in safe and responsible ways and we can work through this unique time together.” <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.