Fuller Center brings much-needed housing rehab services to Sebago Lakes Region seniors

Only recently founded by a group of six local churches and organizations, the Sebago Lakes Region Fuller Center for Housing has gotten off to a remarkable start, already completing four projects for area seniors in spite of the challenges of COVID and a cold, rainy fall.
The local Fuller Center’s first project involved repairing and replacing window trim and siding for an elderly Windham couple. That was quickly followed by rehabbing a much-used deck and steps for another older homeowner, and then completely clearing leaves, acorns, and gutter debris for two others in order to make their yards safer to walk in and to keep them off ladders themselves.
“Getting
these jobs done was not deterred in any way by the need to wear masks and
socially distance. The volunteers approached it all with energy and good humor,
staying safe and being really productive,” said Steve McFarland, a Fuller
Center Board member who worked on all four projects.
An
affiliate of the non-profit national Fuller Center for Housing, the local
Fuller Center was founded by representatives from Faith Lutheran Church, the
Unity Church for Spiritual Growth, the North Windham Union Church (UCC),
Windham Hill United Church of Christ, Raymond Village Community Church (UCC)
and St. Joseph’s College, and serves the towns of Windham, Raymond and
Standish. The group’s mission is to provide a broad spectrum of home
repair, clean-up, and rehabilitation services to qualified senior
homeowners.
Local
Fuller Center services can include trim and siding repair, painting, property
clean-up, light demolition, weatherization, door and window repair, handicapped
access structures such as ramps, etc., all with the aim of supporting “aging in
place.”
“Studies
demonstrate that when people can comfortably stay in their own homes as they
get older, they lead better, healthier lives,” said Diane Dunton Bruni, local
Fuller Center Board President. “Our program helps to make that happen by
assisting aging homeowners to keep their houses in good repair.”
Basic
criteria to be eligible to receive local Fuller Center services include
financial need, and a willingness to be involved in some way as health and
finances allow. This is in keeping with the philosophy of paying it
forward.
The local
Fuller Center is already gearing up for what it hopes will be a busy 2021 and
is asking for community support.
“In
preparing for next year, we would be very grateful to receive three things from
our local communities; help in identifying senior homeowners who may have a
need, involvement as volunteers for our rehab crews, and financial support
through donations to the organization,” Bruni said.
Suggestions
for projects and expressions of interest in volunteering can be sent to the
website at www.sebagofullerhousing.org or by
emailing the Fuller Center at sebagofullerhousinginfo@gmail.com.
Tax-deductible financial contributions can be made online at the website.
For more information about the work of the local Fuller Center, please contact
the Fuller Center through the website or by email.
The
national Fuller Center (an IRS 501(c)(3) non-profit organization) was founded
by Millard Fuller and his wife, Linda. The Fullers were long-time friends
of former President Jimmy Carter. The Fullers had initially founded
Habitat for Humanity in 1976 and led that organization for 29 years. They
parted ways with Habitat and created the Fuller Center in 2005 as a way to
continue to pursue their original vision of ending “housing poverty”.
Millard Fuller died in 2009. Linda Fuller is still very much involved in
the work of the organization. For more information about the national
Fuller Center, see: www.fullercenter.org. <
