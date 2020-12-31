Knights of Columbus salute Windham public safety with special lunch

The Windham Knights of Columbus surprised Windham First Responders and Public Safety Staff and families with a catered luncheon at the Public Safety Building on Pope Road in Windham on Dec. 22.
The Knights provided sandwiches, snacks, cold drinks and desserts for more than 100 people in appreciation for the sacrifice and work performed by public safety staff members of Windham.
"It has been a rough year for our first responders and their families, and this is a small way of saying thank you," said Knights of Columbus Deputy Grand Knight Richard Drapeau. " Church, community, family and life are the four cornerstones of Columbianism and we are glad to celebrate community here today together."
Expressing their gratitude for the event, among the many public safety staff members in attendance were Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield and Windham Fire Chief Brent Libby.
Drapeau also expressed appreciation to wives, family members and loved ones of all Windham public safety personnel for the sacrifices they make on behalf of the community.
Representing the Knights were Grand Knight Charlie Bourgie; Deputy Grand Knight Richard Drapeau; Treasurer Mike Roy; and members Robert Carter; John O'Brien; and Robert Morin.
Among public safety personnel attending the event were Police Chief Kevin Schofield; Police Captain Bill Andrews; Captain Ray Williams; and Patrol Officer Ernest MacVaine; Fire Chief Brent Libby; Deputy Fire Chief John Kooistra; and Firefighter and EMT Dane Gomberg. <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.