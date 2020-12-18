Windham delegation announces traffic signal delay for Route 202, Falmouth Road intersection

AUGUSTA – Windham’s legislative delegation has announced a delay of the installment of a traffic signal at the intersection of Route 202 and Falmouth Road in Windham, previously scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31.
The delay comes after a contractor
installed inadequate components, which now must be replaced. The project’s new
completion date is set for Feb. 1, 2021.
Because of inadequate components, the
installation of a new traffic signal at the
intersection of Route 202 and Falmouth Road in
Windham, scheduled to be completed by Dec. 31
has been pushed back to Feb. 1, 2021.
PHOTO BY ED PIERCE
The intersection has been
designated as a high-crash location by the Maine Department of Transportation.
This means that over a three-year period, the intersection had eight or more
crashes and a higher rate of crashes than similar locations across the state.
“I’m disappointed that there has
been another delay, but it’s critical that the improvements we make to this
intersection meet our high standards,” said Sen. Bill Diamond, D-Windham. “As
senate chair of the Legislature’s Transportation Committee, I know how critical
it is that we have safe, working roadways. This traffic light will go a long
way to ensuring the safe flow of traffic.”
State Rep Mark Bryant, D-Windham
agreed.
“Although the delayed construction at the Windham intersection is unfortunate, it is a testament to the Department of Transportation’s commitment to quality work and dedication to keeping us all safe on the roads,” Bryant said. “I’m grateful for DOT’s thorough work and look forward to seeing the final product and continued modernization of Maine's traffic systems.”
State Rep. Patrick Corey he
believes the intersection is dangerous.
“I pass through the Route 202 and
Falmouth Road intersection when I travel between my home and Augusta, thinking
about the many accidents every time,” Corey said. “This traffic light really
cannot come soon enough. This delay is disappointing, but it’s even more
important that the job is done right.”
Once the traffic signal is
completed, Maine DOT will be able to control and monitor the signals from their
traffic control center.
The project’s start date was pushed back earlier this year after the coronavirus pandemic caused a delay in the production of necessary parts. <
