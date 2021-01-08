Friday, January 8, 2021

Corey to serve on several legislative committees

AUGUSTA -- State Representative Patrick W. Corey, a Republican representing part of Windham, has been appointed to the 130th Maine Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs.

Patrick Corey
Corey also will serve on the Joint Standing Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs. These two committees are among the most sought-after legislative assignments in Maine.

Members of the Appropriations Committee review the governor’s budget submissions and recommend changes to the full state legislature.

“State spending, budget and tax policy directly affects every Maine citizen,” Corey said. “The pandemic has complicated an already difficult budget situation, with massive, projected revenue shortfalls in the foreseeable future. We will need to work together to set priorities and protect our most vulnerable citizens without raising taxes on people, businesses and families struggling to survive because of the pandemic.”

A self-employed creative director and marketer, Corey is serving his fourth term representing District 25, encompassing part of Windham.

He previously served on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee, the Criminal Justice and Public Safety Committee and the Joint Select Committee on Marijuana Legalization and Implementation.

Corey’s also a member of the Maine Marijuana Advisory Commission. <

