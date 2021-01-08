Corey to serve on several legislative committees

AUGUSTA -- State Representative Patrick W. Corey, a Republican representing part of Windham, has been appointed to the 130th Maine Legislature’s Joint Standing Committee on Appropriations and Financial Affairs.
Corey
also will serve on the Joint Standing Committee on Veterans and Legal Affairs.
These two committees are among the most sought-after legislative assignments in
Maine.
Patrick Corey
Members
of the Appropriations Committee review the governor’s budget submissions and
recommend changes to the full state legislature.
“State
spending, budget and tax policy directly affects every Maine citizen,” Corey
said. “The pandemic has complicated an already difficult budget situation, with
massive, projected revenue shortfalls in the foreseeable future. We will need
to work together to set priorities and protect our most vulnerable citizens
without raising taxes on people, businesses and families struggling to survive
because of the pandemic.”
A
self-employed creative director and marketer, Corey is serving his fourth term
representing District 25, encompassing part of Windham.
He
previously served on the Inland Fisheries and Wildlife Committee, the Criminal
Justice and Public Safety Committee and the Joint Select Committee on Marijuana
Legalization and Implementation.
Corey’s also a member of the Maine Marijuana Advisory Commission. <
