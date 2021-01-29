Eagle Scout builds information kiosk at Tassel Top to benefit park and trail users

By Lorraine Glowczak
It has been said that Eagle Scouts will say the most rewarding requirement of becoming an Eagle - the highest achievement attainable in BSA (Boy Scouts of America) – is their service project. Although considered the most rewarding part of the BSA experience, very few members work toward the honorable rank. Jonah Martin of Raymond’s Troop 800 is among the special few, choosing to serve the Town of Raymond to fulfill his Scout Project requirements.
“Only about 8 percent of Scouts in the
U.S. received their badge and became an Eagle Scout in 2019,” said Martin, who
is a member of the 2021 graduating class at Windham High School.
Not only did Martin want to reach the Eagle rank because he was inspired to do so, but he lightheartedly admitted there was a little competition involved.
“Both of my brothers received the rank
of Eagle, so I had to show them that I could do it too,” Martin
said.
Although Martin speaks with jest about
his service project, the process of obtaining an Eagle rank is an arduous one.
Not only must an Eagle demonstrate proficiency in many different areas to
include a leadership role within the local troop, but the Scout must also work
on the project while continuing with schoolwork and other school-related
activities.
The decision to reach out to the Town
of Raymond was an easy one for Martin, first approaching the Public Works
Department. “I wanted to do a project that would benefit Raymond because my
experience living in this town has been a very positive one for me,” Martin
said.
The public works department directed Martin to the Raymond Parks and Recreation Department’s (RPR) Director, Joseph Crocker. Since the RPR is newly created, becoming an official department of the town early last year in February 2020, officials at public works thought that recreation could benefit more from Martin’s Eagle Service proposal.
“There are a few small projects we have
been considering, so I was very happy that Jonah reached out to the town,”
Crocker said. “Public use of the trails through the wooded areas at Tassel Top
have been extensive and we wanted to improve the user’s experience. After Jonah
and I discussed some possibilities, we agreed an informational kiosk that could
provide trail information and post town news and events would be beneficial for
both Raymond and people who use the trails.”
Crocker and Martin wish to thank the Raymond Public Works Department for expanding the parking area near the kiosk, which is located off Route 302 and immediately after the gated entrance to the park.
Not only did Martin create a project
that will be enjoyed by those who live in the area at the present time but will
be appreciated for many generations to come.
“I had a running joke with Jonah,”
Crocker said. “I told him that one day he will leave to explore the world and
eventually meet that special someone. He will get married, have children and
come back to Raymond to live, visiting Tassel Top from time to time, proudly
and constantly reminding his children every time they visit, ‘Yep - I built
that kiosk when I was a young.’”
After graduation this June, Martin will
join the U.S. Coast Guard, and attend basic training this summer. He also plans
to obtain his Emergency Medical Technician certification and be trained to work
in the health services division of the Coast Guard.<
