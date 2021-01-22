Registration for Senior College classes available through Jan. 27

By Allen Crabtree
Because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Senior College at Bridgton is offering only limited enrollment ZOOM sessions during the month of February.
Classes for the autumn session are free to paid members and mail-in registrations are due by Jan. 27.
Eight virtual classes will be offered on Zoom on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 10 to 11:30 a.m. from Feb. 2 to Feb. 25.
Tuesday, Feb. 2 – 10 a.m.
Maine Turtles
and the Turtles of Holt Pond Preserve
The summer of 2020 was like no other, but because
of the inability to host public programs, LEA partnered with Maine Inland
Fisheries and Wildlife to conduct a 12-day turtle assessment at the Holt Pond Preserve.
The data collected was added to a state-wide reptile and amphibian atlas. Learn
about Maine turtles and their amazing adaptations all while in the midst of
global change. Instructor Alanna Doughty
Thursday, Feb. 4 – 10 a.m.
Global
Economic, Market and Geopolitical Outlook.
The instructor is the chief investment officer for
R.M Davis wealth management and he will help participants to understand the
economic world as it might look during and post pandemic. Instructor John Doughty
Tuesday, Feb. 9 – 10 a.m.
Poems of
Spring
When we Mainers, deep in January and February,
read the famous Shelley quote, Oh Wind,
if winter comes, can spring be far behind, we can’t be blamed for feeling
that spring could be very far behind. There are, however, a multitude of
excellent poems that celebrate the seasonal return of warmth and growth and
keep us optimistic in the frigid grip of winter. This class will read and
discuss a selection of the more well-known poems about spring and whet our
anticipation for the coming months of April and May. The poems will be e-mailed
as an attachment to each registrant.
Instructor Ken Gibbs
Thursday, Feb. 11 – 10 a.m.
Donald
Baxter MacMillan, Arctic Explorer
Donald MacMillan spent nearly 50 years exploring
the Arctic, from 1908 to 1954. This presentation features highlights from his
boyhood in Provincetown, Massachusetts to his daring Arctic expeditions. He
played a vital role in Robert Peary’s 1908-09 North Pole explorations plus many
trips north in his schooner, the Bowdoin.
His long career included pioneering the use of radio and aircraft in the
Arctic, contributions to environmental science and cultural understanding of
Arctic natives. Instructor is Mary
Morton Cowan.
Tuesday, Feb. 16 - 10 a.m.
Question of
Principles
Political events are unique to a
particular time and place, but there are underlying principles that are
presumed to inform them. We’ll examine some of these principles as they may
relate to the 2020 Federal election season.
Instructor Dee Miller.
Thursday, Feb. 18 – 10 a.m.
Tennessee
Williams Movie Adaptations
Several of Tennessee Williams’ plays were adapted
for movies, A Streetcar Named Desire
and Cat on a Hot Tin Roof being two
of the most popular. This class will look at how Williams dealt with, and often
fought with, the screen writers and the censors that influenced the adapters,
directors and producers. Instructor Will
Rhys.
Tuesday, Feb. 23 – 10 a.m.
Realism to
Semi-Abstraction
This talk will be a conversation about the
questions that an artist has to ask herself when she finds a subject she wants
to paint. Will it be a faithful representation of the subject? Or does she wish
to move a step or two away from the specifics? Then there is the choice of
medium, colors and textures. Using three very different paintings, Evelyn will
share the stages of developing each one, the very direct (objective) vs. the
round-about (subjective) process of another.
Instructor is Evelyn Dunphy.
Thursday, Feb. 25 – 10 a.m.
Ghosts and
Ghost Towns of the White Mountains
Whether or not you believe in ghosts, the legends
of spirits who wander the White Mountains of Maine and New Hampshire remain
fascinating. So are the tales of the towns where hundreds once labored, but now
are no more than memories or sad foundations of buildings. This course will
explore some of the many legends of this close-by mountain range. Perhaps, on
future trips there, you will be more appreciative of what has gone before. Instructor is Allen Crabtree.
The Senior College at Bridgton is the hometown program for anyone 50 years or older in Bridgton and surrounding Lakes Region communities to learn new things and meet new friends. Senior College has sessions in the spring, fall and winter each year that are designed to appeal to every interest. Membership is open to any senior in the Lakes Region.
Reservation Forms are available at the Bridgton Library and at http://www.seniorcollegeatbridgton.org.
Everyone should fill out the Reservation Form by Jan. 27 to reserve a space in the class(es) you wish and return the form with a $25 check for 2020-2021 membership to: Senior College at Bridgton, P.O. Box 308, Bridgton, ME 04009.
If you have questions, please contact Kappy Sprenger, Senior College Registration, at 207-647-5593 or by sending an email to seniorcollegebridgton@gmail.com.
Class enrollments are limited to 25. Class spots will be allocated in the order your applications are received. A ZOOM link will be provided to those registered before the start of classes in February. <
