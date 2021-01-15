SeniorCare.com reminds college students to apply for the Aging Matters Scholarship

Deadline for applications May 15
SeniorCare.com
is dedicated to helping seniors and their families in their quest for a better
life. Aging impacts everyone and as the aging population explodes over the next
30 years, SeniorCare.com wants to bring more awareness to the key issues we
face. We will be awarding an annual college scholarship to an individual that best
demonstrates to us why "Aging Matters" to them.
The $1,500 SeniorCare.com Aging Matters Scholarship is given annually to a selected college student that currently cares for an aging loved one, works within the senior community, or intends to pursue a career that will have an impact on the elder population.
Any
existing student (or incoming freshman), in good academic standing, at a two-
or four- year accredited college can apply for this scholarship. The recipient
will demonstrate a unique and admirable understanding and desire to show us
that "Aging Matters" to them.
Scholarship
awards of $1,500 can be applied toward tuition, books, board and other
expenses.
Scholarship Details:
- Amount: $1,500
- Duration:
One-Time Payment
- Number of
Recipients: one per year
- Applications
accepted beginning June 15 for awards the following year
- Deadline Date:
May 15, 2021
- Selection Date:
June 15, 2021
- Announcement
Date: As soon as the recipient is contacted, and their eligibility
confirmed.
Application Requirements:
- An existing
college student or incoming freshman (to be enrolled in the Fall 2021 in
good academic standing)
- Attending any two-year
or four-year accredited college or university as a full-time student
- Complete and
submit the application form.
- Judging will be
based on the submission quality of the application, which will include a
short, 1,000 word or less essay on why Aging Matters to the applicant.
- Apply at http://www.seniorcare.com/scholarship/The
SeniorCare.com
<
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.