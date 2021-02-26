Camping World to acquire Lee’s Family Trailer Sales & Service

|National recreation dealer Camping World will
acquire Lee Family Trailer Sales and Service of
Windham and the facility will become the first
Camping World location in Maine in April.
Company officials say that the acquisition is anticipated to
close in April and will become the company’s first location in the state of
Maine. Camping World continues to march toward establishing a recreation
dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states.
“It’s our intention with acquisitions like this to complete our goal of operating our recreational dealer platform in all 48 contiguous states,” said Marcus Lemonis, CEO and Chairman of Camping World Holdings. “This achievement not only creates more convenience for our nearly 5.5 million unique customers but sets the stage for a web centric process to sell both new and used RVs nationwide completely online.”
The company currently has operating RV dealerships, agreements to acquire existing RV dealerships, is under new construction or has land acquisition pending in all 48 states.
The new Maine facility will transition to the Camping World brand with a target open date of mid-April and be the first of at least two locations in the state. The SuperCenter will include a wide range of new and used RVs from top manufacturers in addition to a full assortment of RV and outdoor products and accessories.
Camping World Holdings, the nation’s largest network of RV and outdoor lifestyle - centric locations, currently owns and operates over 170 SuperCenters nationwide, specializing in RV sales and service, RV parts and accessories, outdoor lifestyle products and its entire portfolio of Good Sam products and services. From new strategic acquisitions, new store development and facility upgrades, the Company’s network will continue to expand and evolve while serving its customers' outdoor, RV and camping needs.
Lee Family Trailer Sales & Service is owned by Dan Craffey
and has been in business since
1984. It is a Sebago Lakes Region fixture at its expansive 480 Roosevelt Trail
location in Windham and sold a record 1,000
RVs in 2020, more than triple the 300 RVs sold at the facility in 2017.
RVs are exploding in popularity
because they are affordable and perhaps the safest form of travel offered in
America today. They can be customized and driven to remote campsite locations
or on interstate highways to vacation spots or even visiting out-of-state
relatives.
