Voters approve Windham’s 2021-2022 budget during annual town meeting

By Matt Pascarella
In the annual meeting at Windham High School on Saturday, June 12 residents voted to approve the 2021–2022 municipal town budget of $35,115,270 and RSU 14’s $52,233,221 budget. Senator Bill Diamond was chosen as this year’s moderator at the meeting.
All warrant articles brought to the town meeting were approved by those in attendance.
Senator Bill Diamond takes the podium to preside
as moderator over the Annual Windham Town
Meeting at Windham High School on Saturday,
June 12 to approve the municipal town budget and
the RSU schools budget. PHOTO BY
MATT PASCARELLA
Some of the approved funds in the municipal budget will create a new parking lot and paving at Lowell Park next to the East Windham Fire Station for $240,000; general paving in Windham for $2,600,000; new playing fields at Manchester School for $1,350,000; and $550,000 to complete the purchase of Engine 7 for the Windham Fire Department.
Windham Town Manager Barry A. Tibbetts said this budget represented the needs of the community going forward. He calls this a flat budget, meaning the municipal budget did not increase.
With the flat budget, taxes from the municipal side stay flat. Tibbetts believes the school budget will have a very slight tax increase.
Will there be a tax increase to residents? Tibbetts does not anticipate a mil rate increase. He said holding all things current to last year, taxes should remain the same or at best go down.
However, the town is doing a property revaluation, so depending on home values some property taxes might go up.
“I am very satisfied. I think they did a lot of hard work and I think it’s reflected in how smoothly the town meeting went,” said Windham resident Lisa Bartell.
Windham resident Len West thought they went through the meeting pretty quick. He is concerned about a tax increase and while they made it a point to say there is no mill rate increase, West said they didn’t say anything about the increase in home values.
“I think it went very well; I think it illustrated the trust that people have in our town council and town manager, and I think that’s positive,” said Diamond. “I think it’s a nice reflection of where we are in the town of Windham.” <
No comments:
Post a Comment
Your Comments Help Improve Your Community.