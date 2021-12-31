2021: Year in Review (Part One)

Residents of the Lakes Region of Maine continued to experience
the effects of the global COVID-19 pandemic throughout 2021 as the virus
permeated through the area affecting all our lives in many unique and different
ways. While experiencing everything from product shortages to a lack of job
applicants and workers, residents learned to adjust to an extraordinary new
reality and to realize that it will take time and a community working together
to restore life to pre-pandemic norms.
Students were physically able to return to classes in local schools following the summer break in the fall but remain under a mask mandate for health safety reasons. For many area children and their parents, being back in the classroom remains preferable to remote and distance learning options stemming from the pandemic. A field of six RSU 14 Board of Directors candidates vied in November for two available seats with both a newcomer and an incumbent being eventually elected by voters to positions on the school board.
School athletes also returned to local playing fields in the fall after a lost season in 2020 because of the pandemic and they dazzled fans with their talent and pursuit of victory in various sports. Windham High School’s varsity football team reached the Class B championship game, falling by a point, 14-13, to Marshwood at Fitzpatrick Stadium in Portland in November. Windham’s varsity girls’ soccer team rolled through the season undefeated and captured the Class A state title by knocking off Brunswick, 3-1, in Waterboro. In July, Windham Little League’s softball All-Stars won the state championship and advanced to the Eastern Regional Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut before being eliminated.
Many popular events such as Windham’s annual Summerfest and the Memorial Day Parade in Windham remained significantly affected by the pandemic and scaled back events for safety and to protect public health. Summer visitors and tourists did return to the Sebago Lake area this summer, boosting local businesses and prompting optimism for the local economy moving forward.
As 2022 begins, the future is still cloudy and uncertain as
variants of COVID-19 continue to emerge and hospitalizations in Maine are
showing a record-pace. The distribution of effective vaccines and an emphasis
on new testing techniques do show promise and inspire hope that in the coming
year the threat posed by the greatest health hazard in modern memory will be
relegated to the history books and a memory for generations that follow us.
But before we close the chapter permanently for 2021, here’s a
quick look back at another unforgettable year filled with ups and downs unlike
any of us have experienced before.
Following a thorough review of all issues of The Windham
Eagle from 2021, we’ve chosen to highlight the top three stories for each
month as featured in the newspaper and we wish everyone a better year ahead in
2022:
JANUARY
Windham teacher, Manchester School wins big in
Dunkin’ sweepstakes
A Windham teacher and her school received a huge
surprise when Megan Juhase-Nehez was honored as a grand prize winner in the “Dunkin’
Raise a Cup to Teachers” sweepstakes.
Juhase-Nehez, a special education teacher at
Manchester School, was chosen from more than 6,000 sweepstakes nominations in
Maine for Dunkin’s grand prize of $5,000, a new computer, free Dunkin’ coffee
for a year, and $10 Dunkin’ gift cards for her students. Manchester School was
also awarded $5,000 by Dunkin.’
The promotion asked Mainers to nominate deserving
teachers in their community to help shine a light on the invaluable role they
play in children’s lives both in and out of the classroom. Juhase-Nehez was
nominated by Casey Melanson of Windham whose son had the teacher in her class last
year.
“She is the kind of teacher that figures out what
works best for each student and then adapts her teaching to them,” Melanson
said about Juhase-Nehez. “She gave him the confidence to know he could do
anything he put his mind to. She always has her students’ well-being in mind
and encourages them to aim high.”
Overall, Juhase-Nehez has been a teacher for 13
years and has taught special education at Manchester School for three years.
She says the new computer will be used by her children for remote learning
sessions.
Juhase-Nehez was one of two “Dunkin’ Raise a Cup to Teachers” grand prize winners in Maine. <
Dog groomer relates story of kindness on Kelly Clarkson show
A genuine act of kindness garnered national attention for the owner of Lavish Dog Day Spa in Standish and Raymond and led to her appearance on the Kelly Clarkson television program. Caitlyn Brundage was contacted by a producer of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” about a lost stuffed puppy that a member of her staff, Bri Long, found last summer outside the business in Standish. They gave the lost stuffed animal a spa treatment before it was returned to its owner, a 7-year-old named Carter.Carter's grandmother, Karin Hopkins Dickson, had posted a message on Facebook in the Standish Maine Community Page pleading for members to be on the lookout for Carter’s lost “Stuffy Puppy” he calls “Cheese Puff” that was last seen near a local restaurant and a barbershop in Standish. “Cheese Puff” is a small brown stuffed dog with green and blue droopy ears, a blue nose and a prominent green eye. As it turned out, the restaurant and area where “Cheese Puff” was lost is adjacent to the Lavish Dog Day Spa and it was where Long discovered Carter’s stuffed animal.
Once rescued by Lavish Dog Day Spa, the “Stuffy Puppy” was pampered by staff members as if it was a real canine complete with a bubble bath, a luxurious combing and then had a light blue bow tied around his neck. Brundage notified Carter’s mother, Kelly Perry, that “Cheese Puff” had been found and was ready to be reunited with Carter.
Once word of the act of kindness shown to “Cheese Puff” and Carter’s family by Lavish Dog Day Spa got out, members of the media thought it was a great story to tell their audiences. The story was filmed for different television segments that aired on News Center Maine, CBS This Morning and CNN. The news also reached the desks of “The Kelly Clarkson Show” producers and they inquired if the dog groomers would be interested in doing another segment for their daytime program.
“We filmed on Jan. 13, and it aired on Jan. 21,” Brundage said. “It was a Skype call from my house.”
She was not paid for being on the show but said that the segment they were featured on partnered with a company gifting $1,000, so she received $500, and the boy and his mother also received $500.
“I was pretty nervous since it is airing nationally, but I handled it well I think,” Brundage said. “I did get to practice with a producer beforehand which was very helpful. Everyone I dealt with during the experience was fantastic to work with.”
“I will obviously remember talking with Kelly Clarkson,” Brundage said. “And it was great to talk with Carter and his mom Kelly as well.”
She says appearing on the Kelly Clarkson Show was a wonderful experience and her advice for those about to appear on television coast to coast is rather simple.
“Just try to relax and enjoy the experience,” Brundage said. “It is easier said than done for sure, though.” <
Special parade salutes World War II veteran’s 98th
birthday
Bob Miele of South Windham remains proud of his military
service during World War II and as he celebrated his 98th birthday
on Jan. 25, Miele was honored with a parade, greetings from Windham’s police
chief, a gift from Windham’s American Legion post and cheers from more than
three dozen friends and family members.
Drafted in the U.S. Army, Miele joined his brother Ralph in uniform and served from 1941 to 1945 in the U.S. Army’s European Theater in England, France, and Germany. He worked as a T5 Signal Corps Early Warning Radar Operator tracking enemy aircraft and German V-1 buzz bombs.
The parade included more than
50 vehicles, police cruisers, veterans, Shriners, and fire trucks filled with
well-wishers who turned out wanting to say happy birthday to Miele. The parade
stretched all the way from the old Windham Fire Station to the new fire station
on Route 202.
His grandson, Tim Pomerleau of
Raymond, said it is the first time he can ever remember a parade in which Bob
was not a participant.
“My grandfather was a Shriner
Crazy Cop for many years and made Shriner trips to the circus, parades and
Canada and I used to love going with him to those,” he said.
After his military service
ended, Miele returned to Windham and eventually took over operation of his
father’s store, Patsy’s, located directly across from the old fire station in
South Windham.
“He was actually a volunteer
firefighter back in those days too,” said David Tanguay, adjutant for American
Legion Field-Allen Post 148 in Windham. “He lived above Patsy’s and when he
heard the fire alarm go off, he got dressed and ran across the street to the
fire station. He was always the first one to report for duty there.”
His daughter, Tina Pomerleau of
Falmouth, said she was surprised by the outpouring of love and support for her
father as he celebrated his birthday.
“It’s just amazing,” she said.
“I don’t know how it happened, but he has received almost 100 birthday cards in
the mail coming from across the country too. He’s very happy today.”
Tanguay said his family kept
the parade a secret from him until it was time to go outside to watch it as it
drove near his condominium on Depot Street.
After the parade, Windham Police Chief Kevin Schofield
thanked Miele for his service to the nation and to the community and he
presented him with a “Challenge Coin” and a Windham Police patch.
Schofield said he was humbled to be included in the parade
and to meet Miele.
“It’s quite an honor for a living member of the Greatest
Generation,” Schofield said. “This means a lot to his family and for me, it’s
an honor to be a part of this.”
Tanguay also gave Miele a special “Eagle Cane” and a citation
from the American Legion marking his 98th birthday.
Miele, whose wife of 53 years, Alys, died in 2016, said he was
overwhelmed by all the attention for his birthday and said he remembers when
annual Fourth of July parades took the same route as this one did years ago.
“This one seemed to be larger than those parades were,” he said.
“I’ve never had a parade in my honor before and it feels remarkable.” <
FEBRUARY
Polar Dip plungers plummet into Sebago Lake for
‘Feed the Need’
Plunging into the icy waters of Sebago Lake in February isn’t
everyone’s idea of a good time, but for some intrepid individuals, diving into
the lake on Feb. 20 was a moment of fun they simply couldn’t pass up.
Swimmers and a crowd of volunteers gathered on Sebago Lake
near Raymond Beach on Saturday for the Polar Dip, hosted by the Sebago Lakes
Region Chamber of Commerce and the Sebago Lakes Rotary Club. Proceeds from the
event raised more than $5,000 to benefit “Feed the Need,” which benefits food
pantries in the Sebago Lakes Region in Casco, Gray,
Naples, New Gloucester, Raymond, Sebago, Standish, and Windham.
Jumping into a large rectangular hole cut into the foot-thick
ice and 34-degree water, swimmers took pledges to take the plunge and one team
went beyond that and took pledges for how long they could stay in the
near-freezing water.
“Although
COVID-19 limited the number of jumpers we could have at this year's Polar Dip,
it didn't limit the generosity or the spirit of the people in the Sebago Lakes region,”
said Robin Mullins, executive director of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of
Commerce. “From the Sebago Lakes Rotary, especially George Bartlett, who
partnered with us on this event, to the volunteers who helped set up, to the
folks who came to watch, and to the brave souls who took the plunge into the
34-degree Sebago Lake, I say, ‘Thank You’ and I feel so blessed to live
and work in such a great region where people come together to help one
another.”
This
marked the first time that the chamber has hosted the Polar Dip and Mullins
said the opportunity to stage a fun outdoor event safely during the pandemic
while helping alleviate hunger in the Sebago Lakes Region made it a perfect
match for the chamber.
“George Bartlett from Busy Bee Laundry in Windham is a member of
the Sebago Lakes Rotary Club and wanted to bring the Polar Dip back as part of
the Sebago Lakes Rotary Fishing Derby for 2021, Mullins said. “He approached me
and asked if I would help. I quickly jumped at that and asked if proceeds could
benefit the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber's Charitable Trust, or what we call
‘Feed The Need.’ Food insecurity in our communities is at an
all-time high and the $5,000 the event brought in will go a long way in helping
the 11 food pantries in Casco, Gray, Naples, New Gloucester, Raymond, Sebago,
Standish and Windham.”
Sam
Speirs of Portland heard about the Polar Dip event through a friend and said
she immediately knew that she wanted to be a jumper.
“I’ve
done the Lobster Dip in Old Orchard Beach to help the Special Olympics every
year, but that was done virtually this year because of COVID-19,” Speirs said.
“For this, I was able to raise about $60 through pledges from my friends and
that’s why I’m out here today.”
Bartlett
said he was pleased to see so many people show up for a good cause and thanked
participants, the chamber and everyone who helped stage the Polar Dip.
“Everything
out here today was set up by volunteers and they deserve a lot of gratitude,”
he said. “We had a heater for the changing tents for the jumpers donated and
the tents themselves were also donated. We also are appreciative for public
safety personnel who are out here today standing by to assist if needed.”
Several
members of Raymond Fire and Rescue were on hand and wore thermal-insulated wet
suits just in case of an emergency. Volunteer crews also directed traffic into
the Raymond Beach Boat Launch off Route 302 so participants and their families
could park safely.
A group
of five women from South Portland calling themselves the “Even Keel Committee”
wore colorful Mardi Gras costumes when they took the plunge and despite the
chilly temperatures, remained in the water for 10 minutes. Members of the group
said they have been swimming in the ocean throughout the winter and that was
ideal experience to prepare for the Polar Dip. They actually took in pledges
for how long they could stay in the lake during the event.
Zach
Conley of Raymond said he wasn’t expecting to be the final jumper of the event,
but as it turned out, he was.
Conley serves
as president of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and when asked to
be a participant, he politely declined.
“I was
asked months ago to jump in the lake, and I told them there’s no way I’m going
to do that,” he said. “But they came up with some challenges for me that were
hard to say no to, especially when it came to increasing the amount raised to
more than $1,000. I received a text message last week that they had surpassed
that amount, so here I am. I’ve never really done anything like this before but
it’s for a good cause and just a few minutes of my time to help others.”
He
bounced in and out of the water wearing a thermal shirt and a bathing suit and
afterward said he could sum up his experience in two words.
“Really
cold,” Conley said as he dried off. <
RSU 14 staffer earns Maine’s ‘School Psychologist
of the Year’ honor
For more than two decades, school psychologist Lisa Backman
has devoted her career to improving the lives of RSU 14 students in Windham and
Raymond. In February, all of Backman’s hard work and care paid off in a big way
as the Maine Association of School Psychologists honored Backman as the Maine
School Psychologist of the Year.
The award acknowledges a member of the Maine Association of
School Psychologists who demonstrates excellence in school psychology practice,
and leadership in the profession.
“Beyond the role of evaluators, school psychologists fill a
crucial role in school communities providing consultation and collaboration in
intervention systems and supporting school staff through professional
development and technical assistance,” said Erin Frazier, Maine Department of
Education Director of Special Services. “These individuals are critical to SAUs
efforts to provide a continuum of services to all children.”
Backman has been providing psychological services to RSU 14
since 1999 and she also serves as an adjunct professor at Saint Joseph’s
College.
Frazier said that Backman is a trusted professional within her
school community among students, staff, and families.
“Maine Department of Education recognizes there is a critical
shortage of school psychologists in the state that is long standing,” Frazier
said. “These positions are critical to fulfill child find responsibilities and
support effective programming for students.”
A nationally certified school psychologist, Backman is a native
of Maine and has lived most of her life in the Sebago Lake Region. After
attending high school, she earned a Bachelor of Science degree in communication
from the University of Southern Maine and then went on to obtain a master’s
degree in school psychology. She works with children in kindergarten through
fifth grade in Windham and Raymond schools.
Backman said that her primary role for the
district involves serving as part of the special education team at Windham
Primary School and Manchester School and evaluating students in kindergarten through Grade 5 for special
education eligibility.
“My daily work schedule
is vast, which requires a lot of flexibility. Each day is different as I could
be observing in the learning environments, consulting with special and regular
education teachers, developing behavioral/social-emotional intervention plans,
report writing, and attending Response to Intervention or IEP meetings,”
Backman said. “Ultimately, the best part is meeting one-on-one with students through the
evaluation process.”
Backman said her family
is thrilled to see her honored with the award.
“It was very special to see them during
the remote announcement while I was still at work. They are proud and loved the
MASP plaque. My youngest felt it should be hung at our camp. When
Windham/Raymond consolidated, I was lucky to have an opportunity to work in their schools for a few
years,” she said. “While they may not be able to
explain what I do every day, they could share stories like the many times I
(and other school psych friends) used them to practice new tests. My
fondest memory was a story a colleague/school
psychologist shared with me. She was in my son’s middle-school classroom
observing a student on her caseload. My son said hello to her, as she entered.
The student that she was observing asked my son why she was in their classroom.
He replied, ‘Oh that is my mom’s friend. She
sends her in to check on me sometimes.’ We had
a good laugh.”
Christopher Howell,
RSU 14 Schools Superintendent, said that Backman is highly deserving of this
honor.
“What’s special
about the work Mrs. Backman does with students is her comprehensive approach to
support,” Howell said. “She is an integral member of her school teams and can
look at the whole child from the perspective of someone who really knows the
evaluation data within a practical context to make recommendations to support
children she works with.”
Howell said Backman
exemplifies exactly what RSU 14 is striving to achieve.
“She is dedicated,
efficient and committed. Lisa contributes broadly to the profession by leading
student-centered teams within each of her schools, supporting best practices in
Special Education for the Maine Department of Education, inspiring new teachers
at the college level, and providing leadership within her professional
organization of School Psychologists,” Howell said. We are very fortunate to
have her level of knowledge and passion supporting the educators, families and
professionals in RSU 14.” <
Developers plan brew house, restaurant for South
Windham Fire Station
Ownership of the South Windham Fire Station will
pass to a Gorham company who plan to redevelop the building and convert it into
a new brew house and restaurant.
During the Windham Town Council’s final meeting of 2020 on Dec. 22, councilors unanimously voted to sell the old vacant fire station for $125,000 to Great Falls Construction of Gorham, owned by Jon and Cindy Smith. At the same meeting, the council awarded a contract up to $4.3 million to Great Falls Construction to renovate the Windham Police Department building and to construct a new fire station at 375 Gray Road in Windham.
Closing for the sale of the old South Main Fire
Station is expected by June. Located at 8 Main St. on Route 202 near the town
line with Gorham, the single-story former South Windham Fire Station sits on
0.3 acres along the Presumpscot River. It features 3,500-square feet of space,
four bays, with offices and storage areas in the rear of the structure.
When the town council requested bids for the building and property in September 2020, councilors said that the desired outcome was to redevelop the former fire station “into a vibrant commercial and/or mixed-use property that will act as a catalyst in the revitalization of the South Windham Village.”
Before it was decommissioned in 2017, the South Windham Fire Station was one of four fire stations within the Windham Fire-Rescue Department. The original South Windham Fire Department was founded in 1913 and consisted of a house for storing fire hose near what is now the Little Falls Landing Retirement community. A functional hydrant system for firefighters was created using water pumped from Sebago Lake.
By 1934, the South Windham hose house had been upgraded to a larger dedicated fire house using bricks supplied by the men’s reformatory on River Road in Windham and labor from the U.S. government’s Works Progress Administration. Two years later, in 1936, that structure was heavily damaged by a fire and was reconstructed. In 1966, Windham built the four-bay regional fire station that it shared with Gorham for almost five decades before being deemed too small and unsuitable for expansion.
Great Falls Construction was one of two companies
bidding to acquire the old fire station and has successfully redeveloped
numerous buildings and structures in Maine, including Station Square in Gorham.
Windham Town Manager Barry A. Tibbetts told the council that the taxes that would accumulate from this parcel would go into a future TIF to be established and those funds will be used for future sidewalks, road improvements, lighting and general upgrading of infrastructure in the South Windham area. Voters had approved a bond financing the Windham Central Fire Station expansion project earlier in 2020.
In its presentation letter to the Windham Town Council, Great Falls Construction officials said the company is currently in the process of developing an 11-acre parcel in the center of Berwick, at the site of the former Prime Tanning Lot now renamed as “The Edge at Berwick” among several others it is working on in the state.
“If successful with the South Windham Fire Station redevelopment proposal, we will seek to create a suitable space for local residents to enjoy that will act as the stimulator for the revitalization of other spaces in this village center,” the presentation letter reads.
The letter goes on to say that “once the construction is complete, our commitment to quality and community fit does not stop. The same values are carried forward with our property management company, JCS Property Management. We currently own and operate over 100 commercial and residential units throughout Southern Maine.”
The Great Falls Construction presentation to Windham town councilors proposed a renovation and update of the old South Windham Fire Station facility to create a family-friendly neighborhood craft brewery and restaurant combination at that site.
“We see this property as the ideal place for families to enjoy dining and gathering while riverside and are confident in a craft brewery/restaurant’s ability to provide local skilled labor and stimulate the surrounding village’s economy to best prepare it for future vibrancy,” the presentation letter reads. “This unique property located along the river creates a pleasing spot and lends itself perfectly for a nice afternoon out to lunch or dinner with family and friends. Our intention is to create a vibrant commercial property that will anchor and stimulate the development of the South Windham Village as it continues to improve as a community orientated, walkable place to gather.”
Details for the Great Falls property redevelopment plan is to connect with the current footpaths to promote continued foot traffic and allow for maximization of parking onsite and along the adjacent street.
“We have considered the changes in design in this COVID-19 world and are confident in the sustainability of the model which includes extensive outdoor seating and garage doors that open for extensive ventilation. We also intend to display the natural beauty of the river by creating ample gazing opportunities whether inside the craft brewery restaurant or out. The river is a treasure we’re excited to responsibly unveil for patrons and community members to enjoy while dining or gathering with family and friends. The public benefit is top of mind as we developed this concept plan as we only succeed if the community accepts and enjoys the space. We are confident in the positive community benefits this local option will create for the South Windham Village,” the presentation reads. <
MARCH
Windham could add two new districts through rezoning
Based upon recommendations from the town’s Long Range Planning Committee developed following a public webinar on March 3, the Windham Town Council could vote later this spring on a proposal to add two new zoning districts.
During the March 3 rezoning webinar conducted on Zoom, Windham residents were asked to comment on creating a new Village Residential District and a Windham Center District. The Windham Long Range Planning Committee is charged with implementation of the Town’s Comprehensive Plan and mapping out where growth and changes are desired and where they are not desired as a central component of comprehensive planning.
“The Future Land Use Map in the plan shows the general areas of Windham that should be targeted for growth and those that are important to the community to keep at low development levels,” said Amanda L. Lessard, Windham Planning Director. “Windham Center is one of the identified growth areas and is described in the plan as an area serving as the civic core of the community and as such, more walkable, connected residential development should be encouraged in this area.”
Lessard said that the Windham Center Growth Area is mostly currently zoned as Farm District and Farm Residential District and these rural areas are zones that the town wants to direct growth away from. “A specific Comp Plan goal is to amend local ordinances to clearly define the desired scale, intensity, and location of future development using the descriptions provided in the Future Land Use Plan,” Lessard said. “Additionally, state law requires that a municipal zoning ordinance must be pursuant to and consistent with a comprehensive plan adopted by the municipal legislative body.”
She said that the LRPC reviewed the current zoning in other growth areas and determined that based on the existing lot sizes and land uses in the area and the Vision for Windham described in the comprehensive plan that Windham Center is different from other growth areas and should have its own zoning standards that are distinct on either side of the Pleasant River.
Another aspect of changes the council may be asked to approve are refining affordable housing standards, Lessard said.
“One of the Comp Plan goals is to encourage the development of affordable/workforce housing in Growth Areas,” she said. “The proposed standards would apply in the zoning districts that align with growth areas shown on the future land use map: Commercial 1 (C1) and Commercial 2 (C2) in the North Windham Growth Area, Medium-Density Residential (RM) in the Residential Growth Area, Village Commercial (VC) in the South Windham Growth Area, and the proposed Windham Center (WC) District in the Windham Center Growth Area.”
Lessard said that the proposed standards would allow for increases in residential density and height and decrease lot size, frontage and setbacks for developments that are served by public water and meet federal Median Family Income standards for affordability.
“The affordability of the units must also be maintained for 10 years for ownership units, or 30 years for rental units,” she said.
Under the proposal that the council could take up would be the Village Residential District, to the west of the Pleasant River which could be intended to be a residential area with a limited number of small businesses.
“The proposed zone slightly reduces minimum lot sizes and road frontages to allow for more residential development that is consistent with the older subdivision developments in the area,” Lessard said. “The Windham Center District, to the east of the Pleasant River, is intended to be the primarily residential civic village with a mixture of uses intended to complement the cultural, public, and institutional uses with other small business that meet local neighborhood needs.”
This proposed zone further reduces minimum lot sizes and road frontages (to be the same as the Town’s current Medium-Density Residential zone and proposes to allow additional commercial uses that are limited in size, Lessard said.
“Both districts are proposed to require pitched rooflines, all new streets must be public streets, and new development on existing public streets must provide sidewalks along the frontage of the lot,” she said.
It will be several months before Windham town councilors could vote on the rezoning proposal as there is a process to follow.
“The LRPC will consider revisions to the proposal based on public input and make a recommendation to the Windham Town Council,” Lessard said. “The Land Use Ordinance specifies the process for amendments, so the Council will forward the proposal to the Planning Board for review and recommendation.”
As part of the process, a public hearing will be held as part of the Windham Planning Board’s review. The board’s recommendation will be sent back to the Windham Town Council for discussion and a public hearing before a vote is held.
Windham’s Comprehensive Plan Update was adopted in June 2017 and included numerous policy and implementation strategies to achieve the vision for Windham in the next 10-plus years.
“These were distilled into the 4 Big Things, one of which was ‘Change the game for Windham’s Growth Areas: North Windham, Windham Center, South Windham.,’” Lessard said. “This zoning change would expand the range of options available in Windham by allowing for different types and scales of neighborhood development and provide more options for people to choose from when considering Windham for a home or a place to start or expand a business.” <
State highway work plan
includes Windham-area projects
Roads and bridges do not
automatically upgrade or repair and rebuild themselves and that’s why each
year, state legislators collaborate with the Maine Department of Transportation
to prioritize projects that make our commute safer and smoother.
Maine DOT’s
Three-Year Work Plan outlines the efforts and initiatives that the department
intends to perform over the next three-year span. It is calendar year-based and
includes all Maine DOT work activities across the state.
While projects
and activities listed for Calendar Year 2021 have the most definite schedules
and estimates, those for Calendar Years 2022 and 2023 may be more subject to
change and depending upon available state funding.
In March, State
Representative Patrick Corey, a Republican representing Windham, announced that
the Maine Department of Transportation’s Work Plan for Calendar Years 2021,
2022 and 2023 is available and includes specific highway improvement projects to
be conducted in the community.
Statewide, the estimated
value of work performed as outlined in the plan totals more than 2,180
individual work items with a total value of $2.71 billion. MDOT estimates that from
2021 to 2023, it will invest in more than 100 miles of highway construction and
rehabilitation; 893 miles of pavement preservation; 2,175 miles of light
capital paving for roads and highways; 222 safety and spot improvements; and
166 different bridge projects.
Corey said that the
three-year MDOT Work Plan for Windham from 2021 to 2023 includes seven
different projects totaling more than $2.5 million.
He said that this work
includes numerous improvements to Route 302 in Windham such as rehabilitation
and construction to the roundabout as well as safety improvements made possible
through the municipal partnership initiative program.
“MDOT Work Plan projects will benefit our local communities in
many ways,” Corey said in a press release. “I am pleased to see several MDOT
projects scheduled for the next three years in our area. They will make our
roads safer and benefit the local economy.”
Among the planned MDOT projects Corey announced for Windham for
2021 are:
** Route 115. A project will be replacing joints, applying sealer to
wearing surface, and repair abutment to the Narrows Bridge over Ditch Brook, located
260 feet west of Running Brook Road in Windham. The cost of this project is $150,000.
** William Knight Road. A specific
planning and outreach project will examine replacement of Varney's Bridge over the
Pleasant River located 0.44 of a mile northwest of Route 4. The cost of this
project is $25,000.
** Falmouth Road. Crews will pave the
roadway surface beginning 0.03 of a mile south of Stevens Road and extending
south 0.79 of a mile to Route 202. The cost of this project is $32,000.
** Route 302. MDOT will join the Town of Windham in the Municipal
Partnership Initiative Program and fund the installation of adaptive traffic
signaling systems at various intersections. The adaptive
signal control technology will feature the timing of red, yellow and green
lights to accommodate changing traffic patterns and ease traffic congestion
along Route 302. The main benefits of adaptive signal control technology over
conventional signal systems currently in place are that it will be able to
continuously distribute green-light time equitably for all traffic movement,
improve travel time reliability by progressively moving vehicles through green
lights, reduce congestion by creating smoother flow, and prolong the
effectiveness of traffic signal timing. The adaptive signal project will
begin at Route 115 and extend northwest 1.14 miles to Trails End Road. The cost
of this project is $1.45 million.
** Route 302. MDOT will join the Planning
Partnership Initiative Program to conduct a feasibility study for alleviating
traffic congestion on the route through town. The project begins at Route 202
and extends north 6.32 miles through Windham. The cost of the project is $150,000.
Corey
also announced two projects that are planned to take place in 2022:
**
Route 302.
Highway rehabilitation as state crews remove and replace the wearing course to
reset the deterioration process of the highway surface. The project will begin
0.45 of a mile west of Outpost Drive and extend west 0.14 of a mile, including
the roundabout intersection of Route 302 with Route 202. The cost of the highway rehabilitation
project is $585,000.
** Route 302. Highway safety
improvements will be made to the intersection of Route 302 and Albion Road. The
total cost of this project is $120,000. <
American Legion Field-Allen Post obtains digital bugle
In Maine and, especially in Windham, there is a deep love for those who have served in the military. We honor those who have fought for our country in various ways including holidays, special ceremonies and even discounts at some stores. There are even community centers and posts created to help service local veterans in various aspects and these veteran centers are a great addition to any community, but our own local post has some exciting news.
The American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 in Windham has been chartered since the 1930s and its goal has been to provide to local veterans, whether that be a hot meal, activities or simple social gatherings. The post also performs funeral and other ceremonies for veterans, with the Color Guard and Honor Guard teams.
After each ceremony, the final song that is played is “Taps,” a song created by Union General Daniel Butterfield in July 1862. The story is that Butterfield asked his bugle player, Oliver Norton, to help compose a piece. The somber and longer notes of “Taps” are said to reflect on Butterfield's mood after over 600 of his men were killed after the Battle of Gaines Mill.
“Taps” is a very important song to play, the piece being a tradition for any form of military. To this day, it is performed throughout the country during ceremonies to honor our veterans with its beautiful, striking notes. It is also tradition to have this song played specifically on a bugle, which can lead to a small problem.
Bugle players are very hard to come by these days, so the post always had to have someone from the community play the instrument for them. David Tanguay, a member of the Post for 26 years and currently the post's adjutant, said a number of players have worked with them over the years.
"Over the period, the post has relied on a few outside sources to provide this honor including the Boy Scouts, Windham High School Band members, an organization called Bugles Across Maine (America) and the respective military service personnel when they are available."
Due to a lack of bugle players among post members, the organization has always had to outsource. Sometimes schedules do not always align, making gaps in where they needed a bugle player for events. To combat this, the post had been using a recording of “Taps” at the end of ceremonies.
However, the recording was less than ideal for the post.
"At the May 2020 small Memorial Day ceremony at the WVC there was not a bugler available," Tanguay said. "Likewise, during the November Veterans Day Ceremony held at the WVC, the plan for the Veterans Day event was to use a tape recording of ‘Taps’ at the ceremony’s conclusion after the rifle salute. Unfortunately, the equipment used for the sound system faltered and the ceremony ended on a sour note, so to speak. "
Tanguay said that many people could not hear the final song used to end the ceremony, which was something the post did not want to repeat for upcoming events. Ditching the recording and the sound systems that malfunctioned, they instead took a modern solution to their problem, which was a digital bugle.
A digital bugle is similar to a regular, classic bugle. The only difference is that in the bell-end part of the instrument, there is a digital device with a speaker that can play certain songs without the player having to blow into it.
With a click of a button, the instrument will sound as if the person is playing it themselves. It's an easy solution and, this way, anyone can pick the bugle up and play it like a pro. The device plays “Taps” and several other selections. The bugle with the device was $565 and was purchased online.
Tanguay said the importance of the post's digital bugle purchase is how it reflects a sense of independence.
"It is important for the HG to be able to provide a complete service for our fallen vets when the traditional service Honor Guard is not available. The Post Honor Guard can fold and present the American flag, conduct rifle salute, and now play ‘Taps.’ The bugle adds to the Honor Guard’s capabilities." <
APRIL
Young Windham actor and his father
selected for roles in new film
In April she received the news that the son and father duo were selected by Clooney himself to play a role in the film.
Briefly, “The Tender Bar” is an American coming-of-age drama directed by Clooney and is an adaptation of the 2005 memoir of the same name by J. R. Moehringer. The film, starring Ben Affleck and Christopher Lloyd, will be released in the coming months.
“Lincoln and Chris were super excited to be in a scene with Christopher Lloyd,” Sarah said. “He is a childhood icon for Chris, and he was really excited to sit at the same table as him. There was another kiddo sitting at the table and Christopher Llyod asked him what he knew about time travel, and Chris said, ‘1.21 gigawatts,’ and Christopher pointed to him and said, ‘that’s right.’
“When they arrived on the set Lincoln noticed a man shooting hoops in the gym, and he said to Chris, ‘dad, that’s George Clooney’ and Chris didn’t believe him until he turned around and saw that it was.”
Although a first for his father, this is not the first time
Lincoln, 10, a fifth grader attending Manchester School in Windham, was
selected to play in well-known films. Lincoln, along with his sisters Gracie
and Libby, has acted in the most recent film of “Little Women” starring Emma Stone and Meryl Streep. He has also performed
in an Apple TV+ miniseries, “Defending Jacob” starring Chris Evans (Captain
America) and Michelle Dockery (Mary Crawley of Downton Abbey).
“In
‘The Tender Bar,’ Lincoln is in a scene where he asks the teacher for
something,” Sarah said. “Hopefully that will be in the film, but you never know
what they decide to keep.”
Lincoln shared with his mother his favorite moments and experiences of working on the set of Clooney’s latest film.
“His favorite moment was talking to George Clooney and seeing Christopher Lloyd,” Sarah said. “Lincoln was super excited that George Clooney came over to him in between takes and read something that Lincoln had written about baseball, and he asked him what position he played and if he was a righty or lefty. Oh! And also the money! His least favorite part was the seven COVID tests that he had to take, although they got paid $100 per test!”
Sarah
said that Lincoln is now a pro at taking COVID tests and an expert at “real
life” acting.
“Lincoln said redoing scenes can be really boring because it’s the same thing over and over again. He actually dropped a fork in one scene, and they had to redo it. The movie takes place in the 1970s and 1980s, so he thought the old cars and the old clothes were really cool! He told me he has to wear these weird pants with lines in them. I laughed and told him they are called corduroys.”
Now that Lincoln has a few acting experiences under his belt, he provides a few bits of guidance for other youth who may want to get in the field or make a career in the performing arts.
“His advice to young actors is to be really good on set and be professional. Also, don’t get discouraged if you don’t get a role, there is always another one,” he said.
When he is not acting, Lincoln is playing baseball, drawing and gaming. He also has just started modeling in his first photo shoot for LL Bean.
“He had a photo shoot last week for LL Bean and loved modeling,” Sarah said. “It was his first shoot and he loved that he could have fun and be himself. They had him dancing and being silly, something that is very different from being on a movie set.”
Although Lincoln seems to be doing well in the acting and modeling business, he is still a small-town boy who you will find riding his bike down to the lake to fish and swim with friends. He and his family are enjoying life as it comes and hold no expectations for the future.
“We all go with Lincoln on his endeavors and support him,” Sarah said. “You never know when this will all be over, so we are enjoying it and making the most of every opportunity. And those opportunities include everyday life experiences with family and friends.” <
Solar array expects to produce 684,000 hours of clean energy annually
Through the generation of electricity from solar panels, the
Town of Windham is aiming to slash its monthly electric bill and find a new
purpose for an old, capped landfill.
On April 15, Windham officials joined a team from South
Portland-based ReVision Energy in dedicating a new 504-kilowatt solar array at
the old town landfill on Enterprise Drive. The array consists of 1,344
photovoltaic panels that are expected to produce 684,000 hours of clean solar
energy every year.
According to Windham’s Sustainability Coordinator Gretchen
Anderson, this new solar array is equivalent to removing 105 passenger cars
from the road or planting 8,000 tree seedlings.
The Town of Windham was excited to pursue this project to
boost energy efficiency and realize significant savings in electricity costs
over time,” “By utilizing the closed landfill for the solar array, the project
creates the opportunity to give otherwise unusable land a new life by
converting it into a site to generate solar energy and revenue,” Anderson said.
“Additionally, our residential energy efficiency campaign will help Windham
resident’s reduce energy consumption and save money.”
She said that the initiative will power all of the town’s
municipal buildings and drastically cut Windham’s overall electric bill and the
savings can be applied somewhere else in the town’s budget in years to come and
it also helps to reduce the town’s carbon footprint.
The projected generation of 684,892 hours of clean solar
electricity is enough to offset more than 617,000 pounds of CO2 emissions.
“It’s a real honor to have partnered with ReVision Energy on
this project,” said Barry Tibbetts, Windham’s town manager. “This is the second
project Windham has worked on with them and this one is 18 times larger.”
The first solar project the town worked on with ReVision was
for the East Windham Fire Station on Falmouth Road in October 2013. That
project generates enough photovoltaic power to offset electricity used at that
facility and at the North Windham Fire Station as well.
Nick Sampson of ReVision Energy said that the town was great
to work with and their strong commitment to the project is refreshing and a
great example of how municipalities can creatively pursue practical solutions
in the 21st century.
“It’s been a great experience working with the Town of
Windham,” Sampson said. “It’s really exciting to see a town take advantage of a
capped landfill and we appreciate this opportunity. Already about 200 kilowatt
hours of electricity has been generated here.”
Tibbetts said by using the solar array, the town will receive
credits for its electric bill on all buildings and miscellaneous electricity it
is billed for, including traffic lights, streetlights and a range of other
electric expenses.
“Put simply, this program will reduce our budget and that will
result in less taxes,” Tibbetts said.
A solar array is a collection of multiple solar panels that
generate electricity as a system. When sunlight hits the solar panels in an
array, it produces direct current (DC) electricity. The array is connected to
an inverter system and the inverter converts the DC electricity to usable
alternating current (AC) electricity.
From an environmental standpoint, the advantages of solar energy systems are that they do not produce air pollutants
or carbon dioxide and they also have minimal effects upon nature in general
where they are placed.
Sampson said that the solar panels at the old landfill site on
Enterprise Drive in North Windham are pitched at a 35- to 40-degree angle to
maximize production of solar energy.
“They have been installed using a fixed ground mount system
and have a lifespan of 40 years or longer,” he said. “They are built to sustain
hurricane-type wind speeds of up to 120 mph and snowfall will not bother their
production. The entire cost of this project is about $1.25 million.”
Anderson said that this solar project is part of the town’s
long range sustainability planning that includes everything from the purchase
of electric vehicles to replacing light bulbs with efficient LED lighting to
generating its own electricity through solar panels to engaging residents in tangible work to boost residential
energy efficiency.
The site for this new
solar array was used as a landfill from the 1960s until it was closed in 1988.
With the approval of the U.S. Department of Environmental Protection, the
landfill was capped in 1992.
There was no upfront
cost for Windham to construct the solar array because of a power purchase
agreement with ReVision Energy that was approved by members of the Windham Town
Council in October 2019. That agreement
contracts a price for purchasing energy from the system at a rate lower than the
Central Maine Power rate for 25 years.
After five years, Windham will have the
option to purchase the system if it so chooses. <
New owner unravels history of old boat built in Windham
The generations of owners of an old
Windham boat take nothing for granted and are proud of the fact it shows the
history of the town, not to mention the character of a local boat builder who
had such an impact on multiple Windham families.
Windham in the early 1950s was much
different than the town today. While we do know our neighbors today, the town
was much smaller then, and people knew one another more intimately. One such
person who lived in Windham was a man named Owen F. Staples, a great guy who
loved to keep his hands busy.
Staples would build various sizes of
gorgeous boats in his shop that was once located at 644 Roosevelt Trail in
Windham. Sadly, those days are in the past, and Staples passed in October 2001.
Despite this, some of his hand-crafted boats still live on to this day, and one
remains in very good condition.
That boat, a wooden howler made of
plywood and oak, was built in 1956. It can seat six people and is beautifully
varnished around the exterior. The motor originally and still attached is a 35-
horsepower Johnson motor. The boat isn't considered an antique, but at 65 years
old, it looks almost brand new.
About 10 years after building the boat, Staples sold it to Clayton Crumnett in 1967. It had been well used on Little Sebago for years in the Crumnett family, constantly being on the local lakes during the summers.
Crumnett's daughter, Sharon Campbell, said that the boat and Owen's old shop drew quite a lot of attention back then.
"Owen would make these large boats
in his shops and then put them out on the lawn for passing cars to take an
interest. At the time, this was across the street from the old Windham drive-in
theatre, so quite a lot of people would see the boats he built,” she said. “It
was a real cute boat, so my dad got it and he would speed around Little Sebago
in it at his camp for years."
The boat got many years of love from the family, traversing through Little Sebago, Big Sebago, and even Moosehead Lake. However, as Crumnnett grew older and eventually passed away in February 2020, he had made a final decision in 2017 to sell the boat to Nathan Sawyer, another Windham local who had a close tie with the family.
Years passed with the boat now in Sawyer’s hands and he had found himself growing more and more curious about the original builder. A small sticker plaque gave him the clue about who had built it without much other information.
Sawyer reached out online and eventually connected with one of Owen's family members, Fred Staples in April.
"Windham is a small town so usually somebody will know something about the history and the people,” Sawyer said. “We reached out online since surely someone knew more about the boat and the builder, and we're really glad we did."
Fred Staples said that he was pleasantly surprised when Sawyer called him asking about the old boat and was happy to give any information that he could use. He even went as far as offering to give old parts for some boats that Owen had given to him years prior, along with telling Sawyer more about his uncle in the meantime.
"My uncle was a great guy,” Fred Staples said. “Around the time he was building these handmade boats I was about 6 years old. I remember he would work on two at once in his two-car garage-turned-workshop."
Owen Staples was historically one of a few boat builders in Windham, not including the boat manufacturer that soon opened near his little business. He had a good heart and truly cared about the people in his community, his nephew said.
"If he heard someone was having boat issues around the boating season, he would go out and fix it himself," Fred Staples said. "And that was whether or not it was a boat he had built himself or not. He cared about boats and he cared about people, too. He was an incredible guy."
As we grow closer to the warmer months and the local lakes start to thaw, Sawyer said that he fully intends on getting the boat back into the water as soon as he can. Now armed with the knowledge and history behind the boat, Sawyer said that he has a bit more fondness toward it and the amazing work Owen Staples did crafting it more than 65 years ago. <
MAY
Electric vehicle fast-charging station opens in North Windham
Efficiency Maine’s efforts to install a network of
universal, publicly accessible electric vehicle (EV) chargers across the state
of Maine arrived in Windham in May with the dedication of a new charging
station in town.
Using only funds from the settlement of a federal lawsuit
against Volkswagen, this first phase of the initiative has seen the development
and installation of high-speed EV chargers (also called “Level 3” chargers or
“DC fast chargers”) at a number of locations in the state. Previously, chargers
were installed on the Maine Turnpike at the Kennebunk plazas (northbound and
southbound); the West Gardiner plaza; as well as in Jackman, Skowhegan,
Farmington.
The seventh and final site installation of the initiative is
at the Hannaford Supermarket in North Windham. Attending the dedication event
were Efficiency Maine Executive Director Michael Stoddard; George Parmenter, a
representative from Hannaford Supermarkets; Senator Bill Diamond of Windham,
Windham Town Manager Barry Tibbetts, Raymond Town Manager Don Willard; and
Robin Mullins, Executive Director of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of
Commerce.
“We deliberately chose these first seven charging locations
because of their strategic value for local communities and drivers traveling to
and from neighboring states and provinces,” Stoddard said. “In addition to
helping Mainers make longer in-state day trips, this fast charger network
accommodates the growing number of EV drivers traveling on business or for
vacation from Quebec, New Hampshire, Massachusetts, and southern New England.”
A high-speed charger typically can add 200 to 250 miles of
range per hour to an electric-powered vehicle.
Stoddard said that the new North Windham location is going
to open up EV travel to so many great destinations served by Route 302,
including all the communities around Sebago Lake, skiers headed to Shawnee
Peak, and anyone headed to or from North Conway, the White Mountains, and
Montreal.
“As summer approaches and COVID restrictions ease, the
timing is great for the commissioning of this new piece of Maine’s clean
transportation infrastructure,” Stoddard said.
The installation of charging plugs at the North Windham
Hannaford Supermarket is the third Hannaford location to host EV charging
plugs. There also are charging stations at the Skowhegan and Farmington stores.
“Having EV charging stations at our stores is just one more
way we share the journey of sustainable living with our customers,” said George
Parmenter, brand lead of health and sustainability for Hannaford Supermarkets.
“We appreciate that so many are looking for convenient ways to live healthier
and more responsibly for the world around us. And we’re excited about the
collaboration we’ve forged with Redstone, our landlord in North Windham, as
well as with Efficiency Maine and ChargePoint.”
Mullins said the new charging station will be of benefit to
both residents and visitors alike.
“The North Windham Hannaford is a valuable member of the
Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce and the local community,” added Robin
Mullins, executive director of the Sebago Lakes Region Chamber of Commerce.
“Installing EV chargers at this Hannaford location makes perfect sense not only
for tourism in the region, but also for the residents and businesses in the
area. Many visitors already shop in the North Windham supermarket for supplies
on their way to their final destinations in the Sebago Lakes region. The EV
chargers make the store attractive to more travelers and will hopefully enhance
tourism in the region. The chargers will also allow local EV drivers to
increase the time they spend in the area doing errands, shopping and dining,
which is extremely beneficial to our residents, businesses, and economy.”
Complementing the now-completed first phase of its
initiative, Efficiency Maine is turning its attention to extending the
high-speed charger network north through Bangor and eastward along U.S Route 1.
Just last week, Efficiency Maine closed a request
for proposals to serve communities along I-95 from
Waterville to Bangor/Brewer; Route 1 from Rockland to Ellsworth; and in
Lewiston-Auburn. Awards are expected to be announced by May 12.
Efficiency Maine has been working since October 2018 to
minimize the obstacles of electric vehicle adoption by offering grants that
support the installation of a network of EV chargers throughout the state and
defray the cost of an EV. In 2018, it contracted with ChargePoint to install DC
fast charging for the first phase of the initiative.
“ChargePoint’s mission is to get every driver behind the wheel
of an EV by providing a convenient charging experience everywhere drivers go,”
said Dedrick Roper, director of Public-Private Partnerships for ChargePoint.
“Combined with ChargePoint’s existing network, the 21 active places to charge
along some of Maine’s most traveled routes will make driving electric easier
than ever and will connect communities that previously had limited access to EV
charging with essential solutions. We’re delighted to offer fast-charge
solutions at each of these locations along the Maine Turnpike to support the
shift to electric transportation, the local business community, and the state
of Maine at large.”
In addition to installing these publicly accessible fast
chargers, Efficiency Maine also is supporting the expansion of lower-cost,
public Level 2 chargers in other strategic locations across the state. Level 2
chargers are most commonly installed in homes, as well as at workplaces and
public spaces. These units can provide between 14 and 35 miles of range per
hour and are often used when a car can be left plugged in for longer periods of
time. All Level 2 chargers have a universal “J” plug and connect to all
electric vehicle models.
Adding publicly available Level 2 chargers improves local
access and destination charging across the state. These charger plugs serve
commuters, local drivers, business people driving to and from meetings and
appointments, and overnight guests. To date, Efficiency Maine has helped fund
150 new, public plugs in Maine’s public EV charging network, which has now
grown to a total of 114 DC high-speed charging plugs and 375 Level 2
“community” plugs.
Efficiency Maine administers programs to expand availability
of EV charging infrastructure and the adoption of electric vehicles in Maine.
Its programs provide instant rebates for
eligible battery electric vehicles (BEVs) and plug-in hybrid electric vehicles
(PHEVs) at participating car dealers in Maine, as well as grants to fund the installation
of EV charging infrastructure in public areas, workplaces, and multi-unit
dwellings in Maine. <
Land Trust looks to expand trails
through Windham
Creating the Sebago to the Sea Trail and extending the Mountain Division rail-trail in our region (which includes Westbrook, Windham, Gorham and Standish), has been a priority for the Presumpscot Regional Land Trust for nearly 20 years and that goal continues today.
According to Rachelle Curran Apse, Presumpscot Regional Land Trust Executive Director, the rail-trail is welcoming, safe, and accessible for all ages to enjoy for walking, running, and biking.
“Right
now there is momentum to expand the Mountain Division rail-trail both east and
west of the current five-mile Gorham to Windham section, which would also
expand the Sebago to the Sea Trail,” Apse said.
The possible Windham to Westbrook expansion would bring the rail-trail five miles east through Windham to downtown Westbrook.
“This section will have a trail next to rail to leave the opportunity for future rail within Greater Portland, Portland, Westbrook, Windham and Gorham, as these towns continue to grow quickly,” Apse said. “At this point Westbrook and Windham are in conversation with Maine DOT about completing the draft feasibility study on this section. We will keep you updated on progress and how you can be involved.”
The land trust is also exploring expansion of the trail from Standish to Fryeburg.
Apse said that Maine DOT has already invested significant transportation funds over the last 20 years to put rail-trail along the Mountain Division rail corridor in two locations with five miles of rail-trail from the Standish/Gorham border through Gorham into Windham in 2003 and four miles of rail-trail from the New Hampshire border east within Fryeburg in 2012.
“Now there is the opportunity to invest in a feasibility study toward expanding the rail-trail that would connect these two sections of rail-trail that exist. The Mountain Division corridor is one of just four statewide rail-trail priorities for the Maine DOT. <
Windham
High senior Brady Afthim throws no-hitter
Windham’s varsity
baseball team faced Deering in a double-header at home on Saturday, May 22, and
it’s a day that senior Brady Afthim will long remember.
Pitching for the Eagles
in the first game of the doubleheader, Afthim hurled a no-hitter, striking out
19 Deering batters and leading Windham to a 6-1 victory over the Rams.
Earlier in the season, Windham had scrimmaged Deering and
Afthim had success during that scrimmage, so he was excited to be on the mound
and very confident going into game one of the double-header.
Afthim pitched all seven innings, only walking one batter
during the entire game and allowing one run. He threw a total of 83 pitches
during the game.
As the game progressed, Afthim said he knew he had the
no-hitter in his reach, but he did not focus on it. Instead, he said that he
was trying to get outs as quickly as possible with as few pitches as he could.
“Brady was locked in, took the game pitch by pitch and ended
up with a result that most pitchers don’t experience,” Windham Varsity Baseball
Coach Cody Dube said. “He will remember that game for a long time.”
Dube said he was happy for Afthim, and it was an awesome
game to watch. He said no hitters are rare, especially ones with 19 strikeouts.
“I think every pitcher goes out there hoping to throw one
(no-hitter) so it's really cool to have that be the reality for that game and
the personal record for strikeouts is just the cherry on top,” said Afthim. <
JUNE
Raymond voters return Bruno to Select Board seat
Raymond voters made their choices on Tuesday, June 8, casting
ballots for a number of town positions and approving a number of municipal
warrants for the town budget and the RSU 14 school budget proposal for the
coming year.
Voting was conducted at Jordan-Small Middle School in lieu of
the annual Town Meeting because of COVID-19 concerns. The ballots were four full pages on two
sheets of paper and contained budget items and ordinances
that would normally have been approved with an in-person vote at the town
meeting.
All warrants on the ballot were approved by voters, including
funding for Raymond’s Public Safety and Public Works Departments, several land
use ordinances and greenlighting the $52 million annual budget for RSU 14.
The most contested race for voters was to elect a candidate for
Raymond’s open Board of Selectmen position. When all of the ballots were
counted, Joe Bruno earned 204 votes to win the seat, with Abigail Geer
receiving 171 votes and Dana DesJardins got 34 votes.
Kate Levielle was unopposed for a three-year seat on the RSU 14
Board of Directors and received a total of 310 votes.
Robert Gosselin tallied 264 votes and Kevin Oliver received 243
votes to win three-year terms on Raymond’s Budget and Finance Committee.
No candidates were declared or on the ballot to fill two open
two-year terms and one three-year term on the town’s Budget and Finance
Committee, but Raymond’s Town Clerk Sue Look said candidates receiving write-in
votes on Tuesday for these vacant positions, including Dennis Morse, Abigail
Geer and Marshall Bullock will be asked if they would be interested in serving
on the committee. <
Convention salutes local American Legion members
with awards
Veterans from the American Legion Field-Allen Post 148 in
Windham have got to be happy and a bit humbled following the 102nd
Maine American Legion Convention in Brewer on June 12. During the convention,
Post 148 was recognized with 13 different awards, including two of the most
prestigious, Law Enforcement Officer of the Year for 2021 and the 2021
Humanitarian Award.
Windham Police Officer Ernest MacVane gratefully accepted the
2021 Law Enforcement Officer of the Year Award from the Department of Maine
American Legion Commander Matthew Jabut during the convention on June 12 as his
family watched.
MacVane was nominated for the award by Post 148 Adjutant David
Tanguay for his consistent hard work and community engagement with the Windham
Police. MacVane was recognized for successfully apprehending a felony drug
suspect and executing a search warrant that led to the recovery of stolen
property and a stolen firearm.
He also drew praise for his efforts while responding to a
reported drug overdose in which his actions most likely saved a life. While off
duty in another community, MacVane witnessed an attempted carjacking and leaped
in to help, successfully detaining the suspect until local police officers
arrived at the scene to make an arrest.
MacVane has 22 years of law enforcement experience and said he
was deeply moved by the recognition and that his family was able to attend the
event and see him receive the award for his work for the Windham Police
Department.
Windham resident and Post 148 member Brian McCarthy was
honored during the convention with the 2021 Maine Humanitarian Award. McCarthy
is a police officer in South Portland and was honored with the award for his
continued efforts with the Guardian Ride, a fundraiser for the Maine Army
National Guard’s 488th Military Police Family Readiness Group.
McCarthy has served with South Portland Police
Department for more than 12 years and has distinguished himself working in
patrol, as well as in his additional duties as a member of the Southern Maine
Regional SWAT. He served 20 years in the military before retiring and chose to
undertake an annual fundraising bike ride to make a difference for members of
his former military outfit, the 488th
Military Police Unit in Waterville.
For the past three years,
McCarthy has taken off from work for a seven-day trek across Maine on his
mountain bike, taking pledges for the trip which spans as much as 350 miles at
a time. His determination and willingness to help has raised more than $10,000
for the initiative in three years.
All monies McCarthy collects
from his “Guardian Ride” are used by the 488th’s FRG for back-to-school supplies, a summer cookout for unit families
and single soldiers alike with water sports and camping, a catered unit
Christmas party with a visit from Santa, emergency relief funds for families in
need, and for keeping unit families in touch with their soldiers stationed
overseas.
Like Officer MacVane, McCarthy was nominated
for the Humanitarian Award by Tanguay, who first heard about the Guardian Ride
initiative during a function at the post in Windham.
Three local American Legion members were
recognized at the convention for their efforts on behalf of Post 148.
Initially established and advertised as a drop-off for ambulatory veterans to get out of the house and possibly allowing the veteran’s caregivers a little free time, the Veteran’s Socials are held from 9 to 11 a.m. each Wednesday morning at the Windham Veterans Center. The gathering was considered a success and plans continued for the weekly event which grew over the following years to about three dozen veterans. Many came for the camaraderie and coffee, others developed other interests such as playing cribbage and other board games.
Through the years, strong bonds of friendship have been formed with many of the members and because of the coffee, on average, some 15 new veterans have joined the Field-Allen post and many of them have become integral members of the organization. In March 2020, just two weeks before the fourth anniversary of the coffee, everything was halted because of concerns about the COVID-19 virus spreading in the community. This ended a 203-week run of the Veterans Coffee gathering without ever missing a single Wednesday.
But in early April 2020, an interesting thing happened. Whynot and several of the Veterans Coffee members started coming to the WVC on Wednesday around 9 a.m. and they set up chairs in the parking lot at appropriate social distances to spend some social time together. They brought their own coffee and face masks and the tradition for veterans continues to this day.
Jane Fisher was honored as Post Service Officer of the Year for 2021 at the covention. And David Tanguay himself was honored as Recruiter of the Year for 2021, his second such award in the last four years.
Field-Allen Post also won a number of other American Legion
Awards presented during the annual convention including:
** Post Excellence Award for 2020 and 2021 (consecutive honors
from 2014 to 2021).
** Americanism And Youth Programs Award for 2020 and 2021, the
fifth consecutive award.
** Department of Maine “Goal to Grow” membership award for
2020, the fourth consecutive) award.
** National Membership Award for achieving a “New High” in
membership with awards for 2020 and 2021, marking 12 consecutive years of 100
percent-plus membership.
** Post Newsletter First Place Award for 2020 and 2021, for
the eighth consecutive year.
** Post Narrative History for 2020 and 2021, First Place.
** Post Yearbook History for 2021, Third Place.
** Post member Ed Pierce, Managing Editor of The Windham Eagle newspaper, was honored with the Fourth Estate Award for 2021 for outstanding coverage of veterans and veterans’ issues in Maine. <
Catholic parishes in Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham prepare to merge
If you’re Catholic and attend church on a regular basis in
Windham, you’re probably aware that Our Lady of Perpetual Help is about to
undertake an important step regarding its future.
According to the Roman Catholic Diocese of Portland, starting
July 1, a canonical merger is going to take place involving current parishes in
Gorham, Westbrook, and Windham and will establish the new St. Anthony of Padua
Parish. Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Windham, St. Anne Church in
Gorham, St. Hyacinth Church in Westbrook, and the seasonal chapel of Our Lady
of Sebago in East Sebago will form the new St. Anthony of Padua Parish with all
worship sites remaining open.
“Over the past six years, the three parishes have worked
towards joining together as one community of faith and fellowship,” said Rev. Louis Phillips, pastor of the new St. Anthony
of Padua Parish.
Under a canonical merger, the churches will share the same
clergy and pastoral staff members.
“We have established one pastoral center with clergy and staff
offices,” said Phillips, who has served in the communities since 2015. “We have
formed a united pastoral council and a united finance council. Many
parishioners attend masses at more than one of the churches. This announcement
may cause some to say, ‘I thought we were already merged.’”
Dave Guthro, communications director for the diocese, said
that the name for the new parish was the top choice of parishioners and
received approval from Bishop Robert P. Deeley.
“The canonical merger officially transitions the three parishes
into one parish with four worship sites,” Guthro said.
Streamlining the operations of the churches involved in the
canonical merger will result in one set of financial books, one set of
sacramental registers, combined finances, one diocesan reporting mechanism, and
one single annual Catholic Appeal goal,” Phillips said.
“Those are just a few of the many administrative advantages
that will save money and more efficiently utilize the time and energy of our
parish staff,” he said.
Phillips said that on the weekend of July 16 and July 17,
members of the new St. Anthony of Padua Parish will gather together as one to
host the inaugural St. Anthony Festival in Windham.
“A Mass of Celebration will be held at Our Lady of Perpetual
Help Church, located on 919 Roosevelt Trail, on Friday, July 16, at 7 p.m. The
Mass will conclude with a procession of a statue of St. Anthony to an outdoor
shrine, after which there will be a reception in the church courtyard,”
Phillips said.
The following day, an outdoor festival will begin at 10 a.m.
and will feature food, crafts, baked goods, a yard sale, activities for the
kids, and live music. The festival will pause for mass at 4 p.m. on Saturday
and then resume with a barbecue at 5 p.m.
“All are welcome to attend all or part of the festival,”
Phillips said.
The festival will complete the lengthy merger process that
featured several informational and feedback sessions with parishioners of the
churches involved and a submitted proposal to the bishop who approved the
canonical merger after reviewing those discussions, consulting with the
Presbyteral Council, and obtaining the consent of both the College of Consultors and
the Diocese of Portland’s Finance Council.
“Parish
leadership identified our top two priorities as fulfilling the social ministry
of the church and stewardship for future generations of Catholics,” Phillips
said. “A coordinated, collaborative effort as a merged parish can do so much
more in promoting the social mission of the church. We also want to do now whatever
is necessary to make certain that our children, grandchildren, and
great-grandchildren will inherit a vibrant, engaging, and involved Catholic
faith community as an act of human stewardship. Through more efficient use of
our combined financial and human resources, this is a goal we can best
accomplish together rather than separately.” <
