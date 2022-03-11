Black Balloon Day honors those who lost to substance overdoses

“Last week, eight people died from an overdose in Maine – and unfortunately, that was considered a ‘good’ week,” the State Director of Opioid Response, Gordon Smith said in a recent virtual meeting with other health professionals across the state who work to curtail the opioid crisis. In 2021, 636 individuals lost their lives to accidental overdoses, increasing from 504 deaths in 2020.
Lakes Region Recovery Center (LRRC), at 25 Hospital Drive in
Bridgton, is among the over 40 professional entities participating in this
state-wide meeting hosted every three months by Jonathan Sarhbeck, Cumberland
County District Attorney.
LRRC, along with other recovery centers and individuals, took
part in the National Black Balloon Day on Sunday March 6, an annual event
dedicated to recognizing and celebrating those who have lost their lives to
substance overdoses. By participating in the event, LRRC not only honors lives
lost but helps raise awareness about the stark realities of substance misuse in
Maine, putting human names and faces behind the statistics of those who have
died.
“Here at the recovery center, we focus on peer-to-peer support, recognizing there are many pathways to healing for people with substance use disorder and mental health challenges,” LRRC Communication Specialist Candy Greenberg said. “This year, we wanted to acknowledge those individuals who lost their lives due to overdose by taking part in the National Black Balloon Day.”
To do so, Greenberg set out to contact the families of the 636 individuals asking if they would like to send pictures in the memory of their son, daughter, mother, father, etc. Greenberg collected 25 photographs from around the state and made a black balloon banner out of construction paper, and it currently suspends from the ceiling in the LRRC’s hallway. For the individuals without photographs - their memories were honored with painted teardrops.
“This will be a moving memorial of sorts,” Greenberg said. “The
balloons will hang here until the end of March, and then we will give them to
Crooked River Counseling for it to be displayed there. After that, the balloon
banner will hang along the Naples causeway – all in remembrance of lives lost
to a terrible disease.”
On Friday, March 4, U.S. Senator Susan Collins’ staff member,
Mark J. Winter, visited LRRC. Greenberg and LRRC Executive Director Tracey
Martin gave him a tour of the 950 square foot facility, talking about the many
programs they offer.
“We are a little center, but we do big work,” Martin told Winter, explaining they are hoping to expand into a larger space to serve the community better. “We have a telephone recovery support center and hold many groups and meetings. Our services are free of charge to members, and membership is free. With the rise in mental health needs, we have added programs to support challenges such as PTSD, grief support, and other similar issues.”
Winter said that Senator Collins is very concerned about the
current opioid crisis and the growing substance overdoses. He encouraged Martin
and Greenberg to consider congressionally directed spending as the LRRC would
meet the eligibility requirements, and the monies could help expand their
facility. Winter stated that there is a stigma surrounding substance use
disorder and the work LRRC does in recovery support is very much needed.
Substance use disorder (SUD) is a mental disorder that affects a
person’s brain and behavior. It affects many people, and the illness does not
discriminate as to who survives and who does not. SUD and mental health are
common, recurrent, and often serious, but they are treatable, and many people
do recover.
Kathy Black, who has lived in Windham for 10 years but recently
moved to Gorham has been in recovery since 2008. She expresses her gratitude to
LRRC.
“Being in recovery is a very difficult road because you always
have the urge to go back to your drug of choice – the need for it never goes
away,” Black said. “Heroin was my drug and I have had a few relapses. If it
wasn’t for LRRC, I may not be in recovery today.
Black was one of the first volunteers at LRRC when it opened in
2017 and has been actively urging legislators for more recovery centers. She
said the LRRC is a place where you can always be yourself.
“Everyone there knows what you are going through, and you don’t
feel alone,” Black said. “You never feel judged, and you are always supported.”
Black volunteers at LRRC in the call center to support others in
recovery.
“Having someone check in on you every day to offer support –
especially when times are difficult is monumental in remaining sober,” Black
said, whose left side is now paralyzed due to a recent operation to remove a
cyst on her spine. “I know this for a fact. These phone calls have saved my
life many times – especially after my operation. Talking is food for the soul.”
Greenberg said that the more we talk about substance use
disorder, the more we all can help remove the stigma around seeking out help
and maybe save someone’s life.
“National Black Balloon Day is one of the many ways to bring
about this awareness,” Greenberg said.
For more information about Lakes Region Recovery Center or to inquire about services, peruse their website at www.lrrcbridgton.org, or call at 207-803-8707. <
