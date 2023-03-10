Windham's David Field to serve as umpire for Eastern Regional Softball Tournament

By Matt Pascarella
Umpire and Windham resident David Field is about to enter his 24th year as a Little League volunteer and first got involved as a coach when his children were in T-ball. Through the years, he moved through the coaching progressions in Little League Majors softball and on Feb. 23, Field was chosen from over 250 applicants to umpire at the Eastern Region Little League Softball Tournament in Bristol, Connecticut from July 23rd to 28th. The game will be televised on ESPN+.
|David Field of Windham was recently selected to umpire at
the Eastern Regional Little League Softball Tournament in
Bristol, Connecticut from July 23 to July 28. The games
will also be televised on ESPN+.
PHOTO BY CLIFF KNIGHT
Field had the privilege to umpire in the District 6 baseball and softball tournaments last year. He’s volunteered for the 11-12-year-old State of Maine Little League Baseball Tournament in Waldoboro and the 9-10-year-old Little League Softball Tournament in Westbrook.
The District 6 administrator, Bill Finley had encouraged Field to put in for the Eastern Region Tournaments in Bristol, Connecticut.
Finley said Field is outstanding as an umpire and is someone who goes above and beyond, working four to five nights a week. Field makes Finley’s job easy. Field helps Finley organize the tournaments on the computer and will umpire just about anywhere he is asked to go. Field is very deliberate with a great strike zone and calm demeanor.
Another aspect that has kept Field coming back year after year are the individuals with whom he works. Field said being an umpire is part of a brotherhood. Communication is key and you need to have each other’s backs on the field. Little League umpires are not paid but get a fair share of hot dogs and hamburgers.
“David is a very experienced umpire of many years,” said fellow umpire Stephen Schwartz. “He knows the rules well and he has a great ability to think on his feet. Dave will not only bring his considerable experience and expertise to the umpires at the tournament, but he is also very personable and really a delightful umpire to have as a partner in a game.”
According to Field, one of the toughest challenges is during the regular season where umpires might do a lot of games by themselves. When it comes to tournament work, umpires may not be used to three or four individuals and the mechanics that entails on the field. The process of working with other umpires can be a big adjustment.
Standish’s Shawn Falkner will also umpire during the Eastern Region Little League Softball Tournament. Field said it will be fun to work with him as well as having exposure to other umpires from the northeast. Depending on how this goes, Field would even consider a Little League World Series Tournament.
“As a coach, I have worked eleven years with Dave Field on both the baseball and softball sides of Windham Little League,” said former Windham Little League coach Stephen Napolitano. “Dave understands age-appropriate situations, and he has never wavered teaching youth players the proper rules and guidelines of the game. Dave brings integrity and incredible experience to represent our Windham community so well in Bristol, Connecticut.”
Field has also worked on the Windham Little League Board of Directors and knows what it takes to run a Little League organization. He said it isn’t easy and anyone who steps forth isn’t given enough credit.
“Hats off to Windham Little League for the work you have done and will continue to do. It is fun, tiring, but totally rewarding,” said Field.
Finley said Field will make the state and district very proud during the Eastern Regional Tournament. <
